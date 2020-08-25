High schools: Union Grove girls tennis starts on right foot in 6-1 win

Tessa Stamm and Kyra Hagen got the the Union Grove High School girls tennis team off to a flying start on Tuesday.
The two lost only one set between them, keyed a singles sweeps, and helped the Broncos beat Waterford 6-1 in their season-opening Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
At No. 1 singles, Stamm, a senior, defeated Ella Schamber 6-1, 6-0, while Hagen, a sophomore, beat Audrey Morgan 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
"Tessa is new at No. 1, and she played strong," said Broncos coach Mike Brannen. "She played a lot of JV last season, so she has worked hard to get where she is."
The Broncos (1-0 SLC) won the other two singles flights and two of the three doubles matches despite missing several varsity players, Brannen said.
The lone win for the Wolverines (0-1 SLC) came at No. 3 doubles, where Katie Benavides and Brianna Kron beat freshmen Abby Nelson and Ella Dinauer 6-0, 6-0.
ELKHORN 5, BURLINGTON 2: Sam Taylor won her No. 4 singles match, but the Demons started the season on a down note, losing a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.
Taylor defeated Emma Jordan 6-3, 6-1, while Payton Matson and Abigail Boettcher beat Maddy Hudson and Abby Kiel 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles for Burlington's (0-1 SLC) other win.
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 173, WILMOT 219: Norah Roberts, Veronica Parco and Ali Torhorst all scored 44 or under as the Broncos cruised to a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet win at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Roberts carded a 39, Parco 42 and Torhorst 44 for Union Grove (1-0 SLC).
"Outside of a couple of holes, I thought we played pretty well today," said Union Grove coach Eric Swanson. "Norah found some trouble on the last hole, but otherwise was great. She really hit the ball well today.
"Veronica started a little slow, but got back on track with a birdie on No. 7 and finished strong. Ali had one shot that found trouble, but otherwise hit the ball really well."
The Panthers (0-1 SLC) were led by Payton Morton's 51.
