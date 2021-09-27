High schools: Union Grove boys volleyball sweeps to win

The Union Grove High School boys volleyball team played with a purpose on Monday night.

The Broncos showed their skill and tenacity in sweeping St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie in straight sets 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 at St. Catherine's.

"I was really happy with the consistency we showed tonight," said Union Grove coach Jaime Anderson. "The team really focused and pushed hard to get the win in straight sets against a much improved St. Cat’s squad."

Luke Anderson had six kills, served six aces, and had 13 digs for the Broncos, while Ty Geschke had a team-high 12 kills, served two aces and had 13 digs. James May added eight kills and had 10 digs, while Tyson Skalecki had seven kills and served six aces.

For the Angels, Drew Schoneman had six kills, while Ashe Oglesby added five kills, and Tristan Ropiak had four blocks. On defense, Lucas Adams had seven digs.

Boys soccer

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders picked up a forfeit victory after University Lake School did not have enough players to play at Prichard Park in Racine.

Lutheran improved to 6-5-2 overall and will play state-ranked Prairie School on Wednesday night in a Metro Classic Conference match.