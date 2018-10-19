Try 1 month for 99¢

The St. Catherine’s High School boys and girls cross country teams did not have any runners qualify for the WIAA State Championships Friday at the Division 2 Whitewater Sectional at UW-Whitewater.

Leading the boys, who had just four runners and did not post a team score, was freshman Angel Arianda, who finished 61st overall in 20:28.4. Other boys finishers were freshman Calaway Alderson (80th, 21:43.9), junior Joe Paiga (90th, 23:15.9) and freshman Jameson Chernouski (92nd, 23:48.3).

Girls finishers for the Angels were sophomores Olivia Rincon (68th, 25:56.3) and Jazmin Muro (86th, 29:25.1).

