The Union Grove High School girls volleyball team got its season off to a fast start Tuesday.
The Broncos won all three of their matches in their own quadrangular, beating Case 25-13, 25-15, Horlick 25-16, 25-9 and St. Catherine's 25-6, 25-20.
"It was a team effort," Union Grove coach Anne Sireno said. "They showed what they are capable of."
Union Grove had four players with 10 or more kills, led by Olivia Dir with 20 kills, Sydney Ludvigsen with 18, Bailey Berger with 13 and Lainy Pettit with 10. Setter Karlee Lois ran the Union Grove offense and had 54 assists along with 20 digs, seven kills and four aces, and libero Kelsey Henderson had 23 digs.
"We kept the intensity up all night," Sireno said. "(Ludvigsen) had a great debut and (Lois) played scrappy defense."
Case went 2-1, beating Horlick 24-26, 25-17, 15-10 and St. Catherine's 25-16, 25-11. Lauren Willing had 43 assists and 20 digs, Jillian Humphreys had 16 kills and Natalie Harris had 11 kills and 26 digs for the Eagles.
"It was a slow start," Case coach Willie Maryland III said. "We were kind of deer in the headlights there. But we were able to come around with Horlick."
Horlick went 1-2 with a win against St. Catherine's (25-11, 25-17). Haley Wilkinson had 14 digs and 13 kills, and Kelsey Jacobs had 46 assists, 14 digs and four aces.
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders kicked off the season on a strong note, going 3-1 and finishing second Tuesday in their own five-team Crusader Invitational at Lutheran.
In the round-robin format, the Crusaders beat Beloit Lutheran 23-22, 21-18, Milwaukee Rufus King 21-12, 18-21, 15-4 and Sheboygan Lutheran 21-16, 21-10, then won the first game against University School of Milwaukee in the championship match before the Wildcats rallied to win 9-21, 21-11, 15-10.
“We had a really strong showing,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “They battled with University School at the end for the championship.”
The Crusaders had strong performances by several players, especially Mya Lequia and Alexis Peterson. Lequia led the offense with 33 kills and Peterson had team highs of 74 assists and 25 digs. Morgann Gardner added 23 kills and Kenzie Scanlon had a team-high eight aces along with 19 digs.
“Lots of good things happened on the court for us today,” Demuth said. “There will be lots of learning for a young team.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, WILLIAMS BAY 1: The Lady Toppers, playing in their season opener, started well Tuesday with a 25-8, 18-25, 25-18 nonconference victory over the Bulldogs at Burlington.
Sammie Seib and Grace Antlfinger were dominant forces on the court for Catholic Central, with Seib leading the offense with 13 kills and five aces and Antlfinger leading the defense with 13 digs along with three aces. Ella Shaw had 16 assists.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON: The Demons lost their first match against Middleton 25-16, 25-23 Tuesday at the Muskego quadrangular, but bounced back to beat Muskego 25-19, 26-24 and Sussex Hamilton 25-19, 25-22 to finish second.
“We started out against a tough Middleton team and held our own for most of the match, but came up just short,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said. “All the games were a battle and the Demons played through adversity and ended up taking second place.”
Senior captains Tyler Duesing, Sam Lois and David Paul led Burlington. Duesing had 27 kills and 24 digs, Paul had 61 assists and Lois had five aces. Ben Rummler added six blocks.
“It was a team effort, but these guys really stepped up for their team tonight,” Jones said.
Boys soccer
HORLICK 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Tommy Ruiz scored two goals for the Rebels on Tuesday during the Kenosha Tremper Invitational at Ameche Field.
The Rebels (1-0) trailed the Falcons 1-0 after a penalty kick in the 25th minute. The Rebels responded with four goals in second half.
Israel Duran scored on a penalty kick in the 46th minute, Tommy Ruiz scored in the 53rd minute (Ramiro Garcia assist), Jayden Skenedore scored in the 63rd minute (Duran assist) and Ruiz scored his second goal of the match, unassisted, in the 75th minute.
"Ruiz's second goal was all pressure," Horlick coach Galen Irish said. "He jumped from defense to offense and finished it off from there."
UNION GROVE 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4: Logan Farrington scored three goals and the Broncos overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Pacers Tuesday in a nonconference match at Somers, the season opener for both teams.
Union Grove trailed 2-0 early, and also played a man down because of a red card, which resulted in a penalty kick for the Pacers in the 20th minute.
Farrington, a senior and a UW-Milwaukee recruit, got the Broncos on the board with goals in the 24th (unassisted) and 40th (penalty kick) minutes to tie the match at 2-2 going into halftime.
Sawyer Richardson added goals in the 47th (Farrington assist) and 50th (Jackson Barber assist) minutes to give the Broncos a little breathing room.
Farrington completed the hat trick with his third goal in the 80th minute (unassisted) which gave the Broncos a 5-3 lead.
"We were a little sloppy on defense tonight and did not do the best job of winning 50/50 balls in the air," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "But, overall I am proud of how the boys did tonight and pull out a tough win to start the season."
EAST TROY 3, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines led 2-1 at the half, but the Trojans rallied for a nonconference victory at East Troy Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
“We fought hard despite being short off the bench,” Waterford coach Dan Prailes said.
Owen Schneider scored the first goal for the Wolverines on an assist by Rafael Wodevotzky, then Tristan McNair scored the second goal unassisted. Goalkeeper Bryce Beckley had 15 saves.
“Senior Will French had exceptional lockdown defense at the center back position throughout the course of the game,” Prailes said.
OCONOMOWOC 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels and Raccoons were tied 0-0 at the half, but Oconomowoc scored three goals in a five-minute stretch in the second half in the Angels’ nonconference loss Tuesday at Oconomowoc, the season opener for both teams.
“We played them really tough and did well against them, but a lack of focus between the 72nd and 77th minutes helped them get the three goals on us and, ultimately, the win,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said.
Brock Naidl had the goal for the Angels in the 83rd minute, assisted by Sam French. Goalkeeper Peyton Johnson had 10 saves in the loss.
“We had a few good opportunities in the game, but we failed to capitalize,” Lake said. “Outside of those five minutes, though, we played really strongly.”
Girls golf
WATERFORD 207, BURLINGTON 232: The Wolverines rode a strong performance from Sophia Schoenfeld as they defeated the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Browns Lake Golf Course.
Schoenfeld, the No. 1 player for Waterford, shot a 46 to earn medalist honors. Abby Stultz added a 51 for the Wolverines.
Saige Heelien led Burlington with a 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.