High schools: Unbeaten Prairie girls volleyball team rolls on

The Prairie School girls volleyball team hasn’t lost a match so far this season, but the Hawks are not getting much attention in the rankings.

Prairie improved to 13-0 this season with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Racine Lutheran in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Lutheran.

Prairie (3-0), after being ranked ninth in Division 4 in the second week of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, fell to honorable mention last week and dropped out entirely in this week’s poll.

But the Hawks have been playing well, losing only three sets this season, according to wissports.net statistics.

Prairie had a strong offensive effort against the Crusaders, led by Amelia Ropiak with 12 kills and Lexi Kuvshinokov with 11. Cate Yunker had 37 assists.

Anna Johnson led the defense with 13 digs and Ropiak and Kuvshinokov also contributed defensively with a combined 15 digs. Reya Babu had two blocks.

“It’s always fun to have a successful win on the road,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “We played clean tonight and now our focus is on the next match.”

The Hawks host St. Catherine’s on Tuesday in the first of four straight home matches.