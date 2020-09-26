High schools: Union Grove girls tennis team third at SLC Tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Behind two champions, the Union Grove High School girls tennis team placed third in the eight-team Southern Lakes Conference Tournament. The tournament concluded Saturday at Burlington.

Lake Geneva Badger won the team championship with 28 points, followed by Westosha Central (24) and Union Grove (20). Burlington was fourth with 14 and Waterford seventh with with four.

Mallory Dam, playing at No. 4 singles, defeated Ella Wilet of Lake Geneva Badger 6-2, 7-5 for the championship. The Broncos' other championship came at No. 2 doubles, where Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks defeated Abby Runkel and Cece Donegan 3-6, 6-2, 3-0.

Runkel and Donegan defaulted at that point. Runkel had to leave for a soccer match in Plymouth, where she was scouted by a college soccer coach.

"I was really proud of the team overall," Union Grove interim coach Ben Roettgen said. "Every position earned us some points for singles and for doubles.

"After a tough first set, Abby and Brenna, came out strong in the second and did a great job controlling points and finishing at the net. And Mallory was really consistent throughout her match. She had a lot of close games, but did a great job of staying composed in in the big moments."