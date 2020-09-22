High schools: Union Grove girls win share of SLC golf title

Eric Swanson didn’t see his golfers at their best Tuesday, but there was still reason to celebrate.
The Union Grove High School girls golf team earned a share of another Southern Lakes Conference championship. It marked the eighth time in nine years that the Broncos won at least a share of the SLC title.
Norah Roberts placed second with a 76 and the Broncos finished second in the tournament at the Browns Lake Course in Burlington with a 336. Westosha Central won the six-team tournament with a score of 331 behind medalist Kylie Walker (72).
“Although a 336 is a very solid score, we did not play well at the start,” Swanson said. “We shot a 175 on our first nine, but I am proud of the girls for coming back with a 161 on the final nine holes.
“Our first nine, we really struggled on the greens with way too many 3-putts and had trouble keeping the ball out of trouble. On our back nine, we really started to hit our stride and played much better — just not good enough to overcome a very good Westosha team.”
Other leaders for Union Grove were Veronica Parco (84) and Allie Torhorst (88).
Waterford finished fifth with a score of 404. The Wolverines were led by Sophia Schoenfeld (83) and Morgan Moericke. (96).
Kendall Kafar shot a 99 for Burlington, which finished sixth (424).
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ELKHORN 0: The Demons defeated the Elks 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn.
Burlington (4-0, 4-0 SLC) got out to a strong start in the first game and didn’t look back for the sweep.
“We had great serving pressure to control the match,” said Burlington head coach Teri Little. “There was strong ball control to allow our offense to side out well.”
It was a team effort for the Demons, who saw significant contributions from multiple players. Molly Berezowitz had a strong day serving with six aces while Ella Safar had a team-high 13 assists. Abby Alan and Mackenzie Leach each had eight kills. Amanda Viel and Sam Naber tied for the team lead in digs with eight apiece.
UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 0: The Broncos beat the Panthers 25-19, 25-9, 25-22 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
After a close first game, Union Grove (2-2, 2-2 SLC) took over in the second game before closing things out in the third. Marisa Polzin led the way with a team-high 22 assists while also contributing 11 digs and two aces.
“We played well as a team. Each set we improved with communication and team chemistry,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “Marissa was able to lead our offense because we did well in serve receive.”
Bella Kasuboski led the Broncos with 13 digs to go along with two assists and two aces. Sydney Ludvigsen had a team-high eight kills and six aces in addition to seven digs. Lainy Pettit and Ashlee Spang also contributed with six kills and eight digs respectively.
WATERFORD 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Wolverines swept the Falcons 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Westosha Central.
Waterford ( 4-0, 4-0 SLC) controlled the game early and often for the comfortable victory over Westosha Central (1-2, 1-2)
“It was another great night with a full team effort,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “I am really proud of how our team is working together this season.”
Josie Johnson led the way for the Wolverines with 26 of the team’s 27 assists along with a team-high six aces. Mariah Grunze had nine kills and eight digs while Meghan Brever led the team with 10 digs.
DOMINICAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Despite 28 assists from Alexis Peterson, the Crusaders fell to the Knights 25-11, 24-26, 25-10, 25-20 in a Metro Classic Conference match in Whitefish Bay.
Lutheran (2-3, 2-3 MCC) started out slowly, but were able to battle back in a closely-contested second game. The Crusaders maintained that momentum in the third and fourth games, but Dominican (2-1, 2-1) pulled away to win.
Lutheran coach Becky Demuth believes the match will be a good learning experience for her players.
“We want to keep improving with each match,” Demuth said. “The more experience we get, the stronger we get.”
Peterson also had seven digs. Mordan Gardner led the Crusaders in both kills (13) and blocks (three). Mya Lequia had 10 kills, Rley Laboda two aces and Lili Kading had nine digs.
Boys volleyball
UNION GROVE 3, BURLINGTON 1: Ty Geschke had 10 kills in leading the Broncos to a 25-23, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21 Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Demons at Burlington.
Other statistical leaders for Union Grove were Zac Montgomery (eight blocks), Luke Anderson (35 assists) and Reid Merrill (12 digs).
Chase Ketterhagen had 15 kills and three aces for Burlington.
“We need to do a better job being error free,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “We had far too many self-inflicted errors.”
Tyler Huntley led the Demons with three blocks and aces, respectively. Michael Bielefeldt had a team-high 19 digs while Ryan Gonzalez contributed with 17 assists.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 2, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Jake Lee secured a short shot and made what proved to be the game winner in the 81st minute of this Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
“There was chaos in the box and the ball rolled out,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Jack somehow slotted it through everybody.”
Union Grove’s first goal came in the 53rd minute when Jacob Howard scored off an assist by Ben Erickson. Westosha Central tied it in the 71st minute on a 45-yard set piece.
Mitchell Curtin had two saves for Union Grove (2-1).
DELAVAN-DARIEN 6, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons were unable to keep pace with the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.
It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half and Burlington (0-3, 0-3 SLC) fell behind 4-2 at halftime. Drew Stutzman scored both of the Demons’ goals within a five minute span, starting with a penalty goal in the 26th minute. In the 31st minute, Stutzman scored on an assist from Brady Marchese but Burlington was shut out the rest of the way.
“Overall, It was a good game on both sides,” Molitor said. “As a team altogether, we’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason and it’s all coming together.”
Delavan-Darien is 2-1.
Cross country
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Bernadette Frisch finished third for the Lady Toppers in the Big Foot Invitational at Walworth. Frisch covered the 5,000-meter Duck Pond Recreation Center course in 21:28. Also leading Catholic Central, which finished third, were Elsie Kmecak, who was seventh in 22:49, and Morgan Ramsey, who was eighth in 22:56.
Lake Mills placed first with 37 points, followed by Watertown Lutheran Prep (40), Catholic Central (50) and Kenosha St. Joseph (50). Big Foot had an incomplete team.
In the boys race, Catholic Central’s Matthias Murphy was 17 (21:22) and Evander Craig was 18th (21:24).
Girls swimming
BADGER 104, BURLINGTON 66: Megan Schultz won four events in the Demons’ Southern Lakes Conference loss to Badger at Lake Geneva.
The junior won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.00) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.06) She also joined Morgan Dietzel, Claire Keeker and Emilia Dahms on the 200 medley relay (1:56.99) and 200 freestyle relay, both of which won.
PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: Zoe D’Alessandro won the 100 breaststroke and a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay at a dual meet against Delavan-Darien.
D’Alessandro won the breaststroke in 1:14.02, and joined Georgia Swedberg, Lizzy May and Lilie Larson on the relay (4:17.40).
Girls tennis
UNION GROVE 4, ELKHORN 3: The Broncos swept all three doubles matches in winning this Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove. Leading the way was the No. 2 doubles team Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks, who beat Abby Cook and Maddy Stoltz 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 Mallory Dam had the lone singles victory for Union Grove, beating Maddy Hudson 6-2, 6-3. No. 3 Annie Bojensen fell short in a tightly contested match, losing to Riley Vaughn 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.
BADGER 7, WATERFORD 0: Riley Higgins played one of the Wolverines’ more competitive matches in their 7-0 Southern Lakes Conference loss to Lake Geneva Badger. Playing at No. 3 singles, Higgings lost to Tinker Trent 6-4, 6-1.
