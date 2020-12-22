High schools: Union Grove controls Whitewater

It isn’t often high school basketball players go up against someone the size of Whitewater’s Jake Martin.

That’s what the Union Grove boys faced, and conquered, Tuesday night.

The 7-foot, 275-pound Whippets center had 20 points, but was held to just six in the second half by a tenacious defense and the Broncos finished strong for a 63-55 nonconference victory at Union Grove.

The Broncos (3-4) were able to counteract the presence of Martin — for reference, Shaquille O’Neal was 7-1, 325 pounds in his NBA heyday — with good help defense and smart offensive play.

““We had a hard time with him in the first half, but our defense was better (overall),” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “In the third quarter, they made a comeback … and we made the decision to go right at (Martin).

“The kids attacked the rim and when they big guy came over to help, Alex (Johnson) cleaned up the back glass.”

Union Grove led 35-28 at halftime as Martin had 14 points, but no one else had more than five.