High schools: Stage is set for Friday soccer showdown

It all comes down to Friday for boys soccer in the Metro Classic Conference.

The Prairie School kept its hold on first place in the MCC with a 2-0 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph Wednesday at Wind Point.

St. Catherine’s kept pace, beating Whitefish Bay Dominican 2-1 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The Hawks (10-2-1 MCC, 21 points) and Angels (8-2-3, 19 points) play each other at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Prairie.

If St. Catherine’s wins, it will tie Prairie for the conference title. The Hawks need to win or a draw to lock up the outright conference title.

Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (9-4-0), which was second to Prairie by one point (21-20) in the MCC standings coming into Wednesday’s matches, was upset 3-2 by Shoreland Lutheran (4-9-0) and the Cavaliers are out of title contention.

PRAIRIE 2, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Hawks put on a defensive clinic to beat the Lancers (4-8-1), holding them without a shot on goal in a victory that clinched at least a tie for the MCC title.

Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, picked up its energy level in the second half after missing a few scoring chances in the first half.