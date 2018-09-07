The Prairie boys soccer team finally got on scoreboard this season on Friday night, and finally got into the win column.
The Hawks, ranked first among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored four goals in the second half and beat No. 6-ranked Sturgeon Bay 4-2 at Prairie in a rematch between teams that played for the Division 4 state championship last fall.
Prairie (1-2-0) had lost its first two matches this season 2-0 and 3-0.
“It felt good to finally get the lid off the goal,” said coach Corey Oakland. “After scoring no goals in the first half, I really wanted to attack the goal.”
Nick Ruffo did just that, scoring off an assist from Jason Frosch only two minutes into the second half. Frosch made it 2-0 two minutes later off an assist from Nick Hawkins. Hawkins added an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute and Luis Garduno finished the scoring in the 65th minute off an assist from Max Yde.
Prairie defeated Sturgeon Bay 1-0 to win the state title last season. The Clippers are 2-3.
RACINE LUTHERAN 1, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1: Jose Sanchez in the opening seconds of the second half, but the Cruaders settled for a draw in a nonconference match at Pershing Park.
Sanchez scored off an assist from Scooter Molbeck in the 46th minute to give the Crusaders (0-4-1) a 1-0 lead. The Patriots scored in the 80th minute to equalize. Goalkeeper Matt Barcack made eight saves for Lutheran, which a goal disallowed in the 82nd minute, said coach Pete LaBoda.
Girls tennis
CASE: Bojana Pozder continued her outstanding freshman season by reaching the semifinals of No. 1 singles at the Nicolet Invitational at Glendale.
The freshman phenom improved to 18-0, beating Afiya Quryshi of University School of Milwaukee 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Pozder will face Homestead’s Natalie Yang in the semifinals on Saturday.
Junior Destiny Klinkhammer went 1-2 at No. 2 singles and will play for ninth place on Saturday.
MARTIN LUTHER INVITATIONAL: Union Grove went 1-1 on the first day of the Martin Luther Invitational at Greendale, beating St. Francis 6-1 and losing to the host Spartans 4-3.
Kayla Maurer and Chloe Woods, at No. 1 doubles, won both of their matches, beat Lauren Johns and Katilin Popp of St. Francis 6-1, 6-1 and McKenzie Witkowiak and Morgan Pakalski of Martin Luther 6-0, 6-0.
St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran lost both of its dual meets, 7-0 to Slinger and 4-3 to Milwaukee Rufus King. Against King, Kate Smith beat Jada Young 2-6, 6-1, 10-2 at No. 1 singles, Annamarie Letsch and Anne Howard beat Amiya Cathey and Houa Thao 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles and Clare Veranth beat Choua Thao 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
PRAIRIE 4, MARTIN LUTHER 3: No. 1 singles player Gabriela Davis proved to be the difference maker in the Hawks’ Metro Classic Conference dual meet win at Greendale on Thursday.
Davis beat Laura Trumble 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The No. 1 doubles pair of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg also won for the Hawks, defeating McKenzie Witkowiak and Morgan Pakulski 6-0, 6-0.
WATERFORD 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: The Wolverines swept doubles in straight sets and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet on Thursday at Waterford.
Girls golf
CASE 201, BRADFORD 246: The Eagles shot a season-best nine-hole score during their Southeast Conference victory at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. Lauren Chiappetta led the way for Case with a 45, and freshman Ela Million broke 50 for the first time with a 49.
UNION GROVE 198, BURLINGTON 240: Veronica Parco of the Broncos and Saige Heelein of the Demons tied for medalist honors with 45s in Union Grove’s Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.
Cross country
ST. CATHERINE’S: The Angels hosted six former Metro Conference rivals at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course for the Metro Conference Reunion Invitational.
Leading the St. Catherine’s boys, who had an incomplete team, was Angel Aranda, who finished 20th in 21:28.2. St. Joseph won the boys title with 24 points.
Niylah Sims and Alivia York, the Angels’ only girls runners, finished 33rd (32:34.6) and 34th (32:46.4), respectively. Greendale Martin Luther won the girls title with 28 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.