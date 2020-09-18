High schools: St. Catherine's finds its offensive flow

What a difference two days made for the St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team.
Two days after beating Racine Lutheran 4-2, the Angels doubled their scoring output and kept the Crusaders off the scoreboard in an 8-0 Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
“It was a much different performance than Wednesday,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “Our energy level was better and we were passing the ball much better. We were able to finish the opportunities we created and the midfield really played well in transition.”
Senior midfielder Juan Casares continued his fast start this season as he was involved with all three first-half goals for St. Catherine’s (2-0 MCC). He assisted on Victor Moreno’s goal in the second minute of the match, then Casares scored unassisted in the 12th minute and scored off an assist by Andres Arroyo in the 30th minute.
Casares completed a hat trick in the 78th minute, assisted by Moreno.
Freshman Wade Roberson (Edgar Mateo assist) scored his first varsity goal in the 50th minute to open the scoring in the second half. Moreno (Daniel Gonzales) scored his second goal of the match in the 56th minute and Mateo (unassisted) and Adel Galvan (Gonzales) capped the scoring.
The Angels’ defense was tougher this time as well, with goalkeeper Pedro Cerratos needing to make just two saves.
“Our depth in the back was better,” Lake said. “When they tried to play over the top, we were able to win balls in front of us.”
Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said the Crusaders (0-2 MCC) struggled on defense, but goalkeeper John Hansen had a big day with 15 saves.
PRAIRIE 5, MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Hawks beat the Spartans for the second time in three days, winning a Metro Classic Conference match Friday at Greendale.
Prairie (2-0 MCC) jumped out to an early lead when Cam McPhee scored off an assist by Daniel Dreifuerst goal in the second minute.
After Martin Luther tied the match at 1-1 in the 15th minute, the Hawks scored three goals in an eight-minute span, beginning in the 34th minute, to go up 4-1. Dreifuerst (Charley Shaw assist), McPhee (Daniel Bravo) and Jayce Jaramillo (Joseph Orlowski) scored in that span.
Prairie continued that momentum in the second half and Henry Schumacher (Dreifuerst) scored the final goal.
Devin Stoltenberg earned the shutout in goal for the Hawks, making two saves.
Girls volleyball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Lady Toppers cruised to victory over the Spartans for the second straight day, winning 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 at Greendale.
Sammie Seib and Lainey Dirksmeyer paced Catholic Central (3-0 MCC), the defending WIAA Division 4 state runner-up, with 15 and 14 kills, respectively. Seib also had 13 digs and Dirksmeyer had four aces.
Ella Shaw had 21 assists and 10 digs, and Grace Antlfinger led the defense with 18 digs and added two aces.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, DOMINICAN 2: A day after being swept by Kenosha St. Joseph, the Crusaders rallied in the fifth game to beat Dominican 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 15-13 Friday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Whitefish Bay.
Lutheran (2-1 MCC) started off strong, winning the first two games, but the Knights came back to win the next two and set up the rubber game.
“We had them in games three and four, and just backed off instead of finishing strong,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said.
In game five, Lutheran started well, but fell behind 11-7. That’s when senior Madison Mohar turned the momentum around, serving two aces and four other balls that kept Dominican out of system, Demuth said.
With the game later tied at 13-13, senior middle hitter Morgann Gardner had a spike kill to get Lutheran to match point and had a tip kill on match point for the victory.
Senior setter Alexis Peterson had 46 assists to keep the offense moving, and also had a team-high 13 digs and three blocks.
“Alexis Peterson ran the show strong, getting the ball to her hitters,” Demuth said. “This is a big win.”
Gardner led the Crusaders at the net with 18 kills and eight blocks, and junior Mya Lequia added 14 kills. Junior Lili Kading had eight kills and eight digs, and freshman Riley Laboda had 12 digs.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 0: A day after taking the Cavaliers to five games, the Hawks were swept 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 Friday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Milwaukee.
No statistics were available Friday night for Prairie (1-2 MCC).
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels lost to the Lady Pacers for the second night in a row, losing 25-12, 25-16, 25-8 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Somers.
Junior Megan Topp was the standout for St. Catherine’s (0-2 MCC), leading the team with eight kills and six digs.
Girls golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: On Friday at Brighton Dale Links, Case duplicated its finish and score from Wednesday’s mini meet and the Eagles closed the gap between them and Oak Creek.
Case totaled 198 on the Red Pine course to finish third, led by junior Ella Million with a 47 and senior Brynn Emmons and sophomore Alyssa Ludwig each with a 50.
Oak Creek, led by medalist Ellie Behring (41), totaled 192 to finish second after shooting 185 Wednesday. Franklin won the meet with 181 (172 Wednesday).
Park finished seventh with 240, led by senior Elisabeth Greulich with a 57.
Horlick’s only player, Sasha Schick, shot a 55.
