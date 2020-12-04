High schools: St. Catherine's Hunter scores 33 points in season-opener

Sure, Nick Bennett was happy to see his St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team open its season with a victory Friday night.

But for Bennett, it goes deeper than that.

"It just felt good to be back out on the court," said Bennett, who saw the plug pulled on his 25-0 team last March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just nice to see kids out there competing and playing the game."

The Angels did just that, rolling to a season-opening 79-55 nonconference victory over East Troy at East Troy. First-team All-State guard Tyrese Hunter, who signed with Iowa State in August, went 14 for 20 from the floor and had 33 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.

But there was so much more. Kamari McGee, who has signed with UW-Green Bay, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and added six assists and five rebounds.

Jameer Barker had 12 points and 13 rebounds. And the 6-foot-5 Marcell Tyler, the tallest player on a height-challenged team, went scoreless, but contributed nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.