High schools: Union Grove controls Whitewater

It isn’t often high school basketball players go up against someone the size of Whitewater’s Jake Martin.
That’s what the Union Grove boys faced, and conquered, Tuesday night.
The 7-foot, 275-pound Whippets center had 20 points, but was held to just six in the second half by a tenacious defense and the Broncos finished strong for a 63-55 nonconference victory at Union Grove.
The Broncos (3-4) were able to counteract the presence of Martin — for reference, Shaquille O’Neal was 7-1, 325 pounds in his NBA heyday — with good help defense and smart offensive play.
““We had a hard time with him in the first half, but our defense was better (overall),” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “In the third quarter, they made a comeback … and we made the decision to go right at (Martin).
“The kids attacked the rim and when they big guy came over to help, Alex (Johnson) cleaned up the back glass.”
Union Grove led 35-28 at halftime as Martin had 14 points, but no one else had more than five.
Union Grove scored the first four points of the second half to take its biggest lead of the game, 39-28, with 15:11 left. Then, for the second straight game, the Broncos lost the lead as Whitewater (0-3) rallied with a 9-0 run. The Whippets took their only lead of the second half, at 46-45, with 6:56 left in regulation.
With the game tied 51-51 with 3:54 left, Tyson Skalecki put back his own 3-point miss to give Union Grove the lead for good (53-51) and the Broncos held on.
Johnson, one of the tallest Broncos at 6-4, had just six rebounds, but four were on the offensive boards, including two in the final five minutes. He also scored a game-high 21 points, 14 in the second half.
Tyson Skalecki added 16 points and Maguire Delagrave had nine, including 3 of 4 free-throw shooting in the final 1:52. Skalecki also had four steals.
Pettit said Union Grove didn’t have its best game with 18 turnovers, but they had 16 assists — Hayden Domagalski had four and three others had three — to counter the miscues.
“Our kids share the ball,” Pettit said. “It’s fun to watch them move the ball.”
Carter Brown added 16 points for Whitewater.
BURLINGTON 63, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41: The Demons shut down the Comets’ offense while maintaining their own offensive pace to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.
Burlington (5-1 overall and SLC), which has scored at least 60 points in five of its first six games, led 31-19 at halftime.
Joey Berezowitz, who had just five points in Monday’s victory over Lake Geneva Badger, got going again and scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, both team highs. Ethan Safar had nine points (5 of 5 at the free-throw line) and JK Lukenbill and Dane Kornely had eight.
Delavan-Darien (1-1, 1-1), playing in just its second game, was led by Erik Cesarz with 19 points.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 75, WATERFORD 47: The Wolverines couldn’t get anything going on offense in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Paddock Lake.
The offensive struggles for Waterford were punctuated by a first half in which it barely reached double digits and Central (5-1, 4-1) took a 38-11 lead at halftime.
The Wolverines, who shot 34 percent from the field in the game, got better offensive production in the second half, but not enough to pull off a comeback.
“We didn’t shoot well early, but we didn’t get many open shots either,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said.
Gabriel Riska led Waterford (3-4, 3-2 SLC) with 10 points. Nicholas Esch and Jack Brekke had nine points each, with Esch making 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range and Brekke tallying a team-high three steals.
Jack Rose had 19 points to lead the Falcons.
Girls
WILMOT 66, RACINE LUTHERAN 53: Despite a 22-point effort from Morgann Gardner, the Crusaders came up short against the Panthers Tuesday and suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game at Wilmot.
Lutheran (6-1) trailed early as the Panthers (4-1) jumped out to a 39-28 lead at halftime. The Crusaders cut the deficit early in the second half to 41-38, but a 14-0 run by Wilmot ultimately put the game out of reach.
“We couldn’t hit a shot,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “We had no rhythm on offense.”
To go with Gardner’s team-high scoring, Nevaiah Bell-Tenner also scored in double figures for Racine Lutheran with 11.
Sophia Parisi and McKenna Johnson had 23 and 21 points, respectively, for Wilmot.
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 71, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45: Despite a double-double from Julia Klein, the Lady Toppers couldn’t keep pace with the Bulldogs in the championship game of the West Allis Central Tournament Tuesday at West Allis.
The Lady Toppers were competitive early on, trailing 27-25 with five minutes to play in the first half, but Central (2-5) went on a 14-0 run to take a 41-25 lead at halftime. Catholic Central was unable to close the gap for the remainder of the game, coach David Beebe said.
Klein led Catholic Central (1-5) with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“Julia’s starting to figure out what she can do and her abilities,” Beebe said.
Madeline Von Rabenau finished with 13 points and Kayla Loos had 10 points and eight rebounds.