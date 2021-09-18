High schools: Union Grove, Catholic Central girls lead county runners at Angel Invitational

The Angel Invitational, hosted for the 53rd straight year by St. Catherine’s, is one of the largest high school cross country meets in Wisconsin, and is certainly one of the oldest.
Finishing high in the event, as a team or individual, is an accomplishment in itself, and the Union Grove and Catholic Central girls get this year’s Racine County bragging rights in the 41-team meet held Saturday on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course at UW-Parkside in Somers.
Union Grove, led by sophomore Lia Peterson, finished fifth with 168 points, and Catholic Central, probably the smallest school in the field, finished sixth with 196 points, led by the top county finisher in the 5,000-meter race, junior Elsie Kmecak.
The Broncos had three runners in the top 20, with Peterson finishing ninth in 20:23.3, junior Riley Kayler taking 14th in 20:39.3 and freshman Ashley Lamers placing 18th in 20:50.6. Union Grove’s other two scoring runners were freshman Sophia Matuszak (61st, 22:30.3) and junior Nadia Konesko (90th, 23:37.4).
Kmecak was seventh overall in 20:11.9 to lead three Lady Toppers in the top 50. Junior Anastassya Murphy was 23rd in 21:04.8 and senior Bernadette Frisch was 45th in 21:59.5.
The only other county runner to finish in the top 50 was Racine Lutheran junior Sarah Seils, who broke her school record for the second time in two weeks. She finished 41st in 21:52.7 to lead the Crusaders to 20th (521).
“Sarah was patient on the first mile, which has the greatest elevation change on the course, and did an excellent job pacing her race and being aggressive the last two miles,” Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski said. “At the quarter-mile mark, I told her to go get it (the school record) and she did.”
Freshman Nylah Kraus, who was 121st, had a 35-second personal-best of 24:50.5 for Lutheran.
Burlington was 17th with 421 points, led by sophomore Jenna Bebow in 53rd place in 22:19.5.
Horlick’s only runner, senior Ariana Molina, was 76th (23:05.1).
Brookfield Central won the girls team title with 52 points, well ahead of runner-up New Berlin Eisenhower (123). Kenosha Indian Trail was third (131) and Kettle Moraine (158) was fourth. Isabela Ross of Oak Creek was the race winner in 18:14.8 and Faith Werman of Eisenhower was second in 18:27.0.
County runners didn’t fare as well in the boys race. The top teams were Prairie in 24th with 669 points and Union Grove just two points behind in 25th (671). Horlick was 29th (747), Burlington was 32nd (838) and Lutheran was 33rd (850).
Union Grove junior Ryan Peplinski was the best county finisher, taking 79th in 18:32.9. Prairie junior Nolan Boerner was just behind Peplinski, finishing 80th in 18:35.0.
Horlick’s top finisher was senior Jorge Sarabia, who was 126th in 19:32.9.
Burlington’s top finisher was sophomore Ian Nie, who was 154th in 20:07.4.
For Lutheran, sophomore Brady Baranowski returned from an injury to lead the team by finishing 159th (20:13.5). Each of the other four Crusaders runners had personal-best times, led by Vincent Marani (170th, 20:39.0).
The host Angels had just two runners, led by senior Angel Aranda in 149th (19:55.9).
Wisconsin Lutheran won the boys team title with 66, followed closely by runner-up Indian Trail (79). Patrick Wills of Waukesha North (third, 147) won the boys race in 15:25.8, nearly a minute faster than runner-up Silas Ebeling of Wisconsin Lutheran (16:16.3).
WATERFORD: Sophomore Trever Buchanan finished fifth overall and led the Wolverines to fifth place in the six-team Marquette Invitational Saturday at Tendick Park in Ozaukee.
Buchanan was timed in 17:13.01, finishing behind three runners from Wauwatosa East and one from Milwaukee Marquette. Waterford’s next-best finish was by junior John Czajka, who was 21st in 18:53.35.
Wauwatosa East took the top three individual spots and four of the first eight, led by winner Aidan Matthai in 15:56.79. East totaled 26 points to easily outdistance Marquette (46).
In the girls race, Waterford was sixth with 140 points. Freshman Sydney Younk led the Wolverines by finishing 19th in 22:23.99. Junior Mikayla Datka was 22nd in 22:38.28.
Waukesha West won the team title with 38 points, just ahead of runner-up Divine Savior Holy Angels (47). Myra Stray of West won the girls race in 19:50.61, just edging Nadia Phillips of Wauwatosa East (19:53.89).
Boys soccer
BURLINGTON 2, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Ben Graham continues to keep the Demons playing at a high level, scoring both goals in a nonconference victory Saturday at Somers.
In the 20th minute, the sophomore midfielder received a crossing pass from sophomore forward Devin Melchiorre, who had played the ball to the outside, and put the ball in the net.
With about 12 minutes left in the match, Graham gave Burlington (6-1-2) a 2-0 cushion. The Demons were awarded a free kick from just outside the box and Graham saw a small space in the Pacers’ wall. He fired a low, hard shot through the space and into the corner of the net.
Demons backup goalkeeper Casey Sommers had another strong game, making five saves for the shutout. The senior was beaten twice, Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said, but a defender cleared the ball off the line both times.
Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said his team is playing well despite injuries to two starters.
“We have a couple players injured and a couple players in different positions,” Cacciotti said. “Overall, it was a good team win.”
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: Anthony Hernandez scored the only goal for the shorthanded Angels in the third-place game of the Arrowhead Invitational Saturday at Hartland.
Hernandez’s goal in the 35th minute pulled the Angels (2-7-0) to within 2-1, but Lake Country Lutheran (3-4-1), ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, pulled away with two goals, one on a penalty kick in the second half.
Coach Ben Lake said St. Catherine’s, which was missing four starters, got strong performances from Josh Arjon, Alex Wilkey, Marco Sanchez and Carsen Naidl.