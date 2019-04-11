Try 3 months for $3

The Union Grove High School girls soccer team started slow, but finished strong in its first Southern Lakes Conference match of the season on Thursday.

The Broncos rattled off eight unanswered goals after Delavan-Darien scored in the 12th minute and won 8-1 at Union Grove.

“We were trying to play way too quick,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Usually I like how quick we play with our one- and two-touch passes, but we needed to take more touches today with the space we were given.”

Megan Barber answered Delavan-Darien’s goal with a strike in the 14th minute off an assist from Abby Lentz. The score remained tied 1-1 at halftime. Barber came out firing in the second half for the Broncos (6-0-1 overall) with goals in the 52nd and 57th minutes, followed by goals from Alexa Panyk, Adrianna Rodriguez, Natalie Oatsvall, Peyton Killberg and Daphne Sieg.

PARK 4, CRISTO REY JESUIT 0: Alexis Betker scored three goals in a nonconference win at Pershing Park.

But the story of the day belonged to senior captain Dina Assad, who assisted on one of Betker’s goals for the Panthers (3-2).

“Dina is coming off an ACL injury from last season and she showed up in a big way tonight,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “It’s good to see her regain her confidence.”

Boys tennis

CUDAHY 5, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 2: No. 1 singles player Sam French improved to 4-0, but the Angels (2-2) lost a nonconference dual meet at Cudahy.

French defeated Tyler Spring 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Caleb Chernouski and Will Andersen also moved to 4-0 with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Matt Jeschke and Charles Pazon.

“Caleb and Sam are off to a great start,” St. Catherine’s coach David Mooney said. “They are anchoring our team.”

