High schools: Top-ranked Prairie finishes off victory over Lutheran

The Prairie School boys soccer team is in the driver’s seat in the Metro Classic Conference.
The top-ranked Hawks solidified their hold on first place in the MCC Monday with a 5-0 victory over Racine Lutheran at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Prairie (9-2-1 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, have had trouble finishing offensive attacks in their last few matches and that continued in the first half as the Crusaders (0-12) led just 1-0 at the half on a goal by Spencer Dues (Jayce Jaramillo assist) in the 32nd minute.
“The one downside in the game was finishing,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Given our 20 shots on goal, many of which were open looks, we simply should have been better in that department.”
That changed in the second half as the Hawks scored four times on goals by Daniel Bravo (Cam McPhee assist), McPhee (Eric Morocco assist), Jaramillo (Henry Schumacher assist) and Schumacher (Calvin Sharpe assist).
“We've been a bit snake-bit in front of the goal lately, so scoring four in the second half was a good ‘get the lid off’ kind of a game,” Oakland said.
Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said his team played with as much intensity as it did in the teams’ last meeting (Prairie won 3-0 on Sept. 30), but couldn’t make it last the entire match. The Crusaders did well to keep Prairie out of the net, but didn’t have a shot on goal themselves.
“We broke down completely in the second half,” LaBoda said. “Give credit to Prairie — they are that good and they just keep coming at you.”
John Hansen had 19 saves for Lutheran.
ST. CATHERINE’S 1, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 1: The Angels played to a draw for the third straight match, tying the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference match at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
Victor Moreno scored his eighth goal of the season in the 10th minute, assisted by Marco Sanchez, for a 1-0 lead.
Coach Ben Lake said St. Catherine’s (7-2-3 MCC), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, kept possession for the majority of the match and St. Joseph (4-7-1) didn’t have many chances, but the Lancers converted on one of those chances in the 30th minute to tie the match.
Neither team scored again, although the Angels had several more chances.
“We definitely controlled the ball,” Lake said. “They probably had about three opportunities and we had at least six.”
Pedro Serratos made two “really good saves” in goal for the Angels, Lake said.
Girls volleyball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Lady Toppers seemingly can’t be beaten this season, adding to their match and game winning streaks with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 Metro Classic Conference victory over the Hawks at Burlington.
Catholic Central (12-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association midseason poll that came out on Oct. 2, has a 36-game winning streak.
Libero Grace Antlfinger recorded her 2,000th career dig during the third game, finishing with 12 in the match, and also served five aces. Outside hitter Sammie Seib had 13 kills and 10 digs and middle hitter Cara Krien, who has a season hitting percentage above .600, had nine kills. Ella Shaw had 24 assists.
Amelia Ropiak (eight) and Keep Williams (seven) combined for 15 kills for Prairie. Grace Semrau had nine digs.
Boys volleyball
WILMOT 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos were competitive against the Panthers Monday, but lost a Southern Lanes Conference match 25-15, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20 at Wilmot.
Union Grove was led by Ty Geschke with seven kills, Tyson Skalecki with four blocks, Reid Merrill with 19 digs and Luke Anderson, Merrill and James May with two aces each.
