JaKobe Thompson is only a sophomore on the Case High School boys basketball team, but he’s showing the poise of an upperclassman.
With the game tied at 44-44 and 10 minutes left in the second half against Southeast Conference opponent Oak Creek, Thompson hit a 3-pointer to take the lead, then stole a pass and converted on a 3-point play after being fouled on a layup to push the Eagles ahead by six.
Case (4-2, 2-2 SEC) went on to win 75-66, and coach Jacob Berce credited his star player with pushing the Eagles to victory.
“The key moment in the game was when Kobe went on that 6-0 run by himself,” Berce said. “It really took the life out of them and we were able to maintain control of the game from there on out.”
Thompson finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Freshman Terryon Brumby added 16 points and Logan Schmidtmann had 12.
Oak Creek (4-4, 1-3 SEC) was led by Quinn Stulo (23 points) and Jasin Sinani (20).
“I thought it was an all-around great effort by our guys tonight,” Berce said. “All eight guys contributed and we got it done by playing team-oriented basketball.”
Case 75, Oak Creek 66
OAK CREEK (4-4)
Stulo 8 1-3 23, Sinani 8 2-3 20, Duchniak 0 4-5 4, Nytsch 5 4-5 15, Greish 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-16 66.
CASE (4-2)
Rankins-James 2 0-0 4, Schmidtmann 3 4-4 12, Wright 3 0-2 7, Thompson 6 3-3 18, Fugiasco 2 2-2 6, Brumby 6 2-3 16, Gilliam 2 0-0 4, Jedkins 3 2-3 8. Totals 27 13-17 75.
Halftime—Case 36, Oak Creek 30. 3-point goals—Stulo 6, Sinani 2, Nytsch. Schmidtmann 2, Wright, Thompson 3, Brumby 2. Total fouls—Oak Creek 17, Case 18. Fouled out—Stulo. Technical foul—Greish. Rebounds—Case 36 (Thompson 8).
**************
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, WATERFORD 58: Hunter Karpinski had a team-high 18 points for the Wolverines in a tightly contested nonconference loss at Waterford.
The Wolverines (1-7) trailed by 11 points after the first half, but went on a run in the second half that brought the game back within a point.
Quentin Bolton, who had a game-high 23 points for the Pacers (2-5), was fouled on a 3-point attempt late in the game and made all three free throws to increase the lead. Bolton later blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer for Waterford at the buzzer, Pacers’ coach Paul Strutz said.
Willie Ketterhagen and Gavin Roanhouse each added 14 points for Waterford.
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Waterford 58
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-5)
Teska 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Lahti 0 0-0 0, Freitag 3 0-0 7, Koestler 2 0-0 4, Edmundson 3 1-2 7, N. Olson 0 0-0 0, S. Olson 0 0-0 0, Bolton 7 5-5 23, Hill 5 2-2 14, Smith 2 1-3 6. Totals 22 9-12 61.
WATERFORD (1-7)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 1 0-0 2, Tetzlaff 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kempken 2 0-2 4, Szeklinski 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 4 4-6 14, Hancock 1 0-0 2, Karpinski 7 1-1 18, Chart 1 2-2 4, Roanhouse 7 0-0 14, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-11 58.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 32, Waterford 21. 3-point goals—Freitag, Bolton 4, Hill 2, Smith. Ketterhagen 2, Karpinski 3. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 15, Waterford 14.
****************
OAKFIELD 46, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 41: The Hilltoppers struggled in the second half and lost a nonconference game at Oakfield.
The Hilltoppers (3-4) held a nine-point lead during the second half, coach Kyle Scott said, but the Oaks (4-4) rallied late. Catholic Central scored just 14 points in the second half.
Neal McCourt led the Hilltoppers with nine points, Chas Miles had eight and David Doerflinger and Brandon Pum had seven each. Paul Nevin had six rebounds.
Jaxson Hofman had 16 points to lead Oakfield (4-4).
Oakfield 46, Catholic Central 41
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-4)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 3 0-0 7, McCourt 3 1-2 9, Pum 3 1-3 7, Nevin 0 0-2 0, Miles 3 0-0 8, Wright 2 0-0 4, Robson 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 1-4 41.
OAKFIELD (4-4)
Cedar 0 1-2 1, Seyfert 1 5-6 8, Margelofsky 4 2-2 11, Kottke 1 0-0 2, Bass 1 0-0 2, Bijl 2 2-2 6, Hofman 6 4-5 16. Totals 15 14-17 46.
