High schools: Teams advance plenty of players to girls tennis sectionals

In doubles, the Hawks' No. 1 duo of Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst beat Madeline Lucci and Grace Boyd of St. Joseph 6-1, 6-0 to advance, while the No. 2 doubles team of Arenic Vartanian and Salisia Servantez also moved on by defeating Ailyah Rivera and Miranda Holverson of St. Joseph 6-0, 6-2.

"We had good weather and it was a good day," said Prairie coach Nich Schafer. "This is a tough sectional, but we're going into it expecting to win. We'll do everything we can to compete and get some points."

At the sectional meets, the top four finishers in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles advance to the state individual meet on Oct. 14-16, along with the champions at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles. Special qualifiers will be determined after sectional play.

Teams collecting the most points at subsectionals and sectionals combined advance to the state team meet, held Oct. 22 and 23.

Girls golf

WAUKESHA SOUTH SECTIONAL: Case senior Ella Million finished her high school playing days by shooting an 86 and placing 15th at the talent-laden Division 1 sectional meet at The Broadlands in North Prairie.