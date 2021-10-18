High schools: Union Grove boys volleyball sweeps South Milwaukee

The Union Grove High School boys volleyball team tuned up for the playoffs on Monday night by sweeping South Milwaukee 25-22, 29-27, 25-14 in a nonconference dual meet at South Milwaukee.

Luke Anderson turned in a fine all-around performance, collecting six kills, two blocks and serving six aces. Ty Geschke added 12 kills and had a block, while James May had 12 digs and served three aces.

Tyson Skalecki had seven kills and three blocks, and Zac Montgomery finished with three kills and three blocks. Domenic McDougal had 33 assists and Hudson Dresen had five kills, two blocks and seven digs.

The Broncos will finish the regular season on Thursday against Park, before playing Waukesha North/South on Friday night in the regionals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0