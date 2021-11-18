 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

High schools: St. Catherine's loses season opener

The St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team will be a work in progress this season under new coach Adam Mulheron.

Wednesday, he saw some good things in the Angels’ 58-32 season-opening loss to Westosha Central in a nonconference game at St. Catherine’s.

Heavenly Griffin, St. Catherine's

Griffin

Heavenly Griffin played nearly the entire game and finished with a team-high 10 points, along with two assists and two blocks. Kennedee Clark scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.

St. Catherine’s struggled from the field, making just 6 of 31 shots.

“We have some things to work on,” Mulheron said. “It's a process — there’s a new system the girls are learning, and it'll take some time to pick it all up.

“There are some things we need to fix, but there were also some positives we can build on.”

Ellie Reynolds led the Falcons with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

