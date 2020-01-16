High schools: St. Catherine's pulls rank on Dominican

Two rich high school boys’ basketball traditions. Two unbeaten teams.

St. Catherine’s won round one Thursday.

The Angels claimed early bragging rights in the Metro Classic Conference, using their defense to hold on down the stretch and beat Whitefish Bay Dominican 54-50 in an MCC game at Whitefish Bay.

The game was everything it was billed to be between two of the best teams in the state. The Angels, who improved to 11-0 and 6-0 in the MCC, entered the game ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, while the Knights (10-1, 6-1) were ranked second in Division 3.

Defense was the theme and was also the biggest reason St. Catherine’s was able to pull out the victory. The two teams came into the game averaging a combined 145.2 points per game (75.1 for the Angels, 70.1 for the Knights) and both teams had season-low point totals.

“It was a hard-fought, intense, defensive battle to be sure,” Angels coach Nick Bennett said. “The game was definitely slower paced (than usual) — neither team shot well.”

The Angels led 27-22 at halftime, then built a 50-38 lead with about five minutes left. After that, it almost went off the rails for St. Catherine’s as Dominican rallied to get within two points.