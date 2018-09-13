The Union Grove High School boys soccer team swallowed a bitter pill on Thursday night.
The state-ranked Broncos came into a Southern Lakes Conference showdown against highly regarded Delavan-Darien on a 10-game unbeaten streak. The Comets won Division 3 state championships in 2014, 2016 and lost the title match last season.
Union Grove came out flat, said coach Sean Jung, allowing two penalty kick goals and suffering its first loss of the season 3-1 at Union Grove.
The Broncos (7-1-3, 2-1 SLC), ranked fifth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, played a sloppy first half, Jung said.
“We came out very flat and did not play with any confidence,” Jung said.
The Broncos fell behind the Comets, ranked fourth among Division 3 teams, on a penalty kick in the first half. Sawyer Richardson pulled the Broncos within 2-1 in the 40th minute on an unassisted goal.
The Broncos controlled the action in the second half, Jung said, but another penalty kick put Delavan-Darien up 3-1.
“We dominated the second half, but just could not find the back of the net on all the chances we created,” Jung said.
WATERFORD 5, BURLINGTON 0: The Wolverines spread the wealth in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford.
Four players scored for Waterford (7-3, 2-1 SLC), with goals coming from Drew Degreef, Sam Torhrst, Jacob Cheever and Aiden Tyma, who had two. Michael Hyland had two saves to post his second shutout of the season.
ST. CATHERINE’S 2, HORLICK 1: A goal in the 80th minute by Juan Mejia pushed St. Catherine’s to a nonconference win at SCORe in Caledonia.
Horlick (3-4-2) took a 1-0 halftime lead after Israel Duran scored off an assist by Ramiro Garcia in the 32nd minute.
Giovannia Altamirano equalized for the Angels (3-2-3) on a penalty kick before Mejia got the game-winner.
Goalkeeper Peyton Johnson had four saves, while Rebels’ keeper Zach Heimann stopped 13 shots.
MILWAUKEE SOUTH 2, CASE 1: Brenden Baugrud scored in a nonconference loss at Case.
Baugrud’s goal came in the 53rd minute for the Eagles (3-3-3) off an assist from Shawn Maringer. Goalkeeper Chase Werner had nine saves.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: The Demons used a fast start to win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet 25-14, 15-18, 25-11 at Wilmot.
The Demons (7-3-2, 2-1 SLC) dominated the match.
“We came out strong from the start and played well all night in every facet,” Demons coach Mike Jones said.
Sam Lois led the way with nine kills and 12 digs. David Paul added 24 assists, and Malik Tiedt served three aces.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, CASE 0: The Demons swept a nonconference dual meet 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 at Burlington.
Burlington (21-3) were led by Cayla Gutche in aces (four), Emily Alan in kills (11), Kaley Blake in assists (23) and Amanda Viel in digs (15).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Lady Toppers proved to be too much for the Angels as Catholic Central won a Metro Classic Conference dual meet 25-19, 25-18, 25-14.
Sammie Seib had 16 kills and served four aces, while Grace Spiegelhoff added nine kills and 15 digs. Elizabeth Klein had 39 assists for the Lady Toppers (14-5, 3-0 MCC).
For the Angels, Abby Delsman had 13 digs and seven kills, Sophie Wentorf had 11 kills and 12 digs, and Leah Topp had 22 assists.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: Jackie Kellner had 19 kills as the Crusaders won a Metro Classic Conference dual meet 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14.
Lutheran (13-5, 2-1 MCC) also got 22 assists from Alexis Peterson, eight aces from Lili Kading and 23 digs from Kenzie Smith.
Girls golf
WATERFORD: Aubrie Torhorst continued her impressive season by shooting a 3-under par 33 to help the Wolverines win two Southern Lakes Conference dual meets at Ives Grove Golf Links.
With three teams playing on the course, the Wolverines defeated Union Grove 186 to 193 and beat Elkhorn 186 to 196.
Sophia Schoenfeld added a 46 for the Wolverines.
The Broncos got a 43 from Veronica Parco and a 46 from Sydney Staaden.
FRANKLIN 177, CASE 209: Megan Ketchum and Brynn Emons both carded career-best scores, but the Eagles dropped a Southeast Conference dual meet at Ives Grove Golf Links.
Ketchum shot a 52 and Emons with a 54 for Case. Lauren Chiapetta led the way for the Eagles with a 47.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 7, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Hawks’s top two singles won in straight sets and swept a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Thomas More.
No. 1 singles Gabi Davis defeated Kya Gordon 6-4, 6-3 and No. 2 singles Andrea Palmen defeated Erin Horzewski 6-2, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles duo of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg defeated Alaina Adams and Christina Alicea 6-0, 6-0.
ST. CATHERINE’S-LUTHERAN 4, MILW. RONALD REAGAN 3: The Angels got victories from their top flights to win a nonconference dual meet at Milwaukee.
No. 1 singles Kate Smith won 6-2, 6-1, No. 2 singles Clare Veranth won 6-2, 6-1, and the No. 1 doubles duo of Annemarie Letsch and Anne Howard won 6-2, 6-1.
ELKHORN 4, UNION GROVE 3: The Broncos swept the doubles matches in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Union Grove.
No. 1 doubles Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer defeated Lexi Renellis and Sophie Timmer 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 doubles Kaitlyn Krause and Brook Weis defeated Rylee Leahy and Madison Paye 6-2, 6-3 and No. 3 doubles Kelsey Kemper and Cami Good defeated Sara Sperle and Morgan Lafauer 6-1, 6-0.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: No. 1 singles May Jagodzinski got the lone victory for Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Paddock Lake.
Jagodzinski defeated Vanell Gillmore 6-0, 6-3 and improved to 4-2 in SLC matches. The Demons dropped to 6-8 overall and 3-2 in SLC play.
Cross country
PARK: Joseph Jutley finished 45th in 18:20.63 for the Panthers at the 12-team Whitefish Bay Invitational at Kletzch Park. Park finished 11th with a score of 309. In the girls meet, Mariah Davis finished 47th (24:03.35) for the incomplete team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.