Try 1 month for 99¢

Hindered by cold shooting, the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball saw its five-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night.

The Angels lost to Westosha Central 67-52 in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage College. The game didn't get underway until 8:30 p.m.

Shooting problems were an issue most of the night for the Angels, who trailed 30-16 at halftime. They went 20 for 58 from the floor, including 3 for 21 from 3-point range.

Elijah Lambert led St. Catherine's with 11 points and nine rebounds while Quinn Cafferty added 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Also leading the Angels was Kamari McGee (10 points, three assists, two steals, two rebounds).

Westosha Central was led by Jaeden Zackery, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who scored 30 points, 19 of which came in the second half.

The Falcons improved to 7-1. Their only loss was 54-53 to Kenosha Indian Trail Dec. 27.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments