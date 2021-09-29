High schools: Union Grove girls golf team breaks team records in regional

Before the Union Grove High School girls golf team competed in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional Wednesday, coach Eric Swanson set a goal to beat their Southern Lakes Conference rival, Westosha Central.
But even Swanson didn’t see this coming.
The Broncos broke a handful of school records, thanks to great rounds by their top four players at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, and met their goal by totaling 306 to win the regional title, beating the Falcons (313) by seven shots.
It was the sixth regional title for Union Grove and third in four years.
Burlington also qualified as a team, finishing fourth with 395. There was a disparity between the top two and second two teams to qualify for the sectional. After Westosha’s 313, the third-place team, Badger/Williams Bay, shot 388 — a 75-stroke difference.
The Broncos’ score, which included 146 on the front nine and 160 on the back nine, was an all-time school record, beating the 317 it shot at the Janesville Parker Invitational on Sept. 18.
It also broke Broncos’ regional records of total score (343 from last year), front-nine score (171 set last year) and back-nine score (166 in 2014).
“We definitely had the goal to beat Westosha,” said junior Norah Roberts, who won the individual regional title with a 1-under-par 71, a school regional record by two strokes. “We came up just short of them at conference and coming off of that, on our home course, we wanted to do the same thing (to them).”
If that wasn’t enough incentive, Roberts said Swanson gave the team one more thing to shoot for.
“He told us he wanted to bring home the regional plaque that was in the clubhouse and wanted to see it hanging in our hallway (at school),” Roberts said.
Roberts was on fire on the front nine, played on the Red course at Ives Grove, shooting a 4-under 32 highlighted by an eagle on the 440-yard, par-5 fifth hole and birdies on the 115-yard, par-3 second and 440-yard, par-5 ninth holes.
She cooled off on the back nine (White course) with a 39.
“Norah was Norah — that’s what she does,” Swanson said. “Everything was clicking.”
The highlight round of the day, however, was by senior Ali Torhorst. In her final regional appearance, she finally broke 80 with a career-best 75 (38-37) to finish third behind Roberts and Westosha sophomore standout Kylie Walker (72). Torhorst had three birdies, one coming after her only double bogey of the day, and she played her final five holes at 1-under par.
“Ali is an incredibly good player and has been the last couple of years, but she has not been able to get under 80,” Swanson said. “She would get close, then have a double or triple bogey.
“Today, she was as steady as she could be.”
Roberts agreed.
“That was impressive and a long time coming,” Roberts said of Torhorst. “I’m happy for her that she finally did it, and in her last regional”
Sophomore Lexi Manteufel shot a career-best 77 (40-37) to finish fifth and junior Allie McBryde shot even-par 36 on the front nine and had a birdie on the first hole of the back nine, then struggled the rest of the way for an 83 to finish ninth after a tiebreaker.
“All four of our girls were incredible,” Swanson said. “We’re a very good team, but we have not always had four good rounds at same time. Today we clicked and it was great to see.”
Even with the best regional score of the day statewide, Union Grove still has to play at a high level. The Falcons, ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, will join the No. 9 Broncos at the Westosha Central Sectional Tuesday at Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
Coming over from the Janesville Parker Regional will be No. 8 Kettle Moraine and Milton (honorable mention). The teams tied for the regional title at Riverside Golf Course at 347 and Milton won the playoff to earn the plaque.
“We have a tough sectional,” Swanson said. “Because Strawberry Creek is a private course, we haven’t had a chance to play it, but if we play like today, we’ll be OK.”
Burlington was led by sophomores Kendall Kafar and Kayla Warner. Kafar shot a 90 to finish 12th and Warner shot a 97 and was 14th.
DIVISION 1 FRANKLIN REGIONAL: Case senior Ella Million qualified for the sectional tournament for the fourth straight year — her second as an individual — after shooting an 84 Wednesday at Muskego Lakes Country Club to finish sixth.
Million shot 43 on the front nine and 41 on the back for her best regional score of her four-year career with the Eagles and she will play in the Waukesha South Sectional Monday at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie.
The rest of the Eagles struggled and the team totaled 409. The next best score after Million was a 105 by junior Josie Harris.
Also qualifying for the sectional was Park sophomore Isabella Wentorf, who shot a 96 to finish 14th. She is the first Panthers golfer to advance to sectional play since Alexis Betker in 2018. The next-best score for Park, which totaled 431 to finish seventh, was a 106 by junior Grace Betker.
Horlick had just three players and senior Sasha Schick led the way with a 102, four strokes from qualifying for the sectional.
DIVISION 2 LITTLE CHUTE REGIONAL: Thanks to a career day by junior Sophia Lawler and sub-90 scores from two other players, Prairie easily won the regional Wednesday at Mid Vallee Golf Club in De Pere with a 342.
Playing the White and Red courses at Mid Vallee, Lawler shot a 76 (38-38) to win the regional title by three shots over Audrey Fryda of Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Lawler had one birdie and four bogeys on each nine in her first round under 80 in high school competition.
