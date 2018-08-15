Aubrie Torhorst was on target for the Waterford High School girls golf team Wednesday.
Led by Torhorst, the Wolverines won the 14-team Elkhorn Invitational at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn with a school record 10-under-par 62. They finished two strokes ahead of Janesville Parker and Brookfield East, who tied for second.
“All of the credit goes to Aubrie today,” Waterford coach Robb Shales said. “She’s been a workhorse for us and her focus is right where it needs to be.”
Torhorst notched two solo eagles and sunk a crucial par on the 18th hole to keep Waterford’s lead intact.
Union Grove placed fourth with an overall score of 65, Case was sixth with a 72, St. Catherine’s finished 12th with a 81, and Burlington finished 14th with a 102.
Case coach Pete Berry said his team showed fight throughout the day and was proud of the effort they put forth.
“Lauren (Chiappetta) played the best I’ve ever seen her play today,” he said. “She started out a little bit slow on the first three holes, but really turned it on on the back nine.”
HORLICK: The Rebels had a rough day at Shoop Park in Wind Point, losing to Kenosha Indian Trail 219-234.
Horlick was missing two players.
“We had a couple of girls away at a student government function, so we weren’t able to throw away a score today,” Horlick coach Darrell Perry said. “We just didn’t shoot very well and I think it’s partly because we’ve played six days in a row; we’re a little tired.”
Arianna Singer led the Rebels with a 50.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE: The Hawks competed in the Neenah Invite on Tuesday and the Zephyr Invite at St. Mary’s Catholic in Neenah on Wednesday with mixed results.
Prairie finished eighth in Neenah, as the No. 1 doubles duo of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg finished fifth.
On Wednesday at St. Mary’s, Gesner and Stoltenberg took first place after winning all three of their matches in straight sets. They defeated a Madison Edgewood duo in the championship 6-2, 6-0.
Also at St. Mary’s, No. 3 singles Andrea Palmen placed third after defeating Marissa Stolt of Stevens Point 6-2, 6-0.
“(Andrea) proved that she could compete today,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said. “She played doubles all of last year and it was good to see her play well today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.