High schools: St. Catherine's finds its offensive flow

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What a difference two days made for the St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team.

Two days after beating Racine Lutheran 4-2, the Angels doubled their scoring output and kept the Crusaders off the scoreboard in an 8-0 Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

“It was a much different performance than Wednesday,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “Our energy level was better and we were passing the ball much better. We were able to finish the opportunities we created and the midfield really played well in transition.”

Senior midfielder Juan Casares continued his fast start this season as he was involved with all three first-half goals for St. Catherine’s (2-0 MCC). He assisted on Victor Moreno’s goal in the second minute of the match, then Casares scored unassisted in the 12th minute and scored off an assist by Andres Arroyo in the 30th minute.

Casares completed a hat trick in the 78th minute, assisted by Moreno.

Freshman Wade Roberson (Edgar Mateo assist) scored his first varsity goal in the 50th minute to open the scoring in the second half. Moreno (Daniel Gonzales) scored his second goal of the match in the 56th minute and Mateo (unassisted) and Adel Galvan (Gonzales) capped the scoring.