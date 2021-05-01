High schools: Union Grove baseball sweeps doubleheader from St. Catherine's

The 4x800 relay of Nolan Kraus, Nathan Zawicki, Luke Schmierer and Logan Rasch took first in 9:53.33 - the first time the four had run the event, said Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski.

Zawicki also set two personal bests, finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.54 seconds, and third in the 200 run in 23.67.

Wilson Van Dis placed second in the discus with a throw of 103 feet, 3 inches.

On the girls side, sophomore Sarah Seils won both the 1600 meter run (6:45.51) and the 3200 meter run (15:28.43). Senior Camille Juga was third in the triple jump (28-11.5).

“Our seniors, all excellent leaders, stepped up big time with personal records in abundance,” Tuskowski said. “I am excited to see what everyone is able to accomplish throughout the rest of the season, after this stellar first meet.”

CASE: Cristian Jordan recorded the third-best long jump as the Eagles finished sixth at the annual M-Club Relays at Mukwonago.

Case and Kenosha Bradford each had 21 points. Mukwonago won the meet with 132 points.