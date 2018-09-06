After a slow start, the Union Grove High School boys soccer continued their season-opening roll on Thursday night.
The Broncos, ranked sixth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, extended their unbeaten streak by beating Westosha Central 5-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove (5-0-3, 1-0 SLC) had chances to score in the first half, but couldn’t convert until near the end of the half. In the 45th minute, the ball rattled around in the box and a Falcon defender tried to clear it. The ball hit the Falcon goalkeeper in the face and bounced into the goal.
The Broncos found their rhythm in the second half. Logan Farrington scored in the 46th minute off an assist by Sawyer Richardson and in the 62nd minute off an assist by Brandon Dodge.
Kevin Jaworski scored in the 64th minute and Jake Anderson added some gloss to the final score by converting a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. Freshman Mitchell Curtin — in his first game at goalkeeper — got two saves and the shutout.
“I’m really proud of how Mitchell played tonight,” said Broncos coach Sean Jung. “With the injuries we were dealing with at goalkeeper, he really stepped up big time for us in his first game at the position.”
WATERFORD 4, WILMOT 1: Goals from Chris Estrada in the fifth and 25th minutes put the Wolverines on top early and to stay in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Wilmot.
Drew Degreef and his brother Jack added a pair of second-half goals to preserve the victory for Waterford (5-1, 1-0 SLC). Goalkeeper Mike Hyland made fives saves.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, BURLINGTON 1: Kolton Krueger opened the game with a goal off an assist by Owen Kramer, but that would be all the Demons could muster in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington. Grant Koenen had four saves for Burlington.
CASE 10, CUDAHY 0: The Eagles took 33 shots and scored five goals in each half in their nonconference victory at Cudahy.
Mati Degefa scored two early goals and eight other players scored the Eagles (3-2-2), including Steve Koffi Koudahenou, Jake Passehl, Connor Mills and Jaxon Ford.
ST. CATHERINE’S 0, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The state-ranked Angels settled for a scoreless draw in a Metro Classic Conference match at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha.
The Angels (1-2-3, 0-0-1 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the WSCA state poll, had chances late in the second half, but could not find the back of the net, coach Ben Lake said.
Goalkeeper Peyton Johnson had seven saves, including three big ones in the second half to keep the game even, Lake said.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 0: Behind Malik Tiedt’s 18 kills and Trey Krause’s 15 digs, the Demons swept Southern Lakes Conference rival Union Grove 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 at Union Grove. David Paul also chipped in with 32 assists for the Demons (3-2-2).
ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Angels continued their impressive start to the season, winning a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 at St. Catherine’s.
Connor Rasch led the offense with six kills and an ace. Sam May contributed 15 assists and led the defense with seven digs. Jared Sandkuhler also added five kills and two blocks for the Angels (5-0, 2-0 SLC).
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: The Demons rolled in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington, winning 25-11, 25-17, 25-5. Emily Alan had 11 kills and Cayla Gutche served four aces and had 15 assists. Ally Meyerhofer added six digs.
UNION GROVE 3, ELKHORN 0: Lainy Pettit had seven kills and Kelsey Henderson had 18 digs and five aces as the Broncos swept a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-10, 25-14, 25-8 at Elkhorn.
Karlee Lois had 16 assists for Union Grove (11-1, 1-1 in SLC).
PRAIRIE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Hawks overcame a first-set loss and won a Metro Classic Conference match at Racine Lutheran 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Prairie dominated the last three sets and had their best performance of the season, coach Sarah Arndt said. Jolie Larson had 27 assists and 16 kills, and Jamie May had 26 digs.
The Crusaders (6-5, 0-1 MCC) were led by Alexis Peterson with 26 assists and Jackie Kellner with nine kills.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Sammie Seib had 13 kills and served four aces as the Lady Toppers won a Metro Classic Conference match 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 at Somers.
Elizabeth Klein had 25 assists and two aces for Catholic Central (9-3), while Katie Goethal had two blocks and Grace Spiegelhoff had eight kills.
