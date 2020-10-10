High schools: Top-ranked Prairie stays at top of MCC standings

The top-ranked Prairie School boys soccer team stayed at the top of the Metro Classic Conference standings Friday, thanks to its own play — and a little help from a rival.

The Hawks used a strong defensive effort to shut out Kenosha St. Joseph 2-0 in an MCC match Friday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, improved to 8-2-1 in the MCC. The Hawks also got an assist from St. Catherine’s, which tied Whitefish Bay Dominican 2-2 Friday and kept Prairie in a virtual four-way tie at the top of the MCC standings with the Angels, Thomas More and Dominican.

Daniel Bravo got the first goal of the game for Prairie in the fifth minute off an assist from Daniel Dreifuerst. The Hawks led 1-0 at the half.

Three minutes into the second half, Prairie got an insurance goal when Cam McPhee scored off an assist from Henry Schumacher.

“I complimented the defense after the game,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “We didn’t really give them any chances to score.”

Devin Stoltenberg had three saves in goal for his sixth shutout of the season.