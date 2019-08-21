The Union Grove High School girls golf team put another tournament title in its collection Wednesday.
The Broncos shot a 14-under-par 58 in the Elkhorn Invitational — the first time in tournament history a team has broken 60 — and earned a tournament victory for the second time in three days.
The foursome of junior Veronica Parco, senior Liz Torhorst, sophomore Ali Torhorst and freshman Norah Roberts had an eagle and 12 birdies in the scramble-format tournament at Evergreen Golf Club on the way to 58, beating Lake Geneva Badger (62) by four shots and Janesville Craig by five (63) in the 14-team tournament.
Union Grove, which broke the Elkhorn Invitational record of 61 set by St. Catherine’s in 2016, won its own invitational Monday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
“We have been playing very well,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “Our returners are much improved and when you add a very, very good freshman like Norah, good things can happen.
“We sank a lot of long putts and it was someone different each time. It was crazy.”
Case (sophomore Ella Million, senior Maddie Leonard, juniors Brynn Emmons and Corina Davis) shot a 70 and finished fifth for the next-best county finish.
"We played pretty well and the girls had a good time,” Case coach Pete Berry said. “Maddie Leonard carried us — she came up with some really big shots, she made some putts from off the green and she hit her driver well.”
Waterford (juniors Sophia Schoenfeld, Morgan Moericke and Camille Horton, sophomore Abby Stultz) totaled 75 and finished ninth; Burlington had 77 and was 11th; and St. Catherine’s (junior Olivia Moriarity, freshman Anika Peterson) shot 85 and was 13th.
