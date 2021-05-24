High schools: Union Grove freshman James puts on a soccer show

Julia James put an entire season of goals into one match Monday.
The Union Grove High School freshman forward doubled her season goal total with six goals, four in the first half, as the Broncos beat Wilmot 6-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
James scored her first four goals in pairs, in the sixth and 10th minutes, and again in the 26th and 29th minutes. Sophomore Lexi Pettit assisted the first goal, the second was unassisted and junior Lilly Beyer and Pettit, respectively, assisted the two later goals.
James made it 5-0 for Union Grove (6-1-1, 4-1-1 SLC) in the 55th minute with an unassisted goal and capped her day by scoring again in the 77th minute, assisted by junior Addy Kemper.
“She’s one of the most impressive players I’ve ever had,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said.
Union Grove has been shorthanded because of injuries and Jung added a few players from the junior varsity to deepen the bench. Last week, the Broncos had just two subs.
“I was looking for a way to get Julia out of the game,” Jung said. “I finally was able to take her out for the final 10 minutes.”
Senior Marissa Polzin returned to action Monday and played without pain, Jung said, and Paige Cotton, another sidelined player, was expected back Tuesday.
PARK 9, HORLICK 1: Morgan Lock gave Horlick an early 1-0 lead in a Southeast Conference match at Levonian Field before the Panthers took over.
“She dribbled right through our defense,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “That was a wakeup call.”
Park (9-2, 2-2 SEC) came back behind five goals and an assist by Alexis Betker. The senior, who has committed to play for Western Illinois, has 23 goals this season and 100 for her career.
“That’s incredible, especially since she didn’t play last year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic),” Maletis said.
Mikayla Smith added two goals and four assists for the Panthers. Veronica Maldonado, normally Park’s goalkeeper, had a goal and an assist and Kylie Skenandore scored on an assist by Lainie Sanders.
PRAIRIE 10, MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Spartans scored first, but the Hawks took over from there for a Metro Classic Conference victory Monday at Greendale.
Two minutes after Martin Luther’s breakaway goal in the 12th minute, senior Erin Kutsch tied the match on an assist by junior Jill Decker. The two alternated scoring the next three Prairie goals, with Decker (21st minute, unassisted), Kutsch (25th, senior Helena Bukacek Frazier assist) and Decker (27th, Bukacek Frazier) doing the honors.
Bukacek Frazier was just getting started however, as she was involved in the next five goals for the Hawks (6-1, 5-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
She assisted freshman Isabelle Grotmol on her goal in the 35th minute, then scored goals in the 37th (Kutsch) and 45th (sophomore Sarah Koker) minutes for a 7-1 Hawks lead at the half.
Midway through the second half, Bukacek Frazier assisted sophomore Fiona Anton (67th) and Koker (75th) to finish with two goals and five assists.
Koker rounded out the scoring shortly thereafter.
RACINE LUTHERAN 9, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Sarah Strande had a hat trick and Ellie Jaramillo added two goals in the Crusaders’ nonconference victory Monday at SCORe in Caledonia.
Lutheran (2-6-1) outshot Christian Life 32-1.
Also scoring for the Crusaders were Haiden Kraus, Mabel Beversdorf and Kierra Mullhally. Lutheran’s final score came on an own goal by Christian Life (1-4-1) in the 71st minute.
Sam Coolidge had her second shutout of the season.
Strande, who has a team-high nine goals, also had two assists, matching Jaramillo’s total.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, THOMAS MORE 2: The Lady Toppers led 2-1 at halftime, but the Cavaliers tied the match early in the second half and this Metro Classic Conference match at Milwaukee ended in a draw.
Julia Klein scored unassisted in the 24th minute to put Catholic Central (4-2-1, 3-1-1 MCC) on the scoreboard.
After Thomas More (1-5-1, 1-4-1) tied the match three minutes later, Eva Lynch scored just before the half, in the 44th minute, assisted by Klein.
The Cavaliers scored in the 53rd minute.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: After tying the score, the Angels repeatedly threatened in the second half of a Metro Classic Conference match Monday at SCORe in Caledonia.
“We had two or three one-on-ones with their keeper,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We’ve come so far. It’s incredible how much the girls have improved.”
Freshman Arianna Jones had pulled St. Catherine’s (2-8, 1-4 MCC) into a 1-1 tie with an unassisted goal in the 55th minute.
Julia Heathcock scored for the Lady Pacers (6-3, 5-2) with just five minutes left in regulation.
Katelyn Gordon had 12 saves in goal for the Angels.
TREMPER 3, CASE 1: The Eagles (1-4, 1-3 Southeast Conference) got within a goal in the second half, but the Trojans (4-3, 2-1) scored an insurance goal in an SEC match at Ameche Field.
No other details were available Monday night.
Boys golf
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: The Crusaders completed a virtually perfect season on the links Monday, winning the MCC Championship and running away with their second conference title in the last four years.
Lutheran, comprised of all seniors, won all five MCC mini-meets and had the individual medalist in each — Riley Gall won three and Brady Wilks won two — and won the tournament Monday for a perfect 120 points in the MCC’s point system.
Gall was the medalist Monday at Ives Grove Golf Links with a 4-under-par 76 (37-39) on the Red and White courses. Wilks was second with 37-43—80 and Scooter Molbeck was third with 41-41—82.
The Crusaders totaled a season-best 325 to win the tournament by 35 shots over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (360), which finished second in the team standings with 99 points.
Prairie, led by fourth-place finisher Finn Peterson with an 85, was third in the tournament (363) and overall (86 points).
