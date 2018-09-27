The Union Grove High School girls golf team had the firepower.
Case had the inspirational story.
With those two story lines setting the tone, Union Grove and Case finished first and second, respectively, in the WIAA Division 1 Case Regional on Thursday at the par-72 Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The top four teams and the top four individuals not on those teams advance to the Badger Sectional on Wednesday at the Lake Geneva Resort.
Union Grove placed four golfers in the top six, with Veronica Parco placing first (85), Sydney Staaden second (87), Liz Torhorst, who tied Case's Lauren Chiappetta for third (90) and Ali Torhorst, who was sixth (95).
Rounding out the scoring for Union Grove is Riley Chizek, who was ninth with a 97.
Union Grove finished with 357, followed by Case with 386 and Kenosha Tremper with 393. Horlick was seventh with a 396.
"We played outstanding," Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. "We had all five girls finish in the top 11, which is incredible.
"We have not played well as team all year. We would have two girls play well and the other three would struggle. It would be a different two girls every time. From that standpoint, it was a little frustrating season.
"But today, we finally had a day where all the girls played well on the same day and it was awesome."
Leading the way was Parco, a sophomore who earned medalist honors even though she had a triple bogey on her final hole.
"She hit the ball great and her short game was as good as I've seen it," Swanson said.
While Chiappetta was Case's top golfer, it was sophomore Corina Davis who the the story of the day in the opinion of coach Pete Berry. Davis, a sophomore who mostly played on the junior varsity this season, filled in for Brynn Emmons, who was slowed by back spasms, and responded with a 98.
It was the first time Davis broke 100. Berry told her he would give her a letter if she did.
"She was our No. 5 golfer and she's really No. 6 or 7," Berry said. "She's been playing better as of late, so we gave her a chance. Her average score was 60 for the year and I told her if she broke a 100, we'd get her a varsity letter. She shot 45 on the front nine and came back with a 53 on the back."
Davis, who tied Horlick's Hannah Stone for 11th was Case's second-best score. She was followed by Megan Ketchum and Maddie Leonard, who each shot a 99. They tied for 13th.
Alexis Betker, a sophomore for Park, was 17th with a 104.
Both Stone and Betker advance to sectionals as individual qualifiers.
DIVISION 1 FRANKLIN REGIONAL: At Muskego Lakes Country Club, Waterford senior Aubrie Torhorst carded an 85 to finish fifth and advance to the sectional meet as an individual qualifier.
Torhorst shot a 43 on the front nine and a 42 on the back. The Wolverines placed seventh in the team standings with a 409. Sophomore Sophia Schoenfeld shot a 100 for Waterford.
DIVISION 2 ST. CATHERINE'S REGIONAL: Prairie sophomore Emily Eitel tied for 11th with a career-best 98 at Ives Grove Golf Links and advanced to sectionals as individual qualifier.
Also for the Hawks, Sarah Fosbinder finished with a 104, while Maddie Maraccini had a 116.
Neither Prairie nor host St. Catherine's competed with a complete team.
For the Angels, sophomore Olivia Moriarty tied her personal-best with a 102 - 13 strokes lower than her previous best, said coach Dave Arkenberg. Freshman Stella Ruffalo carded a 117.
Girls volleyball
WATERFORD 3, CASE 2: The Wolverines and Eagles battled back and forth in a nonconference match before Waterford won 18-25, 25-20, 25-28, 24-26 and 15-11 at Case.
The Wolverines were led by Olivia Busch in aces (five) and blocks (three), Jenna Enea in kills (16), Aspyn Krygiel in assists (30) and Anna Shipley in digs (22).
PRAIRIE 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks fell behind in the first set 9-2, but rallied to sweep a Metro Classic Conference match 25-19, 25-9, 25-15 at Somers.
Emily Terry had 12 kills and served eight aces, while Katie Gumina had 17 assists. Jamie May had 15 digs for Prairie (14-6, 4-1 MCC).
SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders dropped a Metro Classic Conference match 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-6 at Milwaukee.
Lutheran (11-9, 2-3 MCC) got eight kills from Kendra Joubert, 21 assists from Alexis Peterson and 18 digs from Kenzie Scanlon.
MUKWONAGO 3, UNION GROVE 0: Lainy Pettit had nine kills and two blocks, but the Broncos were swept in a nonconference match 26-24, 31-29, 25-16 at Mukwonago.
Union Grove (19-9) also got 11 digs from Kelsey Henderson and 22 assists from Karlee Lois.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 4, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3: The Hawks swept the three doubles flights to win a nonconference dual meet at Prairie.
No. 1 duo of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg defeated Alisha Kholsa and Ashley Zhu 6-1 6-1. Brooke Foster and Libby Antonneau defeated Eve Janavitz and Jaqueline Krohn 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2. At No. 3, Nareh Vartanian and Tori Walker defeated Tilly Watts and Carly Zeiler 7-5, 6-1.
No. 3 singles Molly Cookman also won for Prairie, defeating Natalie Cartwright 4-6, 6-2 10-6.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Malik Tiedt had 20 kills and served three aces as the Demons swept a Southern Lakes Conference showdown 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 at St. Catherine's.
Burlington (11-3-2, 4-1 SLC) also got 13 digs from Trey Krause, and 31 assists from David Paul. The Angels (13-2, 4-1 SLC) got five kills from Evan Schuster and 25 digs from Adam May.
WILMOT 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos lost a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-12, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 at Union Grove. Sam Rampulla had five kills, while Nate Koch had 13 digs.
Boys soccer
ELKHORN 2, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos could not match the physicality of the Elks, losing a battle between state-ranked sides and Southern Lakes Conference rivals at Union Grove.
The Broncos (11-2-3, 5-2 SLC), ranked eighth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, had a tough time adjusting to the strength of Elkhorn, said coach Sean Jung.
The Elks (11-1-2, 7-0 SLC), ranked sixth among Division 2 teams, scored in each half to complete an undefeated run through SLC regular-season matches. The Broncos had good chances, Jung said, but could not find the back of the net.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 10, BURLINGTON 0: Josh Stankus had six saves for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
Cross country
WATERFORD: Sophomore Kelsey Radobicky and junior Jayda Obluck finished second and third overall to lead the Wolverines at the Mukwonago Invitational.
Radobicky covered the 5,000 meters in 19:27.23, while Obluck finished in 19:32.19.
"Those two ran really well and smart and had a great pace through the whole race," Waterford coach Nate Schreiber. "They worked well together and when they do that they can be very dangerous."
Waterford girls finished fourth out of 15 teams with 144 points.
On the boys side, senior Ian Williams placed 12th in 16:52.99 as Waterford finished eighth out of the 13 teams.
PARK 15, ST. CATHERINE’S 50: Gavin Hennessy finished first in 15:21 and Joseph Jutley was a close second in 15:22 as the Panthers won a nonconference dual meet at Lockwood Park.
Angel Aranda finished fourth in 16:19 to lead the Angels.
On the girls side, neither school had a complete team. Park's Heaven Hartsfield won the race in 19:48, while Olivia Rincon was fourth (21:06) for the Angels.
