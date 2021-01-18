High schools: Union Grove girls gain the inside track in SLC

Waterford (5-6, 4-5 SLC), which has won two straight, needed every one of them.

With about 1:30 to play, Waterford trailed 37-36). After getting the inbounds pass from the baseline, the 5-foot-11 Loppnow powered to the basket, but her shot was a little off. Emma Henningfeld got the offensive rebound and laid it in to put the Wolverines up for good.

Schmidt made two free throws after that to help keep Waterford ahead.

Loppnow went 2 for 4 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block. Schmidt went 5 for 12 from 3-point range and had 17 points, four steals and three assists.

"During that last timeout, I looked at them and said, 'This is your chance to play like seniors,' " Brechtl said. "We needed them to control what we were doing out there. They know what they're doing, they've been there before, but we hadn't been in this situation yet this year. So this was great."

Boys basketball

MARTIN LUTHER 76, RACINE LUTHERAN 55: The Crusaders struggled with their shooting, especially from 3-point range, in this Metro Classic Conference loss in Greendale.

Lutheran (6-4, 5-3 MCC) went just 5 for 24 from 3-point range.