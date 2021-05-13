High schools: Union Grove girls soccer team improves to 5-0

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a veteran Union Grove High School girls soccer team was not able to play last season, after which eight starters graduated.
"That was a bitter pill to swallow," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Jung is feeling a lot better these days. The youth-laden Broncos defeated Badger 5-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Lake Geneva Thursday night to improve to 5-0 (3-0 in the SLC).
Paige Cotton had a hat trick and Mac Mackiewicz had her fourth straight shutout.
Did Jung expect this from a team that starts two freshmen, four sophomores and two juniors?
"I was hopeful, but I had no idea what we would have in our freshman and sophomore classes," he said. "I did not expect to start 5-0, I can tell you that. But out sophomores have been fantastic. Sophia Rampulla is one. Lexi Pettit is another.
"We have another two girls in the middle — Charli Sutherland and Elizabeth Spang are both sophomores and they have done an outstanding job holding the middle. We've had four straight shutouts, so our sophomores have been fantastic.
"And then Julia James and Mac in the goal are both freshmen, so our youth movement has almost put us back to where we left off."
James and Lilly Beyer scored Union Grove's other goals.
WATERFORD 2, ELKHORN 1: With his team team trailing 1-0 at halftime in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn Thursday, Waterford coach Joe Vogt made an adjustment that paid off.
He switched Megan Cornell from defensive midfielder to offensive midfielder.
"That helped is dictate play more in the second half," Vogt said.
It sure did. Taylor Gordon scored on an assist from Cornell in the 61st minute and then Cornell put the Wolverines to stay with a penalty kick in the 69th minute.
Before the match, Vogt had switched Paige Strasser from defensive midfielder to outside back because, he said, "I was worried about their speed at the top."
Skyler Kruse had seven saves for Waterford (6-0-1, 4-0 SLC).
Waterford hosts undefeated Union Grove Tuesday in a game that could decide the SLC championship, Vogt said.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were shut out in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Paddock Lake.
The Falcons are 2-0 in the SLC and 1-3 overall. Burlington is 1-3 in the SLC and 1-4 overall.
Softball
BURLINGTON 17, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Kendall Kafar and Brianna Morris combined for a four-inning no-hitter in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Burlington.
Kafar pitched the first three innings, striking out four batters before Morris finished off the game in the fourth. Burlington (8-1, 6-0 SLC) was helped by a nine-run first inning.
“Both Kendall and Brianna did a great job on the mound,” Demons coach Valerie Auseth said. “It’s a good win and now we get ready for Union Grove again Friday.”
Morgan Klein led Burlington offensively, going 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Kendra Baumeister went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs.
ST. CATHERINE'S 18, SAINT THOMAS MORE 3: Aniesa Neave hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs at Roosevelt Park Thursday to lead the Angels to their first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season.
Neave was hit by a pitch twice in the third and fifth innings, one of which accounted for her other RBI.
Also leading the Angels (2-9, 1-6 MCC) were Summer DeGuire (2 for 3, three RBIs), Grace Liapis (2 for 3, triple, three RBIs) and Mia Prevost (2 for 3, RBI).
"We threw strikes and our bats were as hot as they've been all year," said St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux, whose team did not commit and error.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, ST. JOSEPH 1: There was no rally needed by the Lady Toppers this time as Autumn Weis pitched scoreless ball into the seventh in their Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
The Lady Toppers (7-2, 5-1 MCC) got all the runs they needed in the top of the second inning on a two-run single by Makayla Vos, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup.
Weis, who pitched in Catholic Central’s 7-5 loss to the Lancers Tuesday, allowed just four hits and struck out nine in a complete-game performance. St. Joseph (3-3, 3-3) scored a run in the top of the seventh to avert the shutout.
Weis also went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Kelsee Weis (triple) and Claire Keeker each had an RBI.
MARTIN LUTHER 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders could not generate enough offense late in their loss to the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
Martin Luther (9-1, 3-0 MCC) struck first, scoring two runs in the third inning. Alexis Peterson hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning to cut the deficit in half, but Martin Luther scored once again in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead.
Lutheran committed three errors.
“We could not hit the ball solid and bring the defense to the level we needed to take this game,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had some plays on defense, but we needed to get rid of the errors and come to hit the ball to score runs.”
In the circle for Lutheran (6-3, 6-2), Kat Schmierer struck out six batters while only allowing one walk. Kendyll Holub went 2 for 3 and Megan Walek had a double.
OAK CREEK 12, CASE 1: The Eagles committed five errors in their Southeast Conference loss Thursday at Oak Creek.
“Once we learn how to cut back and reduce these extra outs, we’ll be a lot better of a team,” Case coach Danny Ayala said. “The girls are young and still learning, and tonight they learned if you make mistakes against good teams like Oak Creek, they’ll make you pay.”
The Eagles (2-4) had just two hits and their lone run came from Paige Thomas, who finished 1 for 2 with a home run. Ayala said her extra-base hit was “one of the hardest hit balls I’ve ever seen since I started coaching because the moment I heard it, I knew it was gone.”
INDIAN TRAIL 15, HORLICK 0: Indian Trail scored eight runs in the first inning to make quick work of the Rebels in a three-inning Southeast Conference game Thursday at Kenosha.
After a strong first inning, the Hawks scored another run in the second inning and added six in the bottom of the third. Horlick did not have a hit.
BRADFORD 21, PARK 0: The Panthers lost in three innings in a Southeast Conference game at Humble Park.
The Red Devils (8-1, 5-1 SEC) started fast, scoring eight runs in the first inning.
Zellepa Manchester pitched 2⅔ innings for Park (1-5, 0-4). Abigail Roushia had the lone hit for the Panthers.
Track and field
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusader boys won two events and were second or third in six others to win the seven-team Mayville Berry Invitational Thursday at Mayville.
Leading the way was senior Nathan Zawicki, who had three victories and two personal bests. He won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.07 seconds and the 200 meters in 23.56, both PRs. He also ran a leg of Lutheran’s winning 4x200 relay, which had a season-best time of 1:36.79.
Fellow senior Luke Schmierer had two wins, taking the 300 intermediate hurdles in a personal-best 43.87 and running a leg of the 4x200 relay. Senior Nolan Kraus and sophomore Logan Rasch also ran on the relay.
“Nathan and Luke are both putting in lots of hard work and leading by example in practice and meets,” Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski said.
Taking second were the 4x800 relay (season-best 9:27.99) of Schmierer, Rasch, freshman Brady Baranowski and sophomore Caleb Falaschi; the 4x100 relay (season-best 48.77) of Kraus, freshman Joseph Juga, Baranowski and sophomore Dylan Morris; and Falaschi in the 3,200 (personal best 11:27.67).
Lutheran scored 269 points, 25 ahead of runner-up Columbus (244).
In the girls meet, sophomore Sarah Seils was second in the 3,200 in a personal-best 14:42.95 to lead the Crusaders, who were seventh (82 points). Seils also had a personal best in the 1,600 (fourth, 6:34.29).
Senior Camilla Juga had two top-four performances, leading off the third-place 4x100 relay (season best 58.06) and taking fourth in the 100 high hurdles (personal best 19.60).