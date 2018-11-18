State champion Angels will be honored Monday
The WIAA Division 4 champion St. Catherine’s High School football team will be honored Monday at the school, athletic director Mike Arendt said.
The event is planned for 1:15 p.m. Monday in the school’s John F. McGuire Gymnasium. Arendt said alumni and family members are welcome to attend.
Arendt said medals and other items will be presented during the ceremony.
St. Catherine’s defeated St. Croix Central 8-7 Thursday night in the championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison to complete a 14-0 season. Quarterback Da’Shaun Brown ran for a a 3-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining and then ran for a two-point conversion to give the Angels the victory.
It is the first state championship in the history of St. Catherine’s football program.
