High schools: St. Catherine's Smith, Prairie's Davis-Dreifuerst qualify for state tennis tournament

Racine will have a presence in the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament next week.
The Prairie School and St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran each had one entry automatically qualify for state, with the potential for at least one more Prairie entry to advance, after play at the Division 2 East Troy Sectional Wednesday.
St. Catherine’s senior Kate Smith won her first match at No. 1 singles to advance, then played two tough opponents to finish out her day and take fourth place. Entries in the No. 1 flights need to win just one match to automatically qualify.
Prairie’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Gabriela Davis and junior Magdelyn Dreifuerst won the championship in their flight to also advance. Entries in the No. 2 flights must win both of their sectional matches to automatically qualify.
The Division 2 state tournament will be held this year at the Sports Core in Kohler beginning next Thursday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the usual site for state, the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus, cannot be used.
Smith opened the day by beating Maahum Jan of University School of Milwaukee 6-3, 6-2, which gave her the state berth. She followed with losses to eventual sectional runner-up Emily Gauger of Walworth Big Foot (6-0, 6-4) in the semifinals and to Lauren Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6-0, 6-3) in the third-place match.
Smith will be making her second appearance at state and Angels coach Todd Anderson believes she will be a top-eight seed.
“Kate did her job to qualify,” Anderson said. “She beat a No. 1 seed and lost to two No. 1s.
“I’m excited for her — she has a chance to be on the podium this year. She’s put in a lot of hard work and she’s believing she can win.”
For the Hawks, Davis and Dreifuerst had a battle in their semifinal match, needing three sets to beat University School freshmen Beatrice Laterman and Isabel Werner 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
In the title match, the Prairie duo had a somewhat easier time, beating Shorewood juniors Jamie Puppa and Becca Cheever 6-3, 6-3.
Sophomore Jaclyn Palmen and freshman Lily Jorgenson, Prairie’s top-seeded No. 1 doubles team, lost their opening match 7-5, 6-2 to seniors Natasha Davis and Abi Knox of Shorewood, who finished second in the flight.
Schafer believes Palmen and Jorgenson will be extra qualifiers considering Davis and Dreifuerst qualified and they were the No. 1 seed from Monday’s subsectional.
Prairie’s No. 3 doubles team of juniors Sina Kotzeva and Callah Pessin lost their first match 6-0, 6-1 to Catholic Memorial, and the Hawks’ No. 1 singles player, Molly Cookman, lost 6-1, 6-4 to Carson in her only match.
DIVISION 1 TREMPER SECTIONAL: No Racine County entries automatically qualified for the WIAA State Tournament during the sectional at Kenosha.
The only county entry in a No. 1 flight, Alaina Jaeck of Case, lost 6-1, 6-0 to Elizabeth Sobieski of Muskego, who went on to finish second in the flight.
At No. 2 doubles, teams from Union Grove and Burlington lost their semifinal matches and met in the third-place match.
Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks of Union Grove lost 6-4, 7-5 to Casie Li and Amie Li of Brookfield Central, and CeCe Donegan and Abigail Runkel of Burlington lost 6-3, 6-3 to eventual sectional champions Sam Eifej and Abby Miller of Brookfield East.
In the third-place match, Lekshas and Wilks won 6-3, 6-4.
“They lost a tough first match to Brookfield Central,” interim Broncos coach Ben Roettgen said. “Both sets were back and forth.
“They did a good job bouncing back to beat Burlington in the third place match. I’m really proud of the season they put together.
At No. 4 singles, Broncos freshman Mallory Dam took third, beating Olivia Roberts of Kenosha Indian Trail 6-1, 6-2. Dam lost to sectional champion Morgan Weckman 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.
“(Dam) had a great season,” Roettgen said.
At No. 3 doubles, the Demons’ Payton Matson and Abigail Boettcher lost 6-4, 7-5 to Brookfield East in the semifinals and 6-3, 8-6 to Kenosha Bradford in the third-place match.
Union Grove tied for sixth in the sectional and Burlington was 10th.
Boys soccer
ST. CATHERINE’S 0, PRAIRIE 0: It was only fitting that the showdown between the two best teams in Racine County, and two of the best in the state, would end up in a draw.
The Angels and Hawks each are 7-2-1 in the Metro Classic Conference after the scoreless tie Wednesday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Defense was the theme for both teams as each team was able to minimize the other’s chances. Play for both teams was generally up and down the field, and both teams had excellent opportunities to score.
Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had its best chances in the first half and early in the second half. Just 30 seconds after halftime, the Hawks got the ball in front of the net, but just missed the shot. Another shot, with about 50 seconds left in regulation, went just over the crossbar.
“Play was definitely up and down the field,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “It was the attitude of both teams to attack, but let’s play defense too. That’s how soccer is supposed to be.”
St. Catherine’s, ranked ninth in the WSCA poll, had its best chance when Victor Moreno got behind the Prairie defense and put the ball in the net, but he was ruled offside on the play.
On two other occasions, both inside the box, one shot was just wide and another was just high.
“Both teams definitely played structured defense in the back,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “We could have been little more creative when we had the ball — we were one-dimensional at times.”
Lake said defender Carson Naidl made a big defensive play to stop a Hawks attack.
Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made seven saves and St. Catherine’s keeper Pedro Serratos made three “solid saves,” Lake said.
Oakland was impressed by the sportsmanship of both teams.
“It was a fun game, a classy game,” Oakland said. “Both teams played hard and it’s good to see that. It was a very entertaining game.”
SAINT THOMAS MORE 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The growing pains for the young Crusaders continued Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference loss at MIlwaukee.
Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said Logan Schoff, one of seven sophomores on the roster, played well. Junior goalkeeper John Hansen made 13 saves for the Crusaders (0-9 MCC), who “took a lot of positive things away despite the score,” LaBoda said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!