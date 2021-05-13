High schools: Union Grove girls soccer team improves to 5-0

The Lady Toppers (7-2, 5-1 MCC) got all the runs they needed in the top of the second inning on a two-run single by Makayla Vos, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup.

Weis, who pitched in Catholic Central’s 7-5 loss to the Lancers Tuesday, allowed just four hits and struck out nine in a complete-game performance. St. Joseph (3-3, 3-3) scored a run in the top of the seventh to avert the shutout.

Weis also went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Kelsee Weis (triple) and Claire Keeker each had an RBI.

MARTIN LUTHER 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders could not generate enough offense late in their loss to the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

Martin Luther (9-1, 3-0 MCC) struck first, scoring two runs in the third inning. Alexis Peterson hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning to cut the deficit in half, but Martin Luther scored once again in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead.

Lutheran committed three errors.

“We could not hit the ball solid and bring the defense to the level we needed to take this game,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had some plays on defense, but we needed to get rid of the errors and come to hit the ball to score runs.”