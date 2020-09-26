High schools: Union Grove girls tennis team third at SLC Tournament

Behind two champions, the Union Grove High School girls tennis team placed third in the eight-team Southern Lakes Conference Tournament. The tournament concluded Saturday at Burlington.
Lake Geneva Badger won the team championship with 28 points, followed by Westosha Central (24) and Union Grove (20). Burlington was fourth with 14 and Waterford seventh with with four.
Mallory Dam, playing at No. 4 singles, defeated Ella Wilet of Lake Geneva Badger 6-2, 7-5 for the championship. The Broncos' other championship came at No. 2 doubles, where Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks defeated Abby Runkel and Cece Donegan 3-6, 6-2, 3-0.
Runkel and Donegan defaulted at that point. Runkel had to leave for a soccer match in Plymouth, where she was scouted by a college soccer coach.
"I was really proud of the team overall," Union Grove interim coach Ben Roettgen said. "Every position earned us some points for singles and for doubles.
"After a tough first set, Abby and Brenna, came out strong in the second and did a great job controlling points and finishing at the net. And Mallory was really consistent throughout her match. She had a lot of close games, but did a great job of staying composed in in the big moments."
Burlington was also led by the No. 3 doubles team of Payton Mattson and Abigail Boettcher, which was second. In the championship match, they lost 7-5, 6-3 to Jaiden Lauer and Cameryn Heckel of Lake Geneva Badger.
Burlington coach Rose Dolatowski noted that Runkel and Donegan rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7) semifinal victory over Ella Klug and Emma Fassano of Badger at No. 2 doubles.
"I think our team did well," Dolatowski said. "We tied for fourth with Elkhorn and we did very well. We took two seconds, one third, two fourths and one fifth."
Girls volleyball
WATERFORD 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Despite not playing at full strength, the Wolverines stepped up in this Southern Lakes Conference match at Delavan 25-12, 25-6, 25-16.
"It was a full team effort," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. ""In the absence of a couple players, Maya Weinkauf stepped up nicely once again to set and got us off to a 13-0 start with her serving to start set two.
"Isabel Floryance had a great day all around, leading with 10 kills."
Weinkauf finished with 24 kills. Also for Waterford, Taylor Romanowich had five kills.
UNION GROVE 3, ELKHORN 2: Marissa Polzin led the way with 27 assists, three blocks and eight digs in the Broncos' 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
Bella Kasuboski had nine digs and six aces, which Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said was instrumental in the victory.
"Bella played really well, allowing us to run our offense to get 38 kills as a team," Sireno said. "Sydney Ludvigsen played consistent and smart, especially in important situations."
Ludvigsen had 14 kills and 10 digs. Other leaders for the Broncos (4-2) were Lainy Pettit (five kills, three aces, three blocks) and Sophia Rampulla (seven kills, one block).
