Try 1 month for 99¢
20181115_St. Caths-27.jpg
Buy Now

St. Catherine's assistant coach Mike DeGuire with quarterback Da’Shaun Brown after Brown ran for a two-point conversion to put the Angels ahead 8-7 in the final seconds of the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

 JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times

State champion Angels will be honored Monday

The WIAA Division 4 champion St. Catherine’s High School football team will be honored Monday at the school, athletic director Mike Arendt said.

The event is planned for 1:15 p.m. Monday in the school’s John F. McGuire Gymnasium. Arendt said alumni and family members are welcome to attend.

Arendt said medals and other items will be presented during the ceremony.

St. Catherine’s defeated St. Croix Central 8-7 Thursday night in the championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison to complete a 14-0 season. Quarterback Da’Shaun Brown ran for a a 3-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining and then ran for a two-point conversion to give the Angels the victory.

It is the first state championship in the history of St. Catherine’s football program.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments