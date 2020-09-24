High schools: Strong serving helps Burlington beat Waterford in SLC battle of unbeatens

The girls volleyball match between Burlington and Waterford high schools Thursday was everything you would expect in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The Demons served well in the first game and the Wolverines adjusted to make it a close match the rest of the way, but Burlington held on for a 25-9, 25-23, 25-21 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
The Demons (5-0 SLC), who reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last year, came right out and used their serving to keep Waterford off-balance.
“We knew Waterford was going to be a great team, so we wanted to serve aggressively,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “I’m happy with the early pressure in set one.”
After that, the Wolverines (4-1) got their act together and kept their own pressure on Burlington. One key was the play of Chloe Werner, who had a strong performance at the net for Waterford in the second game.
“I was proud of the grit and determination that we showed after a rough start,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “This is a really driven group of girls who never give up. I thought one of the big turning points for us was a string of three blocks by Chloe Werner to really get us fired up and allow us to compete throughout the rest of the match.”
Four players had at least eight kills for Burlington — Lydia Biggin and Mackenzie Leach each had nine and Camryn Lukenbill and Morgan Klein each had eight. Lukenbill had a hitting percentage of .429 and Klein hit .278.
Victoria Van Dan had 36 assists and Sam Naber had 17 digs and five aces.
“We had some errors we’d like to reduce in our offense, but overall I’m happy to come away with the win,” Little said.
Stats were incomplete for Waterford.
“I have to give credit to Burlington for coming out strong and keeping the pressure on all night,” Ingish said.
UNION GROVE 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Broncos got strong play at the net by senior Lainy Pettit on Senior Night at Union Grove Thursday and beat the Comets 25-10, 25-11, 25-23 in a Southern Lakes Conference match.
Union Grove (3-2 SLC) started out strong, dominating the first two games. Delavan-Darien (1-3) was able to make things competitive in the third game, but the Broncos were able to finish strong to complete the sweep.
“Lainy Pettit was unstoppable in the middle,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “She had 14 kills and a .545 hitting percentage. Bella Kasuboski played well in the back row. Our seniors all played well on Senior Night.”
Sydney Ludvigsen led the way for Union Grove with 12 kills and three aces while also contributing six digs. Marissa Polzin had a team-high 33 assists to go along with 10 digs and two aces. Kasuboski led the Broncos with 15 digs and Faith Smith had five kills.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Lady Toppers spread the wealth Thursday in a 25-9, 25-6, 25-16 Metro Classic Conference victory over the Angels at Burlington.
Lainey Dirksmeyer had nine kills and Cara Krien had eight for Catholic Central (6-0 MCC). Ella Shaw and Jayden Garratt split setting duties and had 15 and 12 assists, respectively.
Shaw also served seven aces, Grace Antlfinger had 14 digs and Makayla Vos and Kelly Pum combined for 14 digs.
St. Catherine’s was led by Ellie Rogers with seven digs.
Girls golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Case junior Ella Million struggled a bit at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, but finished in the top 10 and led the Eagles to third place in the Southeast Conference Tournament Thursday.
Million shot a 101 and tied Morgan Freimark of Oak Creek for ninth place, with Million winning the first tiebreaker (back nine score) 48-54. Million’s round included a birdie and three pars.
Case totaled 431 strokes and also got good performances from seniors Brynn Emmons (103) and Corina Davis (106).
Park finished seventh with 488, led by senior Alexis Betker with a 109.
Horlick’s only golfer, junior Sasha Schick, totaled 104, third best among county players.
Franklin’s top four golfers shot 99 or better, led by an 82 from sophomore No. 4 player Olivia Schueller, and totaled 359. Runner-up Oak Creek, led by tournament medalist Ellie Behring with an 81, totaled 380.
Boys soccer
WATERFORD 1, BURLINGTON 0: Sam Torhorst, a junior midfielder, scored an unassisted goal off a free kick and the Wolverines improved to 4-0 with a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Burlington.
Torhorst scored from 20 yards in the 15th minute and the undermanned Wolverines persevered from there. It was Torhorst's seventh goal of the season.
"We were short-handed and our kids grinded it out," Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. "I asked a lot out of our kids tonight, like Will French, Owen Thompson, Josh Storm and Addison Tyma."
Bryce Beckley had nine saves for Waterford.
Burlington (0-4) was led by Izac Nienhaus, who returned from a hamstring injury after missing two games.
"He put a lot of energy into the team and he made a lot of good passes," Burlington co-coach Jake Cacciotti said.
Cacciotti also singled out right back Brad Roe for "doing a good job pushing the ball. And his throw-ins are outstanding."
DELAVAN-DARIEN 4, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos fell into a hole early and never recovered during a Southern Lakes Conference match at Delavan.
"We were ready to play, but we gave up a penalty kick in the ninth minute," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "They scored and we just hung our heads and were never the same.
"I feel they were the better team, but they weren't four goals better."
Mitchell Curtin had four saves for the Broncos (2-2), which Jung said "kept us in the match."
Delavan-Darien improved to 2-2.
