High schools: Union Grove boys find their shooting touch

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team was on a mission Tuesday night.

After two straight Southern Lakes Conference losses, the Broncos came out clicking on all cylinders as they defeated Waterford 64-43 in an SLC game at Waterford.

The teams split their season series — the Wolverines beat the Broncos 60-45 at Union Grove on Dec. 10.

Union Grove (5-7, 3-4 SLC) was able to overcome a bit of a slow start — the Broncos missed their first three layups — but recovered well to take a 31-15 lead at halftime.

“After last two games where we shot terrible, it was nice to put the ball in the basket,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

Another key was minimizing turnovers. They have been a problem lately, Pettit said, but not so much Tuesday.

“Our Achilles heel has been the turnover and while we had 13, it was seven or eight less than usual,” Pettit said. “We took care of the ball and that kept them them out of transition.”

The Broncos defense was also very good as they held the Wolverines (9-5, 5-3 SLC) to just 31 percent shooting from the field. They especially did a nice job on Waterford’s top two scorers.