High schools: St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie wrestlers beat Shoreland Lutheran
High schools: St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie wrestlers beat Shoreland Lutheran

The St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Prairie high school wrestling team won five of the eight contested matches, all on pins, and beat Shoreland Lutheran 54-28 Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at St. Catherine’s.

The Angels (3-1 MCC) won four matches in a five-match stretch beginning at 132 pounds, where Daniel Sanchez (14-5) pinned Tanner Johnson in 31 seconds, the fastest pin of the meet.

After a forfeit to Shoreland at 138, John Perugini (145), Nehemiah Falaschi (152) and Nikola Simic (160) pinned their respective opponents for the Angels.

The other victory by St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie was a pin by Jacob Sanchez at 120.

Daniel Sanchez, St. Catherine's

