High schools: Teams advance plenty of players to girls tennis sectionals

The postseason for Racine County high school girls tennis teams started on Monday and several squads netted good results.
Subsectional meets - the first step to the state individual meet and the state team meet - were played Monday at various sites.
In Division 1 subsectional play, Union Grove advanced four entries to sectionals, while Case and Burlington each saw three flights move on.
In Division 2, Prairie also had four entries advance to sectionals.
Case hosted the subsectional meet where Union Grove's No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 3 doubles all advanced to Thursday's sectional competition at Brookfield Central.
At No. 1 singles, Mallory Dam (16-7) beat Isabella Gentz of Tremper 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to move on, while Kyra Hagen (15-9) beat Christina Ekkala of Westosha Central 6-4, 7-6 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Sam Chizek and Abby Wilks (20-3) advanced with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Inaan McCray and Elizabeth Wieties from Case. Olivia Kaminksi and Madelyn France moved on by outlasting Sam Wenberg and Abby Yule of Westosha 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
"I'm extremely happy with our girls performance," said Broncos coach Kameron Fischer. "It's not a small task to take four different spots to sectionals."
At the same meet. Case's No. 1 singles Alaina Jaeck improved to 17-3 and advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nina Lall of Bradford.
At No. 2 singles, Aalaiya Jacklin (19-2) defeated Indian Trail's Kaitlyn Youngman 6-0, 6-4. The No. 3 double duo of MacKenna Hatfield and Nora Deanparvar also moved on with a 7-5 , 6-4 win over Taylor Wilmott and Lily Peterson of Indian Trail.
At the Badger subsectional, Burlington's No. 1 singles Adalie Rauch advanced to Wednesday's sectional meet at Badger, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Payton Matson and Sam Taylor, and the No. 3 doubles duo of Ashley Smitz and Megan Smitz.
At the Muskego subsectional, Horlick's No. 4 singles Natalie Schroder moved on Wednesday's sectional at Franklin by defeating Aisha Kaabachi of Greenfield 7-5, 6-2, and beating Lilly Redetske of Whitnall 6-4, 6-3.
Waterford did not have any entries advance from the Oconomowoc subsectional.
In a Division 2 subsectional at East Troy, Prairie's No. 1 singles Lily Jorgenson (15-8) advanced to Wednesday's sectional meet at Big Foot/Williams Bay by beating Bella Rizzo of Kenosha St. Joseph 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 singles Jaclyn Palmen (20-8) also moved on by beating Brennan Fox-Simes of Whitewater 6-0, 6-0, and Ariana Islami of East Troy 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, the Hawks' No. 1 duo of Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst beat Madeline Lucci and Grace Boyd of St. Joseph 6-1, 6-0 to advance, while the No. 2 doubles team of Arenic Vartanian and Salisia Servantez also moved on by defeating Ailyah Rivera and Miranda Holverson of St. Joseph 6-0, 6-2.
"We had good weather and it was a good day," said Prairie coach Nich Schafer. "This is a tough sectional, but we're going into it expecting to win. We'll do everything we can to compete and get some points."
At the sectional meets, the top four finishers in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles advance to the state individual meet on Oct. 14-16, along with the champions at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles. Special qualifiers will be determined after sectional play.
Teams collecting the most points at subsectionals and sectionals combined advance to the state team meet, held Oct. 22 and 23.
Girls golf
WAUKESHA SOUTH SECTIONAL: Case senior Ella Million finished her high school playing days by shooting an 86 and placing 15th at the talent-laden Division 1 sectional meet at The Broadlands in North Prairie.
The top three individuals not on the top two teams qualified for the state meet. At Broadlands the top three scorers were the individual qualifiers: Emily Gastrau from Wauwatosa East/West (71), Nora Cerroni from Waukesha South Co-op (75) and Katie Westbrook of Oconomwoc (76).
Million shot a 44 on her first nine and a 42 on the second nine.
Hamilton won the meet with a 321, and Brookfield Central was second with 331.
Also at the meet, Park sophomore Isabella Wentorf placed 44th with a 107 and Waterford junior Marissa Popp was 48th with a 112.
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 2, SHORELAN LUTHERAN 0: Cam McPhee had a goal and an assist as the state-ranked Hawks scored twice in the second half and won a Metro Classic Conference match at Wind Point.
After a scoreless first half, Prairie - ranked No. 2 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll - got on the board in the 63rd minute when Spencer Dues sciored off an assist from McPhee.
McPhee then scored in the 73rd minute off an assist from Charlie Shaw. The Hawks finished with 20 shots, while the Pacers had six.
"We played some attractive soccer and given the number of chances we were creating, I was confident we would find the back of the net," said Prairie coach Corey Oakland. "Shoreland always plays tough and they were a hard nut to crack defensively, but I thought our defense did a great job as well."
For the Hawks (7-2-2, 5-0 Metro Classic), goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made five saves.
ST. CATHERINE'S 5, MARTIN LUTHER 1: Victor Moreno's hat trick propelled the Angels to a Metro Classic Conference win at the Soccer Complex of Racine.
Moreno scored the first three goals for St. Catherine's (3-9-3, 1-2-2 Metro Classic), giving the Angels a 2-1 halftime lead and extending the advantage to 3-1 in the second half.
Abel Galvan, Andres Arroyo and Marco Sanchez had the assists on Moreno's goals.
Arroyo made it 4-1, scoring off an assist from Angel Antonio. Junior Daniel Ugarte completed the scoring by collecting his first varsity goal off an assist from Daniel Gonzales.
"The guys played really hard," said St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake. "We were very aggressive, especially in the final third of the field, and especially in the second half."
Goalkeeper Pedro Serratos made four saves.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: A pair of defensive breakdowns doomed the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
A bad defensive shape allowed the Lancers to score in the 15th minute, said Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda, and a bad tackle led to a penalty kick goal in the 65th minute.
"Just a break down in discipline in our shape," LaBoda said. "The tackle in the box wasn't a smart one. Those kind of plays make it tough to win close matches."
The Crusaders (6-7-2, 1-4 Metro Classic) had six quality shots - including a breakaway attempt in the first half - but couldn't find the net, LaBoda said.
Lutheran goalkeeper John Hansen made 13 saves. "He had some crucial ones to keep it a 1-0 game in the first half," LaBoda said.
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 2, PARK 1: The Panthers played well enough to win, said coach Cameron Pope, but couldn't seal the deal in a nonconference match at Christian Life.
The Eagles scored in the 25th minute, but Park (1-10-1) equalized with a goal by Cristian Hernandez in the 35th minute off an assist from Adam Ahaukal.
Park played well in the second half, but Christian Life scored in the game-winner in the 73rd minute.
"We really felt like this one was ours for the taking," Pope said. "We were playing superior soccer. Both teams had chances. They got one additional chance and they scored."