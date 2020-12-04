High schools: St. Catherine's Hunter scores 33 points in season-opener

Sure, Nick Bennett was happy to see his St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team open its season with a victory Friday night.
But for Bennett, it goes deeper than that.
"It just felt good to be back out on the court," said Bennett, who saw the plug pulled on his 25-0 team last March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just nice to see kids out there competing and playing the game."
The Angels did just that, rolling to a season-opening 79-55 nonconference victory over East Troy at East Troy. First-team All-State guard Tyrese Hunter, who signed with Iowa State in August, went 14 for 20 from the floor and had 33 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.
But there was so much more. Kamari McGee, who has signed with UW-Green Bay, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and added six assists and five rebounds.
Jameer Barker had 12 points and 13 rebounds. And the 6-foot-5 Marcell Tyler, the tallest player on a height-challenged team, went scoreless, but contributed nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
"We did a good job on the boards," Bennett said. "In the second half, we shared the ball very well — we were a little too dribble-happy in the first half — and defensively, we finally sat down. In the first half, we were slow in transition and they were getting the ball by us. We were jogging back.
"East Troy was a good team. They win their league almost every year."
Also leading the Angels was Calvin Hunter, Tyrese's cousin, who added 13 points.
St. Catherine's had 20 assists to just 10 turnovers. The Angels went 32 for 69 from the floor.
PRAIRIE 62, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 51: The Hawks didn’t play well, coach Jason Atanasoff said, but they were able to get away with a nonconference victory at Milwaukee.
Prairie (2-0), which opened the season Wednesday with a 78-61 nonconference victory over Union Grove, wasn’t quite as sharp as it was that night.
“Both teams were sloppy offensively and there wasn’t a ton of defense played,” Atanasoff said. “We’re happy we got out with a win and we had some players step up.”
Part of the offensive struggles were a result of the Wildcats’ awareness of Hawks standout forward Antuan Nesbitt, who scored a career-high 32 points against Union Grove. USM (0-1), one of the better teams in the Midwest Classic Conference, Atanasoff said, focused on Nesbitt and held him to just 14 points.
Kody Krekling was one of the players to pick up the slack, scoring 18 points (6 of 8 from two-point range, 8 of 15 overall). Asanjai Hunter, who was held scoreless Wednesday, had 11 points (5 of 8), eight in the second half, and Jayce Jaramillo had all eight of his points in the first half.
Three-point shooting was a problem as well. Prairie was just 6 of 28 from beyond the arc, with all six 3s coming in the first half.
“We shot poorly and we had some uncontested looks,” Atanasoff said. “We have to do a better job.”
The game was tight for most of the first half, Atanasoff said, but the Hawks started to pull away and led 35-20 at halftime. Part of the spark for that run came from KJ Williams, who came off the bench and had just three points, but “brought tremendous energy and woke us up,” Atanasoff said.
The game was played in front of no fans and all players wore masks.
“It was a dead gym and it was a weird game,” Atanasoff said. “We talked to the players about creating their own energy.”
UNION GROVE 69, WILMOT 55: Just two days after the Broncos opened their season with a 78-61 loss to Prairie, coach Dave Pettit saw a dramatically improved team. The result was a convincing Southern Lakes Conference victory at Wilmot.
Tyson Skalecki led the way with 20 points and Maguire Delagrave came back from an injury-plagued junior season to add 14 points and seven rebounds.
"I'm really happy with our defensive improvement from Wednesday," Pettit said. "We had struggles with defense and we thought we corrected them (Thursday) at practice and we did a nice job.
"We also emphasized better ball security and we cut our turnovers from 20 to 12. I thought our kids moved the ball real well."
Skalecki, a junior forward who averaged 3.6 points per game last season, had one of his best performances. He went 8 for 14 from the floor and added a team-high eight rebounds.
"Tyson's a nice player because he's 6-4, he can post up and he can go to the hole as well as shoot the '3,' " Pettit said. "To have a stretch-four type of guy is really nice because it opens things up."
Hayden Domagalski added nine points and three assists for the Broncos.
Kevin Sandman led Wilmot (0-1) with 20 points.
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 99, WATERFORD 57: The Wolverines kept it close early against the Vikings, but lost a nonconference game Friday at Milwaukee.
Waterford (1-1) rallied from an early 15-point deficit, getting within three points midway through the first half, but the Vikings took over from there and led 46-27 at halftime.
The Wolverines struggled to contain the Vikings on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 45-25 which led to 28 second-chance points, Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. Turnovers were also an issue for Waterford, Roeglin said, and Lutheran took advantage with 28 points in transition.
Gabriel Riska and Nicholas Esch led the Wolverines with 10 and nine points, respectively. Esch had an efficient game from outside the arc, making all three of his 3-point attempts, to provide Waterford with offense off the bench.
