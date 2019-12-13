High schools: Union Grove beats Waterford in battle of unbeatens

“We did things much better in the second half. We got the ball in the middle and were able to attack, but we could not make a shot.”

The Wolverines cut their deficit to nine points at one point, but Killberg made a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Broncos up by 12 and Waterford didn’t challenge again.

“This was a good win for our program,” Rob Domagalski said.

Ava Domagalski led Union Grove with 12 points (3 of 3 from 3-point range), Killberg had nine points (3 of 4 from beyond the arc) and another freshman, Sophia Rampulla, was a focal point on defense in the paint and she had seven points and a team-high eight assists.

Mackenzie Stiewe had nine points and four assists to lead Waterford. Rohner finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

RACINE LUTHERAN 76, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 40: The Crusaders were a little off, coach Steve Shaffer said, but Caroline Strande had another big game and they cruised in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Racine Lutheran.

Strande had 41 points, 22 of them in the first half, as Racine Lutheran (4-0, 2-0 MCC) took a 38-18 halftime lead.

But Shaffer wasn’t happy with his team’s execution.