High schools: Stage is set for Friday soccer showdown

It all comes down to Friday for boys soccer in the Metro Classic Conference.
The Prairie School kept its hold on first place in the MCC with a 2-0 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph Wednesday at Wind Point.
St. Catherine’s kept pace, beating Whitefish Bay Dominican 2-1 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
The Hawks (10-2-1 MCC, 21 points) and Angels (8-2-3, 19 points) play each other at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Prairie.
If St. Catherine’s wins, it will tie Prairie for the conference title. The Hawks need to win or a draw to lock up the outright conference title.
Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (9-4-0), which was second to Prairie by one point (21-20) in the MCC standings coming into Wednesday’s matches, was upset 3-2 by Shoreland Lutheran (4-9-0) and the Cavaliers are out of title contention.
PRAIRIE 2, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Hawks put on a defensive clinic to beat the Lancers (4-8-1), holding them without a shot on goal in a victory that clinched at least a tie for the MCC title.
Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, picked up its energy level in the second half after missing a few scoring chances in the first half.
Charlie Shaw scored the first goal for the Hawks, assisted by Henry Schumacher, in the 58th minute. They added an insurance goal in the 89th minute, when Cam McPhee scored unassisted.
“The defense set the tone,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “They did a good job in the first half and picked us up in the second half.
“The offense had way better energy in the second half. We were getting forward, scored two goals and had another shot go off the crossbar. We had chance after chance.”
St. Joseph was aggressive going to the ball in the first half and matched the Lancers’ intensity in the second half.
“That changed everything,” Oakland said.
Devin Stoltenberg earned the shutout for Prairie.
ST. CATHERINE’S 2, DOMINICAN 1: The match was scoreless for 75 minutes before the Angels, ranked sixth in Division 3 in the WSCA poll, broke the deadlock and held on for the victory over the fifth-ranked Knights on Pat Jones Field.
Play was back and forth most the way before Marco Sanchez broke through with what St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake called “an incredible goal” in the 75th minute.
Midfielder Juan Casares fed a ball into the box and Sanchez hit a full volley that got past the Knights’ goalkeeper and inside the back post.
Five minutes later, after what Lake called “a good buildup,” Casares broke free, beat two Dominican (8-4-1) players on the dribble, cut toward the middle and hit the ball so hard the goalkeeper “just stood there and watched it,” Lake said.
“We scored two really nice goals,” Lake said. “Dominican is very organized in the back and they have a strong counter game. They did a really good job defensively.”
Lake said he tweaked his lineup on the field to start the game and that paid off at the end.
“We played really well,” Lake said. “We adjusted our formation a little bit, but we kept the main pieces of what we want to do.”
Lake said goalkeeper Pedro Serratos made two saves, both of which were huge.
In the first half, with the scored still 0-0, Dominican hit a shot that Serratos dove for, but it hit the post and ricocheted directly to Serratos while he was on the ground. In the second half, he tipped a shot over the crossbar.
MARTIN LUTHER 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders had a tough day at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia in a Metro Classic Conference loss shortened to 75 minutes by the 10-goal rule.
The Spartans (6-7 MCC) led 5-0 at halftime and Lutheran coach Pete LaBoda said his team played well at times, but could not match Martin Luther’s “speed and technical ability on the counterattack.”
Goalkeeper John Hansen had 13 saves for Lutheran (0-13 MCC).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!