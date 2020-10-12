High schools: Top-ranked Prairie finishes off victory over Lutheran

The Prairie School boys soccer team is in the driver’s seat in the Metro Classic Conference.

The top-ranked Hawks solidified their hold on first place in the MCC Monday with a 5-0 victory over Racine Lutheran at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

Prairie (9-2-1 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, have had trouble finishing offensive attacks in their last few matches and that continued in the first half as the Crusaders (0-12) led just 1-0 at the half on a goal by Spencer Dues (Jayce Jaramillo assist) in the 32nd minute.

“The one downside in the game was finishing,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Given our 20 shots on goal, many of which were open looks, we simply should have been better in that department.”

That changed in the second half as the Hawks scored four times on goals by Daniel Bravo (Cam McPhee assist), McPhee (Eric Morocco assist), Jaramillo (Henry Schumacher assist) and Schumacher (Calvin Sharpe assist).

“We've been a bit snake-bit in front of the goal lately, so scoring four in the second half was a good ‘get the lid off’ kind of a game,” Oakland said.