Girls golf
TREMPER 207, CASE 212: Lauren Chiappetta shot a 49, but the Eagles lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Ives Grove Golf Links. Freshman Ella Million carded a 53 for the Eagles.
FRANKLIN 196, HORLICK 242: Hannah Stone shot a 54 and Arianna Singer a 55 in a Southeast Conference loss at Shoop Park Golf Course.
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON 5, WILMOT 2: Led by a doubles sweep, the Demons improved to 3-1 in Southern Lakes Conference play by winning a dual meet at Burlington.
The No. 1 doubles team of Caitlyn Matson and Emily Zuleger defeated Wilmot’s Madalyn Linderman and Rayanne James 6-0, 6-3, while the other two Demons’ doubles duos won in straight sets.
Also, No. 3 singles player Emily Rauch defeating Wilmot’s Barbara Bonogofsky 6-0, 6-1 for the Demons (6-7 overall).
BADGER 7, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos had a tough day in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove.
The No. 1 doubles team of Claire Woods and Kayla Maurer played a solid match, but lost to Claudia Huerth and Ava Anderson 6-4, 7-6 (2).
ST. JOSEPH 6, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: No. 1 singles player Clare Veranth was a bright spot for the Angels as she defeated Hannah Altergott 6-3, 6-4 in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Lockwood Park.
Girls swimming
HORLICK 108, BRADFORD 70: The Rebels started their season on a high note, winning a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
Isabelle Buhler was a double winner, taking first in the 500 freestyle (6:07.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.91). Marlee Reischl won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:15.00 and Amaya Jerdee won the diving with 208.70 points.
OAK CREEK 98, CASE 88: Maya Frodl won three events, but the Eagles lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Oak Creek.
Frodl won the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.38) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Case’s 200-yard medley relay of Frodl, Natalia Badillo, Sara Bollendorf and Shelby Gain won in 2:00.29.
Badillo also won the 200 individual medley (2:26.14) and Bollendorf also won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.25). The 400 freestyle relay of Samyukta Munagavalasa, Badillo, Gain and Frodl won in 4:05.90.
Defending WIAA state runner-up McKenzie Sanchez won the diving with a score of 263.30 points.
FRANKLIN 128, PARK 55: The 200-yard-freestyle relay of Aliyah George, Mikaela Eisel, Najee Jones and Tori Jones was the lone winner for the Panthers in a Southeast Conference dual meet loss at Franklin. The relay won in 1:56.30.
BADGER CO-OP 86, BURLINGTON CO-OP 84: The Demons fell short in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at the Burlington Wellness Center.
The Demons’ 200-yard medley relay team of Emma Langley, Megan Schultz, Libby Slauson and Hania Dahms took first place with a time of 1:59.22.
Schultz followed that up by winning 200 individual medley (2:22.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.19). Slauson also won the 100 butterfly (1:07.23).
Cross country
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: The Waterford girls team took charge at UW-Parkside, winning the seven-team meet with 37 points.
Kelsey Radobicky won the freshman/sophomore race in 20:21.6, while Jayda Obluck finished fourth in the junior/senior race in 20:46.1.
The Union Grove girls finished sixth, led by Shannon Mulligan, who placed 10th in the freshman/sophomore race (24:21.2). Burlington was seventh, led by Kelsey Gelden, who finished 12th in the junior/senior race (23:01.6).
On the boys side, Union Grove won the team title with 57 points. Marcus Johnson, who placed second in the freshman/sophomore race (17:52.9), and Kevin Hall, who finished third in the junior/senior race (17:23.8), led the Broncos.
Waterford took second with 78 points, with Ian Williams taking second in the junior/senior race (17:18.1) and Connor Zach finishing fifth in the freshman/sophomore race (18:10.5).
Burlington was seventh with 152. Kyle DeRosier won the junior/senior race in 17:18.0 to lead the Demons.
