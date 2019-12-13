High schools: Union Grove beats Waterford in battle of unbeatens

It might be a little too early to tell, but it looks like the Union Grove High School girls basketball teams wants its Southern Lakes Conference title back.
The Broncos held Waterford to just 14 of 62 shooting from the field and to just 15 points in the first half, and beat the Wolverines 54-39 Thursday in an SLC game between unbeaten teams at Union Grove.
Union Grove (5-0, 2-0 SLC), which won outright or shared four straight SLC titles from 2014 through 2018, got a big spark early from freshman Ava Domagalski and senior Peyton Killberg, who each made two 3-point baskets in the first half.
Meanwhile, the Broncos’ defense controlled the paint, holding Waterford (5-1, 1-1) to 5 of 33 shooting from close to the basket. The Wolverines fared better from 3-point range, making 9 of their 29 attempts.
“I thought we controlled the tempo,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “At halftime, whatever adjustments we made, they kept hitting 3s.”
Even after Katie Rohner, Waterford’s all-time leading scorer, went out with a sprained ankle midway through the second half, the Wolverines kept fighting, although many of their shots were just off target.
“We started well and looked to be in charge, but we just didn’t finish,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had a stretch where we were in foul trouble and the wheels fell off.
“We did things much better in the second half. We got the ball in the middle and were able to attack, but we could not make a shot.”
The Wolverines cut their deficit to nine points at one point, but Killberg made a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Broncos up by 12 and Waterford didn’t challenge again.
“This was a good win for our program,” Rob Domagalski said.
Ava Domagalski led Union Grove with 12 points (3 of 3 from 3-point range), Killberg had nine points (3 of 4 from beyond the arc) and another freshman, Sophia Rampulla, was a focal point on defense in the paint and she had seven points and a team-high eight assists.
Mackenzie Stiewe had nine points and four assists to lead Waterford. Rohner finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
RACINE LUTHERAN 76, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 40: The Crusaders were a little off, coach Steve Shaffer said, but Caroline Strande had another big game and they cruised in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Racine Lutheran.
Strande had 41 points, 22 of them in the first half, as Racine Lutheran (4-0, 2-0 MCC) took a 38-18 halftime lead.
But Shaffer wasn’t happy with his team’s execution.
“We never got in sync tonight,” Shaffer said. “From the get-go, we were pressing. We weren’t ourselves tonight and we have to get back to ourselves, and I’m confident we will.
“I tip my hat to Shoreland — they played hard the whole game. They don’t care what the score is.”
Nevaiah Bell had a solid game for the Crusaders, Shaffer said, with five assists to go with her 11 points. Morgann Gardner added 12 points.
Sarah Koestler led three players in double figures with 14 points for the Lady Pacers (1-5, 1-2).
Wrestling
UNION GROVE 51, WATERFORD 27: The Broncos won six of the first eight matches and beat the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference meet Thursday at Waterford.
Cade Willis (18-6 major decision at 138 pounds), Jon Sackman (pin in 3:10 at 152) and Dylan Scacco (technical fall of 17-2 at 160) won their matches to put Union Grove (4-2, 2-0 SLC) ahead 15-4. After a Waterford victory, Dillon Pagels (182) and Trae Ford (220) won on pins and Gavin Hood (195) won on a disqualification for the Broncos for a 33-10 lead.
“We wrestled one of the best meets I’ve seen,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “Our team mentality and toughness was great and the boys really stepped up.”
Union Grove had five pins, the fastest one in 57 seconds by Cooper Willis at 120.
Winning by pin for Waterford was Evan Danowski (170) in 1:53. Lucas Johnson (106) won on a technical fall (17-1) and Lucas Winski (145) won a major decision (18-5).
BURLINGTON 66, BADGER 18: The Demons did not break much of a sweat as they defeated the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Burlington.
Burlington (2-0 SLC) only wrestled in five matches because of low numbers for Badger, but still got some nice wins.
Grant Koenen got the winning started at 126 pounds with a pin of Robert Zilskie in 2:00. Ben Stevenson (138) also won by pin in 5:37 over Austin Peter.
"Despite not many matches tonight, I am proud of the boys who did get matches in and how we competed with the Badgers top three wrestlers," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said.
FRANKLIN 51, PARK 27: The Panthers battled but came up short in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Park.
Park (0-2 SEC) was a little shorthanded, which forced coach Jon Burdick to move some of his guys up in weight class and he said they were a little outsized.
Marcos Valdez got the night started at 285 with a pin in 2:41. Joseph Mendoza (132) added another pin in 3:59 and Dashawn Bolton (138) got his season started with a pin in 1:57. Both were state qualifiers last year.
Anthony Nielsen (195) rounded out the wins for Park at 195 with a 4-0 decision.
TREMPER 55, CASE 21: The Eagles had a tough night as they lost a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Case.
Case (0-2) got its lone victory in a contest match from Lucas Jackson, who won an 8-3 decision over David Guerrero at 145. The other three wins came via forfeit.
Despite the one win, Eagles coach Dave Edwards was pleased with his team’s effort and intensity as he said they wrestled in some tight matches.
OAK CREEK 60, HORLICK 9: The Rebels’ four wrestlers split their matches Thursday in a Southeast Conference loss at Oak Creek.
Winners for Horlick were Javae Migdal, who won 9-7 in overtime over Owen Luedtke at 120 pounds, and Loreno Paez, who pinned Chris Rumpel in 3:34 at 152 pounds.