The Burlington High School girls volleyball team has been a force this season. On Saturday afternoon, the Demons provided an exclamation mark.
The defending WIAA Division 1 Demons swept through all four matches without dropping a single set to win the Westosha Central Smash at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (34-4), ranked fourth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, finished first in their pool with victories against Wisconsin Lutheran (25-17, 25-15), Catholic Memorial (25-10, 25-5) and East Troy (25-20, 25-15). They would play Lake County Lutheran, ranked first in Division 2, in the first place match and win without missing a beat, 25-18, 25-22.
Emily Alan led Burlington with 29 kills. Morgan Klein had 23 kills and five digs. Mackenzie Leach had 17 kills, 14 digs, six aces and an ace. Sam Naber had a team-best 29 digs. And Kaley Blake had a team-best 51 assists.
“We came focused and ready to go,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “I’m very happy with how we controlled the ball and allowed our team to dictate the tempo of play.”
Union Grove (35-4) finished third at the Smash. The Broncos defeated Waterloo 25-11, 25-20, lost 26-24, 26-24 to Lake County Lutheran and the rebounded with a 25-13, 25-15 win over Westosha Central to finish second in their pool. In the third place match Union Grove defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 25-22, 25-14.
Union Grove’s Karlee Lois had 71 assists, 24 digs, 15 kills and seven aces. Olivia Dir had 28 kills, 23 digs and three blocks. Kelsey Henderson had 45 digs and 16 assists. And Bailey Berger had 20 kills and 26 digs.
“We battled against Lake Country Lutheran but didn’t come out on top,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “Our team played all around solid.”
SOUTH MILWAUKEE TOURNAMENT: It was a tough time out for Racine county teams at the South Milwaukee Tournament at South Milwaukee High School.
St. Catherine’s lone win came at the expense of Park, winning 25-17, 25-23. The Angels suffered losses against Kenosha St. Joseph (25-10, 25-22) and South Milwaukee (25-22, 25-17).
Sophie Wentorf led St. Catherine’s with 14 kills. Leah Topp had a team-best 20 assists and Maddie Herrera 13 digs.
Park lost to South Milwaukee (25-19, 25-16) and Kenosha St. Joseph (25-8, 25-10). Genesis Thompkins led the Panthers with 26 assists and Ysela Cruz had a team-high 19 digs.
Girls swimming
BELOIT FALL INVITATIONAL: Case set a school record in the 100-yard medley relay at the Beloit Fall Invitational at Beloit Memorial High School.
The team of Sofia Badillo, Sara Bollendorf, Natalia Badillo and Maya Frodl placed first in the 100 medley relay with a time of 0:55.47. Their efforts broke the previous school record set in 1992 by Stacey Klepel, Heather Trossen, Crystal Clement and Rosemary Mason (0:58.46). It also set a new record at the meet, previously established last year by Madison East.
The same team of the Badillos, Bollendorf and Frodl finished third in the 200 medley relay (1:57.71).
Bollendorf finished first in the 100 individual medley (1:05.27) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.23). Natalia Badillo finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.02) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:21.7). Sophia Badillo finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.9).
“They performed really well,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “Of the 36 individual swims we had 22 seasonal or lifetime bests. I was pleased with that.”
Case finished seventh at the invite with 236. West Bend West finished first with 506.
