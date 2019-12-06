High schools: Thompson heats up, leads Case past Burlington

The match was tied at 2-2 and went into a one-minute overtime, where the first person to score a takedown wins the match. Willis got the takedown with 30 seconds left.

"Cade and Jared know each other really well and that was a great match by both of them and a big win for Cade," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.

Caleb Conzad capped off the night for the Broncos with a pin of Manny Amann in 1:15.

WATERFORD 51, WILMOT 21: The Wolverines got their season started the right way as they won a Southern Lakes dual meet at Wilmot.

Waterford won its first five matches to give it the early momentum and rode that the rest of the way.

Junior Hayden Halter, who won the WIAA Division 1 state title at 106 pounds as a freshman for Burlington and the Division 1 state title at 120 last year for Waterford, started his quest for a third straight title by winning an 8-1 decision over Benson DuChemin at 126 to get the Wolverines going.

Lucas Winski and Will French had respective pins at 145 and 152 to give Waterford a big lead.

Hudson Halter ended the meet with a pin of Ashton Leahy in 1:25 at 120.