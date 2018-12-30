Hindered by cold shooting, the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball saw its five-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night.
The Angels lost to Westosha Central 67-52 in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College. The game didn't get underway until 8:30 p.m.
Shooting problems were an issue most of the night for the Angels, who trailed 30-16 at halftime. They went 20 for 58 from the floor, including 3 for 21 from 3-point range.
Elijah Lambert led St. Catherine's with 11 points and nine rebounds while Quinn Cafferty added 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Also leading the Angels was Kamari McGee (10 points, three assists, two steals, two rebounds).
Westosha Central was led by Jaeden Zackery, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who scored 30 points, 19 of which came in the second half.
The Falcons improved to 7-1. Their only loss was 54-53 to Kenosha Indian Trail Dec. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.