High schools: Top-ranked Prairie stays at top of MCC standings

The top-ranked Prairie School boys soccer team stayed at the top of the Metro Classic Conference standings Friday, thanks to its own play — and a little help from a rival.
The Hawks used a strong defensive effort to shut out Kenosha St. Joseph 2-0 in an MCC match Friday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, improved to 8-2-1 in the MCC. The Hawks also got an assist from St. Catherine’s, which tied Whitefish Bay Dominican 2-2 Friday and kept Prairie in a virtual four-way tie at the top of the MCC standings with the Angels, Thomas More and Dominican.
Daniel Bravo got the first goal of the game for Prairie in the fifth minute off an assist from Daniel Dreifuerst. The Hawks led 1-0 at the half.
Three minutes into the second half, Prairie got an insurance goal when Cam McPhee scored off an assist from Henry Schumacher.
“I complimented the defense after the game,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “We didn’t really give them any chances to score.”
Devin Stoltenberg had three saves in goal for his sixth shutout of the season.
ST. CATHERINE’S 2, DOMINICAN 2: Victor Moreno scored a pair of goals as the Angels tied the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference match Friday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Dominican (7-2-1 MCC) struck first with a goal in the 20th minute, but St. Catherine’s (7-2-2), which tied Prairie 0-0 Wednesday, responded right away as Moreno got his first goal of the game on an assist from Juan Casares.
The match was tied 1-1 at the half, then Moreno got the second half started with his second goal on another assist from Casares to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.
The Knights tied the match in the 80th minute on a penalty kick following a play where a St. Catherine’s player and a Dominican collided as the Angels were attempting to clear the ball from their defensive zone, St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said.
Casares had a chance to score late on a rebound off the crossbar, Lake said, but he was unable to convert in order to break the tie.
Pedro Serratos had two saves in goal for the Angels.
THOMAS MORE 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders played better against the Cavaliers Friday in a Metro Classic Conference loss at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Lutheran (0-11 MCC), which lost 9-0 to Thomas More on Wednesday, “showed some pride and enjoyed being on the field,” coach Peter LaBoda said. “We didn't let the frustrations show and we did good things.”
John Hansen made 13 saves for the Crusaders.
Girls volleyball
PRAIRIE TRIANGULAR: Racine Lutheran went 2-0 with victories over Prairie and St. Catherine’s in a Metro Classic Conference three-team round robin Friday at Prairie.
The Crusaders (5-5 MCC) beat the Hawks 17-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-14 and beat the Angels 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.
Against Prairie, Lutheran battled back behind the offensive play of Morgann Gardner and Mya Lequia and the defensive play of Riley LaBoda.
“Morgann and Mya came up with strong offense and Riley LaBoda had some strong defense,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Madison (Mohar) got us back in games with her serving.”
Gardner had 14 kills, Lequia had 12 and Lili Kading added six. Alexis Peterson had 33 assists and 14 digs, and Mohar had six aces. LaBoda had a team-high 19 digs.
Against St. Catherine’s, Mohar had another eight aces and Gardner and Kading combined for 12 kills. Peterson had 20 assists and LaBoda had 12 digs.
“We came out and just went strong at St. Cat’s right away,” Demuth said. “Madison kept us going with her serves and Riley stepped up on defense.”
Keep Williams had 18 kills, Cate Yunker had 44 assists and six aces, and Abby Decker had three blocks for Prairie.
In the other match of the night, the Hawks (5-5 MCC) beat the Angels 25-9, 25-14, 25-8. Williams had eight kills, Amelia Ropiak had six aces and Camden Perry and Reya Babu each had three blocks.
For St. Catherine’s (0-11), Megan Topp led the way with 13 kills and 20 digs in two matches. Kennedee Clark added eight kills and Kayelyn Gordon had 30 assists.
Cross country
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Case had three runners in the top 12, led by runner-up Audrey Amaya, and finished fifth in the seven-team girls’ race at the Southeast Conference Championships Friday at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.
The Eagles also had the best Racine County finish in the boys’ race as senior Mikey Cabaltera finished fifth and the team took sixth.
Amaya, a junior, finished the race in 19:37.8, finishing almost a minute behind winner Isabella Ross of Oak Creek (18:49.3), who won her third straight SEC title. Junior Roselyn Pacheco finished ninth in 21:21.1 and senior Kaitlyn Francis was 12th in 21:30.2.
Case totaled 86 points and the top five teams, led by champion Kenosha Indian Trail (63) were separated by just 23 points.
Horlick, which finished seventh (188), was led by senior Lizzy Hanstedt in 21st (22:07.6). Park did not have any runners in the field.
In the boys’ race, Cabaltera, a senior, finished in 17:22.2. Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier won the race in 16:46.0. The Eagles totaled 146 points; Indian Trail totaled 55 to win complete a sweep of the team titles.
Park, which was seventh (163), was led by senior Jordan Phillips, who finished seventh in 17:34.2. Junior Carter Sura (15th, 17:55.1) gave the Panthers two top-15 finishes.
Horlick was eighth (217) and was led by junior Jorge Sarabia (38th, 20:22.4).
WATERFORD QUADRANGULAR: The Wolverines had two runners in the top 10, led by senior Kelsey Radobicky, and finished second in their four-team meet held at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.
Radobicky won in 19:25.99 and freshman Molly Brever was seventh in 21:17.51 as Waterford totaled 53 points.
Union Grove was third with 56, led by Riley Kayler. The sophomore gave Radobicky a challenge, finishing less than seven seconds behind her in 19:32.19. Freshman Lia Peterson was fourth in 20:23.31 for the Broncos.
Burlington junior Marlee Nichols was sixth to help the Demons to fourth (75).
Champion Lake Geneva Badger (35) had all five of its runner finish in the top 10.
In the boys race, Union Grove senior Marcus Johnson was second in 16:42.28 and senior Hunter Reich was fourth in 16:51.87 to help the Broncos finish second with 53 points.
Waterford had top 10 finishers in seniors Connor Warnke (sixth, 17:34.67) and Logan Muffick (ninth, 17:34.84) as the Wolverines finished third (61).
The top finisher for Burlington (fourth, 109) was junior Tanner Sylvester (11th, 17:55.59).
Badger took five of the top eight spots and totaled 24 points.
