The nonconference match between the Union Grove and St. Catherine’s high school boys soccer teams Tuesday was everything you would expect from a pair of Racine County teams which also happen to be state-ranked.
In the end, however, the match ended in a draw as the Angels rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie the Broncos 3-3 at Union Grove.
St. Catherine’s (1-2-2), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, led 1-0 on a goal in the 30th minute by Juan Mejia, who tapped in a ball that deflected off Union Grove goalkeeper Jacob Bulgrin after a shot by Juan Casares.
Union Grove tied the match in the 40th minute on a goal by Sawyer Richardson off a pass by Logan Farrington.
In the second half, Union Grove (4-0-3), ranked sixth in Division 2, scored two goals in an eight-minute span to take a 3-1 lead. In the 51st minute, Richardson and Farrington combined on another goal that was a replay of the first, Broncos coach Sean Jung said. In the 59th minute, Farrington scored off a pass from Dylan Fleischman.
“Sawyer is going to be the fastest player on the field, no matter who we’re playing,” Jung said.
Angels coach Ben Lake said his team got fired up after that and played “with a lot of desire and went after it.”
Paul Serratos made it 3-2 on a free kick in the 70th minute that curled into the upper corner of the goal. Then, in the final two minutes, St. Catherine’s made its final push, bringing goalkeeper Peyton Johnson into the Broncos box on a corner kick.
On the corner, Lake said Brock Naidl had a flick-on header that was initially stopped, but Alberto Galvan got the rebound and scored to tie the match.
CASE 3, FRANKLIN 1: Freshman forward Mati Degefa scored all three goals for the Eagles in their victory at Case in their Southeast Conference opener.
Degefa scored his first goal in the 27th minute, assisted by junior Brenden Baugrud, which gave Case (2-2-2 overall) a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Degefa scored again in the 63rd minute on an assist by junior Steve Koffi Koudahenou, then finished off his hat trick in the 71st minute on an assist by sophomore Connor Mills.
The second goal was one for the highlight reel, Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said, as Koffi Koudahenou took on Franklin’s goalkeeper one-on-one, then made a back-heel pass to Degefa for an easy score.
Chase Werner made four saves in goal for Case and was just three minutes from a shutout when the Sabers scored.
TREMPER 2, HORLICK 0: Rebels goalkeeper Zach Heiman accumulated 16 saves in a Southeast Conference loss at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Coach Zeke Gutierrez said the Trojans’ first goal, barely 30 seconds into the game, essentially deflated his team. Horlick (2-1-1, 0-1-1 SEC) put no shots on goal until the second half.
Still, Heiman’s play – including a couple of ranging stops on Tremper free kicks – kept the Rebels in it until the Trojans scored again in the 82nd minute.
WATERFORD 3, WAUKESHA NORTH 2: Chris Estrada converted a penalty kick with five seconds left, capping off a come-from-behind win in a nonconference match at Waukesha.
After a scoreless first half, the Wolverines (4-1) trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before equalizing the match both times — on goals by Jack Degreef and Jace Kuepper.
Late in the match, Kuepper was dragged down in the box and Estrada made the ensuing spot kick for the win. Goalkeeper Michael Hyland made 14 saves, including one on a penalty kick late in the second half, coach Dan Prailes said.
Girls volleyball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Sammy Seib had 19 kills and 30 digs in a pair of abbreviated matches, helping the Lady Toppers go 2-0 in a triangular meet at Walworth.
Catholic Central defeated host Big Foot 25-20, 25-19 and outlasted Lake Geneva Badger 25-21, 27-25.
Other leaders for the Lady Toppers (8-3) included Elizabeth Klein (21 assists) and Miriam Ward (six aces). Other major contributions came from Grace Spiegelhoff (15 kills), Krista Krien (18 assists) and Grace Antlfinger (25 digs).
SWCHA 3, PRAIRIE 2: Jolie Larson made 20 kills for the Hawks, who led two sets to none before ultimately succumbing 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-12 in a nonconference match at Prairie.
Katie Gumina contributed 22 assists for Prairie (3-3) against the Southeast Wisconsin Homeschool Christian Athletics team. Defensively, the Hawks got five blocks from Lizzy Hokanson and 31 digs from Jamie May.
OAK CREEK 3, CASE 1: Lauren Willing had team highs in three statistical categories for the Eagles, who suffered a 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Southeast Conference loss at Oak Creek.
The junior finished with seven aces, 10 kills and 13 assists for Case (3-10, 0-2 SEC), while libero Allie Zelko added 17 digs. After winning the opening set and taking an early lead in the second, the Eagles found their momentum slowed by what coach Willie Maryland III categorized as a rash of hitting errors.
BRADFORD 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels shrunk the Red Devils’ margin in each successive set of a 25-4, 25-17, 25-19 Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
Two seniors, libero Samantha Hills (16 digs) and outside hitter Ally Hanstedt (five kills), joined junior setter Kelsey Jacobs (13 assists) to provide the statistical highlights for Horlick (0-5, 0-2 SEC).
Girls tennis
CASE 6, HORLICK 1: Freshman Bojana Pozder remained undefeated, winning her No. 1 singles match in straight sets as the Eagles won a Southeast Conference dual meet at Case.
Pozer (16-0) beat Embriyn Mason 6-0, 6-0 for the Eagles (6-7, 1-2 SEC). Case swept the singles matches and won two of three doubles flights.
For the Rebels, the No. 1 doubles team of Jennelle Schell and Ella Sawson beat Jordan Petrick and Tijana Nedeljkovic 6-0, 6-0.
BURLINGTON 4, ELKHORN 3: The Demons swept doubles and got a victory at No. 1 singles from May Jagodzinski for a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory at Elkhorn.
The toughest match for Burlington (5-7, 2-1 SLC) was at No. 2 doubles, where Kate Zott and Alexandria Naber overcame a first-set tiebreaker loss to outlast Madison Page and Kylee Leahy 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
Caitlyn Matson and Emily Zuleger (No. 1 doubles) and Megan Way-Emily Ball (No. 3) lost just four games in their straight-set victories.
Jagodzinski was also challenged, losing the first set, but she recovered quickly and lost three games the rest of the way in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory.
TREMPER 7, PARK 0: The Panthers struggled, failing to win a game in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
Girls golf
BADGER 183, WATERFORD 207: Playing in the No. 1 slot, Aubrie Torhorst shot an 8-over-par 44 to pace the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
A birdie on the par-5 14th hole highlighted the senior’s card from the back nine at Rivermoor Golf Club, while Sophia Schoenfeld (52), Jayde Pollnow (54) and Rachel Vant (57) also pitched in for the Wolverines. Badger’s Holly Murphy was the medalist, thanks to a 37.
