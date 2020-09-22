High schools: Union Grove girls win share of SLC golf title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eric Swanson didn’t see his golfers at their best Tuesday, but there was still reason to celebrate.

The Union Grove High School girls golf team earned a share of another Southern Lakes Conference championship. It marked the eighth time in nine years that the Broncos won at least a share of the SLC title.

Norah Roberts placed second with a 76 and the Broncos finished second in the tournament at the Browns Lake Course in Burlington with a 336. Westosha Central won the six-team tournament with a score of 331 behind medalist Kylie Walker (72).

“Although a 336 is a very solid score, we did not play well at the start,” Swanson said. “We shot a 175 on our first nine, but I am proud of the girls for coming back with a 161 on the final nine holes.

“Our first nine, we really struggled on the greens with way too many 3-putts and had trouble keeping the ball out of trouble. On our back nine, we really started to hit our stride and played much better — just not good enough to overcome a very good Westosha team.”

Other leaders for Union Grove were Veronica Parco (84) and Allie Torhorst (88).

Waterford finished fifth with a score of 404. The Wolverines were led by Sophia Schoenfeld (83) and Morgan Moericke. (96).