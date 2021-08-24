High schools: Union Grove girls volleyball starts season strong

The Union Grove High School girls volleyball has quite a few new faces this year, but showed Tuesday the program is still in good hands.

The Broncos were tested in a season-opening nonconference four-team tournament at Union Grove, but met the challenge and won all three of their matches in straight sets.

Union Grove had its toughest test against Case in its final match of the day. The Broncos trailed 8-1 early in the first set, then rallied to win 27-25. They won the second set 25-19 to complete their perfect night.

“We were down pretty much the whole game,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We finally got within a couple points and then tied it (late).”

The Broncos opened the tournament with a 25-8, 25-10 victory over St. Catherine’s and followed with a 25-20, 25-21 win over Horlick.

“We found some things we need work on and some things we did well,” Sireno said.

Maddie Cimbalnik ran the offense, totaling 34 assists along with 13 digs and five aces. Sydney Ludvigsen led the attack at the net with 13 kills and she also played well defensively with 14 digs. Erin Hansche added 10 kills and three blocks, Faith Smith had eight kills and three blocks, and Maddie Henderson had 22 digs and five aces.