“He came in and shot incredibly well and took the challenge defensively,” Roeglin said.
Girls basketball
UNION GROVE 71, WILMOT 45: The Broncos beat the Panthers convincingly behind an efficient shooting performance from Angela Slattery in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Wilmot.
Things started off close in the first half, as Union Grove (3-0, 2-0 SLC) led 34-24 at halftime. Slattery scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half, keeping the Broncos ahead in a back-and-forth contest.
“Being a four-year player, she’s a leader,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. ”She led us today in that first half and it was all downhill from there.”
In the second half, the Broncos pulled away behind some defensive adjustments. They switched to a 1-3-1 defense, Domagalski said, which led to more turnovers and points in transition.
Slattery went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, and converted 5 of 6 free-throw attempts. To go along with her shooting display, Slattery contributed a team-high six rebounds and two steals.
Payton Calouette had a strong game, leading the Broncos with four assists to go along with five points. Carolyn May had a team-high three steals and Sophia Rampulla had two blocks.
For Wilmot (0-1), McKenna Johnson had 21 points.
WAUWATOSA EAST 62, PRAIRIE 29: The Hawks struggled in the first half, trailing 37-15 at halftime, and lost to the Red Raiders Friday at Wauwatosa.
A lack of experience, and missing starters Jaclyn Palmen and Jill Decker, hurt Prairie (0-2), coach Alan Mills said.
“We just looked like a deer in the headlights in the first half,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said.
Sophomore Sophia Lawler, a standout on the Prairie golf team, provided a spark, making three of her seven 3-point attempts and finishing with a team-high nine points.
“We were kind of out of control most of the first half,” Mills said. “Sophia Lawler calmed down near the end of the first half and showed what she can do for us.”
Kennedi Hamilton had six points for the Hawks, going 3 of 3 from the field.
Chloe Dallas, who has received several NCAA Division I offers, had 31 points for East, going 13 of 20 from the field and also making six steals.
DOMINICAN 51, ST. CATHERINE’S 39: Playing without the injured Kennedee Clark, the Angels struggled offensively in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Whitefish Bay.
Angelina Ortiz, one of two freshmen starters for St. Catherine’s (0-2), scored a team-high seven points. Aaliyah Mayfield, another freshman, came off the bench to add six points.
“It’s a different game at the varsity level than what they’re used to,” said St. Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski, referring to his nine freshmen. “When you go from the eighth grade to varsity, that’s a big jump. But they’re adjusting well. It’s going to take time.”
Using a press, Dominican (1-2) jumped out to an early lead and was in control throughout the game.
“We had trouble with poor decisions,” Tarkowski said.
Clark, St. Catherine’s second-leading scorer as a freshman last season, will be out a week with her injury, Tarkowski said.
Wrestling
UNION GROVE 54, BADGER 24: The Broncos had two victories sandwiched around three forfeits to jump out to a big lead and win a Southern Lakes Conference season-opening dual meet at Union Grove.
Travis Moore, at 160 pounds, opened the meet by pinning Santino Buttita of Badger in 1:07 and after Gianni Scacco (170), Caleb Cozad (182) and Gavin Hood (195) won by forfeit, Trae Ford pinned Kenneth Police in 39 seconds for a 30-0 Union Grove lead.
Badger won the next four contested matches to get within 30-24, but the Broncos responded by winning the final three contested matches on pins. Cade Willis (138) pinned Robert Mayorga in 3:01, Riley Storm-Voltz (145) pinned Jonas Haywood in 3:13 and Cooper Willis (152) pinned Austin Peter in 1:43.
“We got off to a really good start, which was good for team momentum and morale,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “Travis Moore went out and got a first-period pin to get everything going. It was a good team effort.”
Both teams wore masks in the meet and Weis said there were no issues, at least from his wrestlers.
“I’m glad we were able to compete,” Weis said. “I’ve been telling the guys it’s one practice at a time and one dual at a time. The kids realize what’s going on in the world and I hope they can enjoy the season and have fun.”
WATERFORD 52, WILMOT 24: The Wolverines led 30-6 after the first seven matches and rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford in their season-opening dual meet.
After a loss in the first match of the meet, Joshua Cherba started the five-match victory run by pinning the Panthers’ Mason Diedrich in 1:27 in the 152-pound match.
After a forfeit win by Waterford at 160, Evan Danowski (170) pinned Ernie Dippold in 2:43, Will French (182) pinned Mitch Norvalis in 41 seconds and Seth Bjorge (195) pinned Devon Hall in 23 seconds.
After a double forfeit at 220, two Wilmot victories got the Panthers within 30-18 and a Waterford forfeit victory made it 36-18. The Wolverines won the next two matches — Lucas Johnson (120) pinned Mason Gauger in 1:16 and Hudson Halter (126) won a 9-0 major decision over Ashton Leahy.
