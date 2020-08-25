High schools: Union Grove girls tennis starts on right foot in 6-1 win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tessa Stamm and Kyra Hagen got the the Union Grove High School girls tennis team off to a flying start on Tuesday.

The two lost only one set between them, keyed a singles sweeps, and helped the Broncos beat Waterford 6-1 in their season-opening Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.

At No. 1 singles, Stamm, a senior, defeated Ella Schamber 6-1, 6-0, while Hagen, a sophomore, beat Audrey Morgan 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

"Tessa is new at No. 1, and she played strong," said Broncos coach Mike Brannen. "She played a lot of JV last season, so she has worked hard to get where she is."

The Broncos (1-0 SLC) won the other two singles flights and two of the three doubles matches despite missing several varsity players, Brannen said.

The lone win for the Wolverines (0-1 SLC) came at No. 3 doubles, where Katie Benavides and Brianna Kron beat freshmen Abby Nelson and Ella Dinauer 6-0, 6-0.

ELKHORN 5, BURLINGTON 2: Sam Taylor won her No. 4 singles match, but the Demons started the season on a down note, losing a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.