Halftime—Catholic Central 27, Oakfield 22. 3-point goals—Doerflinger, McCourt 2, Pum, Miles 2. Seyfert, Margelofsky. Total fouls—Catholic Central 17, Oakfield 10. Rebounds—Catholic Central 20 (Nevin 6), Oakfield 33 (Hofman 9).
**********************
Girls basketball
HORLICK 50, BROOKFIELD EAST 47: Olivia Pitrof has double-doubled in nearly every game for the Rebels this season, and that trend continued in a nonconference victory at Horlick.
Pitrof finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds after being limited to just two points in the first half.
“They were really physical with Olivia in the first half,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They weren’t the biggest of teams, but their physicality wore us down.”
Behind Pitrof was Jordann Ellison, who scored 10 points and had a team-high four steals. The Rebels (8-2) went 17 for 26 from the free-throw line.
“This was a back-and-forth game all night,” Sanders said. “Jordann hit a clutch three for us with two minutes left in the game and that helped us get the win.”
Brookfield East (2-7) was led by Rachel Scott with 13 points.
Horlick 50, Brookfield East 47
BROOKFIELD EAST (2-7)
Scott 4 4-4 13, Tallmadge 2 0-0 4, Pink 3 0-0 9, Austin 0 0-2 0, Platz 4 3-4 11, Cross 3 0-0 6, Alberts 1 1-2 4. Totals 17 8-12 47.
HORLICK (8-2)
Handstedt 0 1-2 1, Nelson 1 3-5 5, M. White 1 1-2 3, D. White 1 2-2 4, Ellison 3 3-6 10, Cannon 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 5 5-6 15, Schmidt 0 2-3 2, Corona 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 17-26 50.
Halftime—Horlick 20, Brookfield East 19. 3-point goals—Scott, Pink 3, Alberts. Ellison. Total fouls—Brookfield East 18, Horlick 15. Fouled out—Platz, Alberts.
*********************
Wrestling
BURLINGTON 61, WILMOT 18: The Demons showed their strength against the Panthers and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.
The Demons (8-1, 4-0 SLC) are ranked third in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Ben Stevenson, ranked 12th at 126 pounds, was one of five Demons’ wrestlers to earn a pin. Stevenson pinned Jeremiah Phillips in 1:18 at 132.
“It was a nice night for us,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “The kids are doing what I’m asking of them and it was a great team effort.”
Wyatt Hayes, ranked eighth at 220, pinned the Panthers’ Andrew Tucknott in 1:37 at 285. Brian Konz, honorable mention at 285, had the quickest pin of the meet by pinning Max Iverson in 38 seconds at 220.
Zeke Tiedt (195) pinned Jacob DuChemin in 1:28 and Zach Wallace, listed as an honorable mention at 170, pinned Taylor Edson in 56 seconds at 170.
UNION GROVE 60, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 13: The Broncos battled to earn five pins and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
“It was fun,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “It was a nice way to finish off December. We wrestled really well and I hope we can keep it up.”
Thomas Cook (132) hit a reversal to put Aaron Pecore on his back and earned a pin in 4:45 for Union Grove (5-3, 3-0 SLC). Cade Willis, ranked fifth at 120 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, pinned Lucas Wittkamp in 3:55 at 126.
Union Grove’s Keith Storm-Voltz had the fastest pin, defeating Bryce Sekey in 2:40 at 182.
WATERFORD 45, BADGER 22: Jacob Cherba secured the Wolverines lone pin in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory at Lake Geneva.
Cherba pinned Allen Bates of Badger in 2:49 at 152 pounds. The Broncos’ Lucas Johnson, ranked eighth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online at 106, was matched up against third-ranked Josh Stritesky. The two fought close, with Johnson earning the match’s first takedown, but Johnson lost an 8-7 decision.
The Wolverines (7-2, 2-1 SLC) were boosted by three major decision victories. Hayden Halter (120), ranked second at 120, defeated Robert Zilskie 9-0; Joshua Cherba (132), ranked eighth at 132, defeated Chase Jansen 17-6; and Boyd Biggs, honorable mention at 220, defeated Dalton Creighton 8-0 at 220.
“It started off slow,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “But we pulled out some decisions and gained a lot of momentum.”