“She’s had really nice season so far,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said.
Lawler said both of her birdies were “crazy.”
“On the par-3 (fifth hole), I made a really long putt with perfect pace,” Lawler said. “It was an ‘Oh my God’ moment.
“I almost hit it in from 40 yards for eagle on the par-5 (15th hole).”
The Hawks, ranked second in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, played a practice round at Mid Vallee earlier this season and the move paid off.
“It really helped to see the course and take notes,” Lawler said.
It helped her teammates, too. Senior Maddie Maraccini shot an 84 to finish third, sophomore Kadyn Peery shot an 89 to finish fifth on a tiebreaker and sophomore Addy Lalonde, playing in her first regional, shot a 93 to finish 10th on a tiebreaker. All their scores were or were close to their best high school scores.
“Today the team played really well and they're coming together,” Massey said. “It feels like we're peaking at the right time.”
The Hawks head right back to the same area of the state for Tuesday’s Wrightstown Sectional at Hilly Haven Golf Club in De Pere.
Lawler is ready. She and her teammates also played a practice round at Hilly Haven and Lawler shot a 78, which “gave me a confidence boost,” Lawler said.
The top team advancing to the sectional from the Luxemburg-Casco Regional, 10th-ranked Freedom, shot 397 to win the sectional.
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 1, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks could not shake the Crusaders, but one goal early in the second half gave Prairie a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Pritchard Park.
Prairie (5-2-2, 4-0 MCC), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, controlled the ball for the majority of the match, but the Hawks are still having trouble finishing off plays.
Part of that Wednesday was the play of Lutheran’s defense.
“We saw a lot of numbers behind the ball from Lutheran, and I thought our boys did a good job of keeping calm and creating a ton of chances,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “It’s a bit disappointing we didn't convert more of those chances, but Lutheran plays hard on the defensive end and commits a lot of numbers to defending, so we knew nothing was going to come easy.”
The only goal of the match came in the 47th minute when junior Calvin Sharpe sent a cross from the left side of the box and senior Daniel Bravo broke free in the box and headed the ball past Crusaders goalkeeper John Hansen.
Lutheran (6-6-2, 1-3) had a good chance near the end of the match to score. With a crowd of players in the front of the net, Tyler Zurawski took a shot from the top of the box that almost got through, but was deflected away.
Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said the match, the closest his team has played against Prairie in his coaching tenure, was another confidence booster despite the loss.
“We played solid defensively and our back four were tremendous,” LaBoda said. “We kept them at bay and played with a lot of grit and heart.
“Our boys are understanding they can play with anybody and I’m so proud of how we played. It’s a great step for the program.”
Hansen finished with 13 saves and Prairie keeper Devin Stoltenberg made one.
Boys volleyball
CASE 3, HORLICK 2: The Rebels led the Eagles 2-1 after three sets, but Case won the final two sets and the Southeast Conference match 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14 Wednesday at Horlick.
No statistics were available Wednesday night.
MUKWONAGO 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons completed well, but couldn’t quite get past potential WIAA playoff foe Mukwonago in a nonconference match at Mukwonago.
The Indians won 25-21, 25-22, 25-22.
Zayne Koehnke and Braeden Tomczyk led Burlington (10-7) with five kills each and Ryan Gonzalez had nine assists. Jackson Phillips led the defense with 19 digs.
“The Demons did not play their best ball tonight and yet hung in every set,” Demons coach Mike Jones said.
Girls tennis
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 6, PRAIRIE 1: In a tuneup for next week’s WIAA Division 2 subsectionals and sectionals, the Hawks lost five of the seven matches in straight sets against nonconference opponent Brookfield Academy Wednesday at Prairie.
The only winner for Prairie was Madeline Nelson, who beat Carly Zeiler 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
In the closest match of the meet, the Hawks’ Lily Jorgenson took the Blue Knights’ Natalie Cartwright to a third-set tiebreaker, but lost 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.
“This was a tough, but necessary match for the Hawks, as they needed to be pushed at every spot so they can realize what they are up against if they want to move on this season,” said Prairie coach Nich Schafer, whose players could play the Blue Knights again at the sectional next Wednesday.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 108, JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 62: Sophomore Katie Goetzke won two individual events and swam on a winning relay as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Jefferson.
Goetzke won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:10.58 and the 500 freestyle in 5:48.61, along with swimming the leadoff leg of the 400 freestyle relay (Goetzke, Rylie Bergemann, Maya Schaefer, Andrea Smith) that won in 4:11.85.
Averi Larsen won the 50 freestyle (25.08) and swam with Emilia Dahms, Smith and Megan Schultz on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:45.81); Dahms won the 100 freestyle (58.17); and Schultz won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.20).
Schultz was involved in the closest race of the meet, finishing second in the 200 individual medley (2:13.93), just 0.05 seconds behind winner Zoey Rank of Jefferson/Cambridge (2:13.88).