Union Grove High School girls golf coach Eric Swanson said last week he would be happy if his team finished in the top 10 at the WIAA state golf tournament near Madison this week.
His team might be on their way to do even better than that.
The Broncos started the two-day event at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona in fine form on Monday, carding a 368 and sitting in ninth place after the first round.
The second and final round starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The Broncos are only a stroke behind eighth-place Sheboygan North/South (367), six behind seventh-place Stevens Point (362), and 13 behind fifth-place Bay port (355). Middleton leads the Division 1 team standings at 330, while Arrowhead is at 331 and Kettle Moraine at 333.
"Overall I thought we hit the ball well," Swanson said. "We left a lot of shots out there. Putting was a struggle at times and the greens were tough. But we're 13 strokes out of fifth place. Anything is possible."
Freshman Norah Roberts fired a 12-over par 84 to lead Union Grove. She is 20th overall in the field. Ali Torhorst shot a 91, while Veronica Parco finished at 93. Liz Torhorst shot 100 and Riley Chizeka 104.
After waiting out a 90-minute frost delay on the course, Roberts went right to work and birdied her first two holes. "She played really well," Swanson said. "She had a few not so great holes, but in between those, we played super."
Ali Torhorst settled down after a jittery start, Swanson said, and also played well.
This is Swanson's third team to get to state. The Broncos' best finish was ninth in 2015. And this team knows what it has to improve Tuesday to do better than ninth, Swanson said.
"Our short game needs to get better," he said. "Anything from 50 yards in. At this meet you are surrounded by the best teams and best players and see how that is the difference. They make those great pitch shots and putt only twice."
Brookfield Central's Sarah Balding is the overall individual leader, finishing Monday's first round with an even par 72.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood finished with a 347 and is a whopping 29 strokes ahead of Prescott (376). Edgewood's Grace Welch is the individual leader with a 4-over 76.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, KETTLE MORAINE 0: In a battle of state-ranked squads, Morgan Klein had 13 kills and Emily Alan added nine as the Demons swept a nonconference dual meet 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 at Burlington.
The Demons (31-4), ranked No. 4 among Division 1 schools in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, also got 34 assists from Kaley Blake and 15 digs from Sam Naber against the Lasers, ranked No. 10 in the WVCA poll.
"Kettle Moraine is a great program and we came in focused and ready to battle," said Burlington co-coach Teri Little. "Great control of the first touch whether serving or passing allowed us to control the style of play."
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, TREMPER 0: The Rebels moved into a tie for first place in the Southeast Conference winning a dual meet 26-24, 25-17, 25-16 at Horlick.
Middle blocker A.J. Smithers had 14 kills and four blocks for the Rebels. "He was all over the place and had an outstanding game," said Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus. "Our middles really took control and helped us win this one."
Matt Barrientez had 40 assists and served four aces, while Joe Prudhom added 20 digs for the Rebels (18-7-4, 5-1 SEC). Will LaPlante served three aces.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 1: Isaiah Wright had eight kills and Kevin Barz added three blocks, but the Eagles lost a Southeast Conference dual meet 25-16, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18 at Case.
Luke Behrendt finished with 13 assists, while Quinn O’Brien had 16 digs for the Eagles (2-6, 2-5 SEC).
