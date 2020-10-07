High schools: St. Catherine's Smith, Prairie's Davis-Dreifuerst qualify for state tennis tournament

At No. 3 doubles, the Demons’ Payton Matson and Abigail Boettcher lost 6-4, 7-5 to Brookfield East in the semifinals and 6-3, 8-6 to Kenosha Bradford in the third-place match.

Union Grove tied for sixth in the sectional and Burlington was 10th.

Boys soccer

ST. CATHERINE’S 0, PRAIRIE 0: It was only fitting that the showdown between the two best teams in Racine County, and two of the best in the state, would end up in a draw.

The Angels and Hawks each are 7-2-1 in the Metro Classic Conference after the scoreless tie Wednesday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

Defense was the theme for both teams as each team was able to minimize the other’s chances. Play for both teams was generally up and down the field, and both teams had excellent opportunities to score.

Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had its best chances in the first half and early in the second half. Just 30 seconds after halftime, the Hawks got the ball in front of the net, but just missed the shot. Another shot, with about 50 seconds left in regulation, went just over the crossbar.