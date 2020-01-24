High schools: Strande, Racine Lutheran basketball on cruise control

The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team, and Caroline Strande, kept on rolling along Thursday night.

The Crusaders took their show to Kenosha and remained unbeaten, winning 89-73 over St. Joseph in a Metro Classic Conference game.

Strande finished with 43 points for Lutheran (14-0, 8-0 MCC) as she works her way toward being the all-time leading scorer in Racine County history and one of the top scorers of all time in Wisconsin.

The Lancers (9-4, 5-3) kept it close for a while in the first half and tied the Crusaders at 32-32, but a 10-2 run to end the first half gave Lutheran a 42-34 halftime lead and St. Joseph got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Strande, a University of Minnesota recruit, got a majority of her points as the Crusaders broke St. Joseph’s press.

“She took advantage of their aggressive press to get layups in transition,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said.

The Lancers’ aggressiveness cost them as they were whistled for 26 fouls and sent the Crusaders to the line for 36 free throws (making 28). Lutheran was called for just eight fouls and St. Joseph went 3 of 6 at the line.