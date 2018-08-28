The St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran high school boys volleyball team started its season with a sweet sweep on Tuesday.
The Angels beat the Burlington 25-22, 25-20, 27-25 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.
“The guys came in ready to play today,” Angels assistant coach Kara Casebolt said. “They showed a lot of poise and never got down on themselves when they were down in some of the sets. They always battled back and remained confident throughout the match.”
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran was led by Evan Schuster with 11 kills, three blocks and an ace; Jared Sandkuhler with eight kills and four blocks; Sam May with 31 assists and Connor Rasch with six kills and three blocks, with the blocks coming on consecutive points.
“They stuck together and showed a lot of heart and fight in the win,” Casebolt said. “This game is a huge start to the season for us and will be a great jumping off point the rest of the way through.”
The Demons, also playing in their season opener, were led by Malik Tiedt with 15 kills, David Paul with 23 assists and Trey Krause with 11 digs.
“Tonight we came out slow and nerves got the best of us, but we look forward to redeeming ourselves after this slow start to the season,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said.
Girls volleyball
INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 1: The Rebels lost to Southeast Conference opponent Indian Trail 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 at Kenosha.
Horlick (0-3, 0-1 SEC) was led by Ally Hansteadt with 15 kills, Haley Wilkinson with three blocks, Kelsey Jacobs with 28 assists and Samantha Hill with 20 digs.
BRADFORD 3, CASE 0: Allie Zelko had 15 digs while Lauren Willing had eight assists but the Eagles lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha 25-18, 25-15, 25-21.
Erica Heffel had five kills for Case (2-6, 0-1 SEC), which coach Willie Maryland said improved in each game on Tuesday night.
PRAIRIE: The Hawks defeated Kenosha Christian Life 25-16, 25-21 and Kenosha St. Joseph 21-25, 27-25, 15-11 in the St. Joseph triangular at Kenosha to start out 2-0 on the season.
Driea Bode had 15 kills and 16 digs, Jamie May had 30 digs, and Katie Gumina had 20 assists for Prairie.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, WILLIAMS BAY 1: The Lady Toppers came back to win a nonconference dual meet 10-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 in Williams Bay.
Catholic Central (6-3) got 13 kills each from Grace Spiegelhoff and Sammie Sieb, 25 digs from Grace Antilfinger, and 22 assists from Elizabeth Klein.
Girls golf
CASE 204, OAK CREEK 209: It came down to the final hole in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Oak Creek, and the Eagles pulled out a victory.
Lauren Chiappetta shot a 46 to earn medalist honors, and Maddie Leonard and freshman Ella Million each shot a 52 for the Eagles.
Boys soccer
HORLICK 1, BRADFORD 1: A late goal by Israel Duran gave the Rebels a draw in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick's Levonian Field.
Duran’s equalizing goal came in the 88th minute on a penalty kick, and Zach Heiman had 16 saves for Horlick (2-0-1, 0-0-1 SEC).
CRISTO REY JESUIT 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The winless Crusaders (0-5) played well for the first 20 minutes, said coach Peter LaBoda, but allowed four goals in a 10-minute span in a nonconference match shortened by lightning at Pershing Park.
Cross country
PRAIRIE: The Hawks girls team finished fifth out of nine teams with a score of 108 and the boys finished ninth out of 10 teams with a score of 195 at the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside.
Marielle Banco finished fourth for the Prairie girls with a time of 23:04.0 and Vincent Guardiola finished seventh for the boys with a time of 18:35.9.
