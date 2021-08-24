High schools: Union Grove girls volleyball starts season strong

The Union Grove High School girls volleyball has quite a few new faces this year, but showed Tuesday the program is still in good hands.
The Broncos were tested in a season-opening nonconference four-team tournament at Union Grove, but met the challenge and won all three of their matches in straight sets.
Union Grove had its toughest test against Case in its final match of the day. The Broncos trailed 8-1 early in the first set, then rallied to win 27-25. They won the second set 25-19 to complete their perfect night.
“We were down pretty much the whole game,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We finally got within a couple points and then tied it (late).”
The Broncos opened the tournament with a 25-8, 25-10 victory over St. Catherine’s and followed with a 25-20, 25-21 win over Horlick.
“We found some things we need work on and some things we did well,” Sireno said.
Maddie Cimbalnik ran the offense, totaling 34 assists along with 13 digs and five aces. Sydney Ludvigsen led the attack at the net with 13 kills and she also played well defensively with 14 digs. Erin Hansche added 10 kills and three blocks, Faith Smith had eight kills and three blocks, and Maddie Henderson had 22 digs and five aces.
Case’s only loss was to the Broncos. The Eagles also beat St. Catherine’s 25-3, 25-10 and Horlick 25-18, 25-18.
Natalie Harris had 19 kills and 28 digs, Ciara Hummer had 57 assists and Brianna Bigelow added 12 kills for the Eagles, who played a limited schedule during the Alternate Fall season this spring.
Case coach Willie Maryland III was pleased with the play of his team, which has no seniors.
“With COVID, we had a lot of girls who didn’t come out in the spring, but everybody (who played) is back this year,” Maryland said. “From what I saw today, I’m pretty happy.”
In the other match of the quadrangular, Horlick beat St. Catherine’s 25-19, 25-16. The Rebels went 1-2 and the Angels went 0-3.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Lady Toppers on Tuesday picked up where left off last year — by winning their 23rd straight match.
Catholic Central, which went 22-0 last fall en route to its seventh WIAA state title since 2000, went 2-0 at a three-team meet at Walworth Big Foot, beat Big Foot 25-19, 25-16 and Lake Geneva Badger 25-11, 25-14.
“We started the night a little slow, but kept improving as the night went on,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said.
Kelsee Weis led a balanced attack by the Lady Toppers with 16 kills, and Kayla Loos and Julia Klein added 11 and nine, respectively. Jayden Garratt had team-highs of 39 assists and four aces, Kelly Pum (four aces) and Makayla Vos each had 19 digs, and Kayla Loos and Julia Klein each had three blocks.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN 0: In their first home match in nearly two years, the Crusaders started off the 2021 season with a 25-15, 26-24, 25-21 victory over Sheboygan Lutheran.
“We were excited to be back playing in our gym,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “It was even better to get the first win of the season.”
The last time the Crusaders played in their home gym was Oct. 24, 2019, in the WIAA playoffs. No high school teams could play in Racine facilities last year because of the pandemic.
Mya Lequia had 10 kills, Lili Kading had six kills and five aces, Jailisa Wilson had four blocks, Riley Laboda had 22 assists and Lindsey Thoennes had 18 digs for Racine Lutheran.
“The three seniors of Mya, Lili, and Jailisa really came to play and helped us come away with the win,” Demuth said. “We came up with some big defensive plays when we needed (them).”
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 160, BURLINGTON 209: Norah Roberts, the two-time defending All-Racine County Player of the Year, continued her strong play and led her team to another school record Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet on the Red course at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Roberts carded a 1-under par 35 which included eight pars and one birdie. Lexi Manteufel had birdies on both par-3 holes and shot a 39. Ali Torhorst added a 41 and Allie McBryde had a 45.
Union Grove's total of 160 is one shot better than the previous record of 161 shot last year, also on the Red course at Ives.
Abagail Weiler and Kendall Kafar each shot a 48 to lead Burlington.
Union Grove's top four golfers completed their round just before a thunderstorm started.
Boys soccer
BADGER 2, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were shut out in the first game of the two-day Kenosha Tournament at Ameche Field. The rest of the day's matches were canceled by stormy weather. No other details were available Tuesday night.