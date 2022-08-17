High schools: Union Grove girls golf team second on tiebreaker in Elkhorn Invitational

A day after a third-place finish in the BCHC Classic, the Union Grove High School girls golf team had another good showing.

Wednesday, in the Elkhorn Invitational at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn, the Broncos and Brookfield East tied for first place in the four-player scramble format tournament with 14-under-par 58s, but the Lancers won the title on a tiebreaker.

Playing on the East and North courses at Evergreen, Union Grove’s quartet of Norah Roberts, Allie McBryde, Lexi Manteufel and Larah Hood-Brennan shot a combined 28 on the first nine and 30 on the back nine. The Lancers shot 29 on each nine, with the second nine serving as the tiebreaker per WIAA rules.

Westosha Central was third with 59, The Prairie School (Sophia Lawler, Kadyn Peery, Aishani Dhar, Addison LaLonde) was fourth with 63, Burlington was ninth with 75 and Waterford tied for 11th with 78 and won the tiebreaker to finish 11th.

SEC MINI-MEET: Led by Leslie Million, Case finished third at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol in the second Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.

Million shot a 50 and tied for eighth overall. Alyssa Ludwig added a 53 and Kaelyn Ketchum and Josie Harris each had 54s as the Eagles totaled 211.

Park, which was led by Kiley Skenandore with a 50 and Grace Betker with a 52, was fourth with 219.

Horlick had an incomplete team and its only player to finish, Violet DeSonia, shot a 56.

Ava Litkey of Kenosha Bradford, the Red Devils’ only player, was the medalist with a 39. In the team standings, Franklin had four players score under 50 and won the mini-meet with 189, five shots ahead of Oak Creek (194).