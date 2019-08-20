The Union Grove High School girls golf team continued its hot start to the season on Monday.
After finishing second at the 10-team Lake Geneva Badger Par-3 Invitational last week, the Broncos won their own Union Grove Invitational at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Two duos from Union Grove finished first and second in the eight-team bestball event, as junior Veronica Parco and senior Liz Torhorst had a 77 and freshman Norah Roberts and sophomore Ali Torhorst carded a 78.
As a team, the Broncos Red team totaled 155, easily beating Case, which placed second at 182. Burlington had 188, Union Grove White placed fifth (201), and St. Catherine's was seventh (273).
"The girls played pretty well today; both pairs worked well together," said Broncos coach Eric Swanson. "If one partner had a rough hole, the other one would be there to pick them up."
For example, Liz Torhorst was 1-under on her first three holes, while Parco was 2-under on her last three holes. Swanson said.
"Norah hit the ball extremely well today and Ali was fantastic off of the tee," Swanson added. "We struggled a little bit on the greens, but overall I was very pleased with our performance. This was a good event to see where we are right now, and what we need to work on to get where we want to be."
For Case, sophomore Ella Million shot career-bests for both nine and 18 holes as she and Megan Ketchum placed third with an 87.
"This was our first action of the season and I was really pleased," said Eagles coach Pete Berry. "Ella was great today and we were really happy to win a couple of medals in our very first meet of the season."
Also for the Eagles, Maddie Leonard and Brynn Emmons placed sixth overall with a 95.
Burlington was led by Saige Heelein and Katelyn Koebert, who placed fifth (91), while St. Catherine's duo of Olivia Moriarty and Anika Peterson had a 111.
TREMPER 194, PARK 260: Junior Alexis Betker carded a 47, but the Panthers dropped a Southeast Conference dual meet at Meadowbrook Country Club on Monday.
Junior Elisabeth Greulich added a 68 for Park (0-1 SEC). Tremper senior Cameron Lee won medalist honors with a 38.
MUKWONAGO INVITATIONAL: Waterford's Sophia Schoenfeld and Prairie's Emily Eitel both finished in the top ten at the 16-team tournament at Morningstar Golf Course in Waukesha on Monday.
Schoenfeld shot an 85 to place seventh overall, while Eitel was ninth with an 88. Wauwatosa's Rachel Kauflin earned medalist honor by shooting a 2-over par 74.
Eitel helped the Hawks finish eighth in the team standings with a 400. Waterford was 13th with a 436. Lake Geneva Badger won the tournament with a 351, well ahead of Brookfield East's 377.
Girls tennis
UNION GROVE: Brenna Lekschas went 3-0 at No. 4 singles and Sam Chizek and Kyra Hagen were unbeaten at No. 3 doubles on Monday as the Broncos won two of three matches at the East Troy quadrangular in East Troy.
Union Grove defeated Whitewater 6-1, Monroe 5-2 and lost to host East Troy 4-3.
Lekschas, a junior, beat Whiterwater's Josie Hintz 6-4, 6-1; Monroe's Nicole Stilson 6-0, 6-0; and came from behind to defeat East Troy's Izzy Galluzzo 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
At No. 3 doubles, Chizek, a junior, and Hagen, a freshman, beat Whitewater's Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scharer 6-0, 6-3; Monroe's Ava Petitjean and Grace Mathiason 6-4, 6-2; and East Troy's Olivia Egle and Emily Stern 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.
