High schools: Strande, Lutheran roll past St. Catherine's

You couldn’t tell from the final result that the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team had its struggles Friday.

The Crusaders played very well at times, but also went through stretches of mediocrity, during their 87-51 victory over St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Lutheran (3-0 overall) came out firing and led 32-8 midway through the first half, but then came one of those stretches where little went right. The Crusaders scored just eight points over the final nine minutes, but still led 40-13 at halftime.

“We were really good right off the bat,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “We came out and played really well, played fast and played the way we like to.

“Then we got in a little rut. We got out of sync and struggled to get back into a rhythm.”

The second half began about the same as the first half ended, but the Crusaders finally found their offensive mojo again, Shaffer said.

Minnesota recruit Caroline Strande led Lutheran and all scorers with 39 points, 23 in the second half. Morgann Gardner had 21 points.