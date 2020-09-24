High schools: Strong serving helps Burlington beat Waterford in SLC battle of unbeatens

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The girls volleyball match between Burlington and Waterford high schools Thursday was everything you would expect in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The Demons served well in the first game and the Wolverines adjusted to make it a close match the rest of the way, but Burlington held on for a 25-9, 25-23, 25-21 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

The Demons (5-0 SLC), who reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last year, came right out and used their serving to keep Waterford off-balance.

“We knew Waterford was going to be a great team, so we wanted to serve aggressively,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “I’m happy with the early pressure in set one.”

After that, the Wolverines (4-1) got their act together and kept their own pressure on Burlington. One key was the play of Chloe Werner, who had a strong performance at the net for Waterford in the second game.

“I was proud of the grit and determination that we showed after a rough start,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “This is a really driven group of girls who never give up. I thought one of the big turning points for us was a string of three blocks by Chloe Werner to really get us fired up and allow us to compete throughout the rest of the match.”