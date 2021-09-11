High schools: St. Catherine's boys soccer team upsets Oak Creek

Ben Lake scheduled difficult competition for his St. Catherine's High School boys soccer team so far this season to help their development.

All those lumps paid off Friday afternoon.

The Angels, who entered the match with a 1-4 record, rallied to defeat Oak Creek 3-2 in a nonconference game at SCORe in Caledonia. Victor Moreno scored two of St. Catherine's goals.

"With the teams we've played so far, it's prepped us for this type of game," Lake said. "We've taken our knocks. We've taken it on the chin big time.

"Having a great result and playing really, really hard and how we want to transition and how we want to pressure and repressure situations, we worked on that really, really hard this last week. This only made us better."

After Oak Creek (4-2) took a 1-0 lead at about the 20th minute, St. Catherine's tied it on a Moreno goal about 10 minutes later.

Moreno broke the tie about 10 minutes into the second half on a penalty kick. Marco Sanchez extended the lead to 3-1 at about the 70th minute on an assist by Andres Arroyo.

Oak Creek scored its final goal within the last 30 seconds of the game.

Pedro Serratos had five saves for the Angels.