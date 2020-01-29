High schools: St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie wrestlers beat Shoreland Lutheran

The St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Prairie high school wrestling team won five of the eight contested matches, all on pins, and beat Shoreland Lutheran 54-28 Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at St. Catherine’s.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Angels (3-1 MCC) won four matches in a five-match stretch beginning at 132 pounds, where Daniel Sanchez (14-5) pinned Tanner Johnson in 31 seconds, the fastest pin of the meet.

After a forfeit to Shoreland at 138, John Perugini (145), Nehemiah Falaschi (152) and Nikola Simic (160) pinned their respective opponents for the Angels.

The other victory by St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie was a pin by Jacob Sanchez at 120.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0