The race for MCC Player of the Year was also a Crusaders affair, with the battle between Gall, Wilks and Molbeck coming down to the final nine holes.
Gall’s round Monday gave him Player of the Year honors with a season average of 39.33. Wilks was second with 40.0 and Molbeck was third with 40.67 to earn first-team honors, along with Joe Missurelli of Thomas More and Tom Sukprasert of Dominican.
“Riley has been striking the ball so well lately, and today, he ran away with the title on the back nine,” Crusaders coach Joe Woodward said.
Lutheran’s TJ Christensen topped the second team (45.67 average), with Prairie’s Ben Reynolds (88 Monday, 46.17) and Peterson (46.33) joining Christensen.
“I’m very proud to be a part of this great group of players that also represents a great school in our community,” Woodward said.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 16, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5: Brothers Nick and Nate Williams combined for eight RBIs in the Broncos’ five-inning Southern Lakes Conference victory Monday at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove, ranked third in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, improved to 15-2. The Broncos lead the SLC with a 9-0 record.
Nick Williams, a senior shortstop, went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Nate Williams, a sophomore second baseman, went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs. Nick and Nate each scored two runs.
Nate is playing his third game for the Broncos after finishing his season in hockey.
“They’re both very good athletes and very good hitters,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “They’re definitely benefitting from all the hard work they put in.”
Others leading Union Grove were Remmi Sweet, who went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks; Brady Katterhagen and Isaiah Cerfus, who each drove in two runs; and leadoff hitter Owen Nowak, who went 2 for 3 with a walk and scored three runs.
Taylor Brauer (3-0), a senior left-hander, allowed just one earned run in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
BURLINGTON 5, ELKHORN 0: Kale Dietz pitched a three-hitter and the Demons had enough offense Monday to beat Elkhorn in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Franklin Field in Franklin.
Dietz threw 91 pitches, striking out five and walking two for Burlington (10-7, 8-3 SLC), which has won six of its last eight games. Joey Berezowitz led the Demons by going 2 for 4 with a run. Wren Dietz, Connor O’Reilly (triple) and Gage Peterson each drove in a run and Chase Ketterhagen (double) scored two runs.
WATERFORD 8, BADGER 2: The Wolverines got a big performance from starting pitcher Dylan Questad Monday and beat Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove for their third straight victory.
Questad, a sophomore, went the first six innings and struck out 13 batters. Waterford (5-6, 4-5 SLC), which has won six of its last eight games.
The offense was solid, leading 3-1 after five innings and putting the game all but out of reach with a five-run sixth inning. Senior Gavin Roanhouse (double) went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Garret Kay (double) went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Andrew Chapman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Softball
BURLINGTON 9, KENOSHA TREMPER 4: Morgan Klein continued her spectacular season, pitching and hitting the Demons to a nonconference victory Monday at Burlngton.
Klein, a junior, started the game and struck out seven in three innings. Kendall Kafar relieved her in the fourth and struck out four.
At the plate, Klein went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and is batting over .600 this season. Molly Berezowitz matched Klein by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
After falling behind in the first inning, the Demons (13-1, 10-0), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Fastpitch Chronicle state poll, scored four in the bottom of the inning, then added two more runs in the bottom of the second.
RACINE LUTHERAN 10, HORLICK 0: Kat Schmierer allowed just one Rebels hit and the Crusaders scored in each of their at-bats Monday in a nonconference game at Island Park.
Lutheran (12-3) scored two runs in the first inning on a groundout and a single, then added one run in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Schmierer struck out 12 and walked two for the win.
Shortstop Mac Burns led the offense with four RBIs and went 2 for 4. First baseman Sydney Hoover went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and catcher Olivia Rosenberg (2 for 3, double) and Schmierer (double) each drove in a run. Center fielder Alexis Peterson also went 2 for 3 with a double.
Adriane Itzenhuiser had the only hit for Horlick (0-14).
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, UNION GROVE 4: Senior Angela Slattery pitched a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a double in the Broncos’ Southern Lakes Conference loss Monday at Union Grove.
The game was tied 3-3 going into the seventh inning, where the Falcons scored three runs to take a 6-3 lead.
Senior outfielder Shannon Mulligan also went 2 for 3 with a double and Serafina Weist had a double for Union Grove (9-6, 5-5 SLC), which committed four errors.
Boys tennis
BURLINGTON 4, UNION GROVE 3: Burlington’s Max Meier rallied from a first-set loss to win his No. 1 singles match that determined the final outcome of a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
The Demons were trailing 3-0 after losing matches at No. 2 and 3 singles and at No 4 doubles, but they rallied by winning the late-finishing matches, Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said.
Chris Naber improved to 4-0 at No. 4 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Chris Swanson and the No. 2 doubles (Chad Vanswol and Owen Denoto 6-3, 6-4 over Ryan Hoke and Evan Schwerdtfeger) and No. 3 doubles (Henry Lynch-Ethan Vanswol over Christian Demarest-Josh Peters 6-1, 6-1) both won in straight sets.
In the No. 1 singles match, Meier lost the first set 7-5 and was down 4-5 in the second set before coming back to win the next three games. Meier won the third set 6-3.
“It came down to No. 1 singles for us and Max Meier came back,” Savaglia said. “He and No. 3 doubles kept us in the match tonight.”
The Broncos’ Ryan Davis remained unbeaten in SLC play with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Patrick Savaglia, and Soren Miller beat Aaron Wasik 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles team of Reid Frederickson and Domenic McDougal “are looking solid,” Broncos coach Turner Albrecht said, and won 6-0, 6-1 over Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler.