High schools: Union Grove freshman James puts on a soccer show

Softball

BURLINGTON 9, KENOSHA TREMPER 4: Morgan Klein continued her spectacular season, pitching and hitting the Demons to a nonconference victory Monday at Burlngton.

Klein, a junior, started the game and struck out seven in three innings. Kendall Kafar relieved her in the fourth and struck out four.

At the plate, Klein went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and is batting over .600 this season. Molly Berezowitz matched Klein by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

After falling behind in the first inning, the Demons (13-1, 10-0), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Fastpitch Chronicle state poll, scored four in the bottom of the inning, then added two more runs in the bottom of the second.

RACINE LUTHERAN 10, HORLICK 0: Kat Schmierer allowed just one Rebels hit and the Crusaders scored in each of their at-bats Monday in a nonconference game at Island Park.

Lutheran (12-3) scored two runs in the first inning on a groundout and a single, then added one run in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

Schmierer struck out 12 and walked two for the win.