The Union Grove High School girls soccer team started its season off with a statement victory Tuesday night.
The Broncos scored all their goals in the first half as they defeated Kenosha Tremper 4-0 in their nonconference season-opening match at Union Grove.
This marked the first time the Broncos have defeated the Trojans, coach Sean Jung said, and they did it in a dominating way.
“We came out a little flat, but really picked it up midway through the first half and put a lot of nice plays together,” Jung said.
Kendra Hoffman scored the first two goals in the 18th and 24th minutes off free kicks, and Megan Barber and Alexa Panyk added goals in the 34th and 39th minutes, respectively.
“It was great to finally get out there and finally get a game in and see the girls play well and get the season started right,” Jung said.
INDIAN TRAIL 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels had a tough start to their year as they lost to the Hawks in their nonconference season opener at Kenosha.
The Angels (0-1) only had three shots on goal and were unable to build momentum in the game, coach Ben Lake said.
The defense was a bright spot as freshman goalkeeper Isabella Ramon had 19 saves in her first high school match.
Softball
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 20, PARK 0: The Panthers dropped their first game of the season in three innings in a nonconference game at Somers.
