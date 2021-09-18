High schools: Union Grove, Catholic Central girls lead county runners at Angel Invitational

The Angel Invitational, hosted for the 53rd straight year by St. Catherine’s, is one of the largest high school cross country meets in Wisconsin, and is certainly one of the oldest.

Finishing high in the event, as a team or individual, is an accomplishment in itself, and the Union Grove and Catholic Central girls get this year’s Racine County bragging rights in the 41-team meet held Saturday on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course at UW-Parkside in Somers.

Union Grove, led by sophomore Lia Peterson, finished fifth with 168 points, and Catholic Central, probably the smallest school in the field, finished sixth with 196 points, led by the top county finisher in the 5,000-meter race, junior Elsie Kmecak.

The Broncos had three runners in the top 20, with Peterson finishing ninth in 20:23.3, junior Riley Kayler taking 14th in 20:39.3 and freshman Ashley Lamers placing 18th in 20:50.6. Union Grove’s other two scoring runners were freshman Sophia Matuszak (61st, 22:30.3) and junior Nadia Konesko (90th, 23:37.4).

Kmecak was seventh overall in 20:11.9 to lead three Lady Toppers in the top 50. Junior Anastassya Murphy was 23rd in 21:04.8 and senior Bernadette Frisch was 45th in 21:59.5.