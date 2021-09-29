High schools: Union Grove girls golf team breaks team records in regional

If that wasn’t enough incentive, Roberts said Swanson gave the team one more thing to shoot for.

“He told us he wanted to bring home the regional plaque that was in the clubhouse and wanted to see it hanging in our hallway (at school),” Roberts said.

Roberts was on fire on the front nine, played on the Red course at Ives Grove, shooting a 4-under 32 highlighted by an eagle on the 440-yard, par-5 fifth hole and birdies on the 115-yard, par-3 second and 440-yard, par-5 ninth holes.

She cooled off on the back nine (White course) with a 39.

“Norah was Norah — that’s what she does,” Swanson said. “Everything was clicking.”

The highlight round of the day, however, was by senior Ali Torhorst. In her final regional appearance, she finally broke 80 with a career-best 75 (38-37) to finish third behind Roberts and Westosha sophomore standout Kylie Walker (72). Torhorst had three birdies, one coming after her only double bogey of the day, and she played her final five holes at 1-under par.

“Ali is an incredibly good player and has been the last couple of years, but she has not been able to get under 80,” Swanson said. “She would get close, then have a double or triple bogey.