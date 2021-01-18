High schools: Union Grove girls gain the inside track in SLC

The Union Grove High School girls basketball team was moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 in a state-wide shuffling by the WIAA last week.
The Broncos sure played as if they belonged there Monday night.
Sydney Ludvigsen scored 19 points to lead the Broncos to a 60-49 victory over Badger in a Southern Lakes Conference showdown in Lake Geneva. Union Grove (15-1 overall) took sole possession of first place in the conference, breaking a tie with Badger by improving to 10-0.
If Union Grove defeats Burlington Tuesday and Badger Friday night in a rematch in Union Grove, the Broncos will clinch at least a tie for the conference championship. They have at least tied for eight of the last 13 SLC championships.
Monday's victory wasn't easy, as Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski attests. The Broncos led just 29-24 at halftime before getting untracked.
"Badger has four players who are three-year varsity players," Domagalski said. "I just thought at the beginning of the game, we were not shooting the ball well. We were shooting it fast. Credit their defense, but we still had to slow the game down.
"That was our speech at halftime."
Ludvigsen and Slattery took it from there, combining for five 3-pointers in the second half.
"We were able to pull away and have that eight- to 10-point lead," Domagalski said. "We just attacked the ball a little more.
"I'm just so proud of our girls."
Sophia Rampulla, who had six points, nine rebounds and three steals, was a big key on defense, Domagalski said.
"She did a phenomenal job in the bottom of our zone, walling up people, playing tremendous defense and rebounding," he said. "I thought that was huge."
Slattery finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Emmy Pettit had 11 points.
RACINE LUTHERAN 50, MARTIN LUTHER 43, 2OT: Just nine days after getting routed by Martin Luther 71-35, Racine Lutheran turned the tables in this Metro Classic Conference rematch in Greendale.
Sarah Strande forced a second overtime by making a layup in the final seconds of the first OT to tie the score at 40-40. And then the Crusaders (10-3, 9-1 MCC) pulled away with free throws in the second overtime.
The victory allows Lutheran to pull into a first-place tie with Martin Luther (13-4, 9-1) in the MCC.
One difference between the two games, Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said, was the box-and-one defense the Crusaders played on star guard Vanessa Solano.
In the first game, Solano went 9 for 14 from 3-point range and scored 26 points. In Monday's rematch, she was held to two 3-pointers and scored eight points.
"Sarah Strande, Ellie Jaramillo and Bella Jaramillo played a box-and-one on Solano and really did an outstanding job," Shaffer said. "She didn't hit her first 3-point shot until the second half. She didn't get many looks in the first half.
"I think we really frustrated them, got them out of their rhythm and forced other players to shoot. You could just tell they were getting uncomfortable and they weren't hitting like last time."
Morgann Gardner and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner led Lutheran with eight points. Strande had eight. And Alexis Peterson grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
ST. CATHERINE'S 52, PRAIRIE 42: Behind a big night from sophomore guard Kennedee Clark, the Angels defeated the Hawks for the second time this season at the Johnson Athletic Center.
Clark finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for the Angels (3-12, 2-9 MCC). Angelina Ortiz went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line and scored 13 points."
"We struggled with help defense on Clark all night, and Ortiz hit some big free throws late in the game," Prairie coach Alan Mills said.
Said St. Catherine's coach Jeff Tarkowski of Clark: "She had a wonderful game for us tonight. She was taking turns running the offense with Heavenly (Griffin). And, defensively, I give it to our whole team. We did a nice job. We pressed them most of the game and we played solid man-to-man defense because we were worried about their shooters."
Prairie (3-13, 1-9 MCC) struggled with its shooting, especially in the first half. During the first 18 minutes, the Hawks went 5 for 31 from the floor, including 2 for 13 from 3-point range.
Ava Collier-White and Abby Decker each scored 11 points to lead Prairie.
"Give St. Cat's credit on this one," Mills said. "They were the much tougher team. They played aggressively at both ends, while we simply did not. We were on our heels from the start of the game and struggled to recover.
"We did cut their lead in both the first and second half, but when we did we gave it all back with careless turnovers or missed shots. We shot the ball very poorly the entire night. It was slightly better in the second half, but not when it counted for us."
WATERFORD 42, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 40: Senior guards Torie Loppnow and Meghan Schmidt scored all but seven of the Wolverines' points in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
On Jan. 8, Westosha Central defeated Waterford 47-29 in Paddock Lake. But Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said shooting was the difference in the rematch.
"Teams sit in the zone and we have not shot the ball very well this year from the perimeter," she said. "And we shot 36% from the 3-point line. We had eight threes and I believe seven of those were in the first half."
Waterford (5-6, 4-5 SLC), which has won two straight, needed every one of them.
With about 1:30 to play, Waterford trailed 37-36). After getting the inbounds pass from the baseline, the 5-foot-11 Loppnow powered to the basket, but her shot was a little off. Emma Henningfeld got the offensive rebound and laid it in to put the Wolverines up for good.
Schmidt made two free throws after that to help keep Waterford ahead.
Loppnow went 2 for 4 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block. Schmidt went 5 for 12 from 3-point range and had 17 points, four steals and three assists.
"During that last timeout, I looked at them and said, 'This is your chance to play like seniors,' " Brechtl said. "We needed them to control what we were doing out there. They know what they're doing, they've been there before, but we hadn't been in this situation yet this year. So this was great."
Boys basketball
MARTIN LUTHER 76, RACINE LUTHERAN 55: The Crusaders struggled with their shooting, especially from 3-point range, in this Metro Classic Conference loss in Greendale.
Lutheran (6-4, 5-3 MCC) went just 5 for 24 from 3-point range.
"We came out slow and didn't make any shots in the first half," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "We were 7 for 31 shooting in the first half and 0 for 12 from 3-point range, so we got into a big hole.
"Quite honestly, it's hard for us to get out of a hole like that right now. If we run some offense, then we're good. But we got into an up-and-down game, took some bad shots and, when we missed, they got a runout.
"It was a snowball effect."
Jackson Woodward led Lutheran with 12 points. Scooter Molbeck had eight points and 12 rebounds. Julian Ramsey went 3 for 8 from 3-point range and scored 11 points. And DaJahn Nelson came off the bench to made a couple of 3-pointers and score six points.
"I thought he played pretty well," Christensen said of Nelson. "He hasn't gotten much of a chance this year, but he did some good things."
Martin Luther is 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the MCC.